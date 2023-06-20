Wizards keeping Chris Paul?

Adrian Wojnarowski: “Chris Paul is waiting now for the Washington Wizards to continue trade conversations around the league about expanding this two-way deal with the Suns into a three-way deal that perhaps could send Chris Paul to a contender. (…) If they’re not able to do this, Washington imagines a scenario I’m told, where Chris Paul is their point guard this season. They’re in a rebuild, they’re reshaping this roster. I don’t sense they’re trying to bottom out and really tank tank.”
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Joined @notthefakeSVP to report on the latest with Draymond Green and Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/zVIG1WF2VT – 11:25 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Prior to the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade, the Warriors were reportedly one of the teams discussing potential deals with the Suns for Chris Paul. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/19/rep… – 10:00 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ tonight at 7p
-Why Lakers should not trade for CP3 (only sign for vet minimum)
-How much better are Suns with Beal?
-Kuzma back with the LakeShow?
-Will Draymond return to Warriors?
Guest: @DuaneRankin covers Suns for @azcentral
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:17 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice Chris Paul a @NYTSports que se enteró de su canje a Washington a través de un texto de su hijo Chris II. Dice que el propietario Matt Ishbia de Suns y su asesor Isiah Thomas “querían ir en otra dirección”.
Habló con el GG James Jones ese día, sin indicios de lo que venía. pic.twitter.com/bQfsaQMQi7 – 9:16 PM
Dice Chris Paul a @NYTSports que se enteró de su canje a Washington a través de un texto de su hijo Chris II. Dice que el propietario Matt Ishbia de Suns y su asesor Isiah Thomas “querían ir en otra dirección”.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on how the Suns acquired Bradley Beal, where Chris Paul will land, Deandre Ayton’s future, how Frank Vogel won Mat Ishbia over in his interview, and a free agency preview with @Gambo987 on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/suns-rum… – 6:41 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @JLEdwardsIII and I are about to go live and podcast! We’re going to talk a bit about the weird Zion Williamson situation, the Chris Paul/NYT interview, and then the Pistons, who are at a weird intersection of everything this offseason.
youtube.com/live/QZlyDrW5e… pic.twitter.com/nENoP1rRHT – 6:09 PM
Hello! @JLEdwardsIII and I are about to go live and podcast! We’re going to talk a bit about the weird Zion Williamson situation, the Chris Paul/NYT interview, and then the Pistons, who are at a weird intersection of everything this offseason.
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Here are the pathways that would land Chris Paul to one of the Los Angeles teams, either via buyout or trade:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ch… – 5:28 PM
Here are the pathways that would land Chris Paul to one of the Los Angeles teams, either via buyout or trade:
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Biggest thing I don’t get about this trade is people acting like Chris Paul is some washed scrub. Higher BPM than Beal last year and played more games.
theathletic.com/4621136/2023/0… – 5:25 PM
Biggest thing I don’t get about this trade is people acting like Chris Paul is some washed scrub. Higher BPM than Beal last year and played more games.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Latest NBA rumors: Blazers discussing OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam; Clippers mulling Chris Paul-Russell Westbrook duo
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 4:53 PM
Latest NBA rumors: Blazers discussing OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam; Clippers mulling Chris Paul-Russell Westbrook duo
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There’s a small part of me that thinks, a few years from now, Chris Paul’s career is going to end with him winning a championship as the backup point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 4:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Paul found out about trade to Wizards in a text from his son, was ‘surprised’ by the move
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 4:39 PM
Chris Paul found out about trade to Wizards in a text from his son, was ‘surprised’ by the move
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Obviously still time for him to add to/change his legacy, but what team will you most associate with Chris Paul after he retires? – 4:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Huddled with @DanWoikeSports and @BA_Turner to talk about Chris Paul this morning and what we’re hearing:
latimes.com/sports/story/2… – 4:19 PM
Huddled with @DanWoikeSports and @BA_Turner to talk about Chris Paul this morning and what we’re hearing:
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport 5 Biggest Los Angeles Lakers Questions Right Now — LeBron Retiring? Chris Paul? Austin/Rui? How much does the team have to spend? What about the draft?
bleacherreport.com/articles/10079… – 2:55 PM
Latest @BleacherReport 5 Biggest Los Angeles Lakers Questions Right Now — LeBron Retiring? Chris Paul? Austin/Rui? How much does the team have to spend? What about the draft?
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
NEW: Sat down with Chris Paul this morning for a lengthy chat in NYC. He said he found out about the trade via a text message from his 14 year old son. Cited multiple times that that Mat Ishbia and *Isiah Thomas* wanted to go in a different direction.
nytimes.com/2023/06/19/spo… – 2:54 PM
NEW: Sat down with Chris Paul this morning for a lengthy chat in NYC. He said he found out about the trade via a text message from his 14 year old son. Cited multiple times that that Mat Ishbia and *Isiah Thomas* wanted to go in a different direction.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘I was surprised, too’: Chris Paul learned about trade on plane ride to New York for GMA appearance (w/video from @GMA) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/bQKahmKufs – 2:52 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
F Isaiah Todd has also been sent to the Suns as part of the Beal-CP3 trade, per @wojespn.
Total details on the deal 👇 pic.twitter.com/1toxKaL4o3 – 2:30 PM
F Isaiah Todd has also been sent to the Suns as part of the Beal-CP3 trade, per @wojespn.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Joined @dpshow to talk Beal trade, the risk for Phoenix, Ayton’s future, why the Wizards could hold onto Chris Paul (for now), more youtube.com/watch?v=xrC9FP… – 1:37 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“[Phoenix] just becomes an offensive juggernaut if healthy”
@Scalabrine & @TheFrankIsola react to all the angles of the blockbuster Bradley Beal-Chris Paul trade between the Wizards and Suns pic.twitter.com/FdKcm07h5y – 1:30 PM
“[Phoenix] just becomes an offensive juggernaut if healthy”
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Prior to the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade, the Warriors were reportedly one of the teams discussing potential deals with the Suns for Chris Paul. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/19/rep… – 12:25 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Chris Paul was on a plane when he found out he was traded to the Wizards 😳
Seemed like that was still a touchy subject this morning.
(via @GMA)
pic.twitter.com/vvJFTfSlsW – 10:39 AM
Chris Paul was on a plane when he found out he was traded to the Wizards 😳
Seemed like that was still a touchy subject this morning.
(via @GMA)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
For the second Monday in a row, we discuss a possible reconnection between the LA Clippers and Chris Paul.
But it’s not just how and why the Clippers would be interested in CP3 2.0. Here’s a look at the other stakeholders involved too.
theathletic.com/4621420/2023/0… – 10:27 AM
🆕 @TheAthletic
For the second Monday in a row, we discuss a possible reconnection between the LA Clippers and Chris Paul.
But it’s not just how and why the Clippers would be interested in CP3 2.0. Here’s a look at the other stakeholders involved too.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New #HoopCollective with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon on all sides of the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade: what it means for the Suns and Wizards, what’s next for Chris Paul, how it could impact Damian Lillard and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/6hwyQu… – 9:47 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Chris Paul says he found out he was traded on a flight to NY for his @GMA appearance: “In this league, anything can happen. You just figure out what’s next.” This was prescheduled to promote his new book, Sixty-One. pic.twitter.com/pFiwsfCmww – 9:44 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
If it’s true Chris Paul would frequently fly back to LA to be with family in between Suns obligations, I don’t really see how he ends up anywhere other than California – 9:40 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In light of Clippers monitoring Chris Paul situation, this interaction from @TheShopUN where Paul showed his appreciation for Tyronn Lue as an assistant in 2013-14 hits a little different.
CP: “I haven’t played for him as a head coach, but I’m sure he’s still the same way.” pic.twitter.com/cKRhgrpb73 – 8:52 AM
In light of Clippers monitoring Chris Paul situation, this interaction from @TheShopUN where Paul showed his appreciation for Tyronn Lue as an assistant in 2013-14 hits a little different.
John Gambadoro: I had a player tell me yesterday to watch out for the Knicks. It’s hard to believe that because when he came to Phoenix, his wife and children stayed in Los Angeles, and he could fly home on an off day very quickly. Being close to his family mattered. I still think the Lakers and Clippers probably have the best shot, probably more so the Lakers. Now, somebody could still trade for him with that salary. I find it hard to believe, but it’s possible. If he gets waived outright, I wouldn’t rule out the Knicks only because a player told me he was hearing they’re a good option for Chris, so keep that in mind. I think, in the end, everyone expects him to end up in Los Angeles. -via HoopsHype / June 20, 2023
The Memphis Grizzlies have been floated as a possible landing spot for the 38-year-old. However, according to NBA insider Rob Lowe of ESPN, Paul does not seem amenable to potentially teaming up with Ja Morant in Memphis: “I asked some people last night, would he ever want to go to Memphis and be the veteran mentor that this team, who’s not going to have its point guard for the first 25 games of the season, so badly needs? Didn’t get a lot of good feedback on that one,” Lowe said on Monday’s episode of The Lowe Post podcast. -via Clutch Points / June 20, 2023
Clutch Points: “With Chris Paul’s level of intelligence, LeBron [James], and his ability to play pick-and-roll with Anthony Davis… If I’m Chris and I’m like ‘Where can I [win] a championship?’… To me it feels more like the Lakers.” — JJ Redick (via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/0EIfLADZDL -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 20, 2023