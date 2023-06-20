Timberwolves want Naz Reid back

The Timberwolves want him back. That is true from the very top of the organization down through the front office and coaching staff. Taylor, Marc and Rodriguez are all on board with trying to get Naz Reid back, sources told The Athletic. The discussions on a contract have gone on all season and will continue. It has gotten to the point where free agency is so close that Reid almost has to dip his toe in the water to see where the market is before he makes a decision. But the Wolves are very much alive in this situation, which was made even clearer by his presence at the practice facility on Monday.
Source: Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Today’s show: Comparing Beal’s trade value to KAT/Gobert’s + @ChristopherHine on his interview w/ Naz Reid
– The Beal trade as an (imperfect) marker for trading a supermax player
– What Naz is looking for as a FA
– How big of a role can Wolves offer Naz?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/com… – 8:42 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
From last week … Naz Reid talks about his upcoming free agency, future fit with the Timberwolves and how his teammates are making it hard for him to leave: startribune.com/minnesota-timb… – 1:20 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid among the Wolves players in town working out. – 1:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We covered free agency targets, NYK appreciation for Naz Reid, RJ Barrett & more in last week’s Mailbag:
Written mailbag: sny.tv/articles/knick………
Video mailbag: youtube.com/watch?v=h8_Yw2……
Thanks for the questions 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/qvELyALMaR – 8:57 AM
Dane Moore: A good handful of Wolves roster players at the facility today. I’ve seen Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels and Jordan McLaughlin. The frequency in which Wolves players spend time in Minnesota during the summer has really gone up over the last few years. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / June 19, 2023
This offseason, Timberwolves center and impending free agent Naz Reid said he has been getting “closer and closer” with teammates Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, who, more than anyone else, are giving him the hard sell on staying with the team once the frenzy of free agency begins July 1. They have plans in the next several weeks, and it might be just a bit awkward if Reid isn’t with the Wolves any longer. “Leaving them would be a little heartbreaking, but they understand as well,” Reid told the Star Tribune in a Zoom interview Thursday. “Obviously we’re trying to push the opposite way to stay together. They’ve tried. I’m hanging out with them all the time. We’re getting closer and closer, so it would be hard for me to leave those guys.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / June 15, 2023
“I don’t really know what to expect,” Reid said. “Everything is coming left and right and it’s just like, I don’t know, I’m ready for the time to come, because I don’t know what to expect. I definitely would love to stay back in Minnesota, for sure. But it’s a business and everything has to play out for both parties.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / June 15, 2023