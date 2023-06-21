76ers unlikely to pursue Chris Paul, Fred VanVleet

Chris Paul has been mentioned as a potential target for Philadelphia if he’s rerouted from Washington following the trade from Phoenix, but that likely won’t be the case. The Sixers aren’t expected to pursue the veteran point guard. Similarly, the Sixers aren’t expected to pursue guard Fred VanVleet in free agency.
Source: CBSSports.com
Source: CBSSports.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic with @ShamsCharania @JaredWeissNBA @JoshuaBRobbins @ByJayKing
A 3-way trade involving the Wizards and Celtics that does not involve Chris Paul
But DOES involve Malcolm Brogdon incoming, longtime power forward Marcus Morris Sr. outgoing
theathletic.com/4629162/2023/0… – 4:43 PM
📰 @TheAthletic with @ShamsCharania @JaredWeissNBA @JoshuaBRobbins @ByJayKing
A 3-way trade involving the Wizards and Celtics that does not involve Chris Paul
But DOES involve Malcolm Brogdon incoming, longtime power forward Marcus Morris Sr. outgoing
theathletic.com/4629162/2023/0… – 4:43 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Hopped on to talk through the latest on the draft with @WindhorstESPN, in what I suspect will be the only time I ever co-headline anything with Chris Paul podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri… – 2:19 PM
Hopped on to talk through the latest on the draft with @WindhorstESPN, in what I suspect will be the only time I ever co-headline anything with Chris Paul podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri… – 2:19 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Chris Paul joined The Hoop Collective to promote his new book Sixty-One and get peppered with questions by @WindhorstESPN, @TimBontemps and me. He was predictably vague on the in-process trade and pinned the Rockets’ downfall on one personnel decision. youtu.be/wxgYAOOCbA4 – 9:41 AM
Chris Paul joined The Hoop Collective to promote his new book Sixty-One and get peppered with questions by @WindhorstESPN, @TimBontemps and me. He was predictably vague on the in-process trade and pinned the Rockets’ downfall on one personnel decision. youtu.be/wxgYAOOCbA4 – 9:41 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The great @BillPlaschke goes hard again in @latimessports with: Plaschke: The Lakers’ first-round pick? Trade it, sign Chris Paul, win now latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 9:35 AM
The great @BillPlaschke goes hard again in @latimessports with: Plaschke: The Lakers’ first-round pick? Trade it, sign Chris Paul, win now latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 9:35 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Prior to the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade, the Warriors were reportedly one of the teams discussing potential deals with the Suns for Chris Paul. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/19/rep… – 1:00 AM
Prior to the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade, the Warriors were reportedly one of the teams discussing potential deals with the Suns for Chris Paul. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/19/rep… – 1:00 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
NBA free agency is not far away, and here are five teams that could potentially target Fred VanVleet. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-free… – 10:01 PM
NBA free agency is not far away, and here are five teams that could potentially target Fred VanVleet. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-free… – 10:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 5/5/5 games since 2000:
1,017 — LeBron James
705 — Russell Westbrook
613 — Jason Kidd
538 — Chris Paul
Nobody else has more than 500. pic.twitter.com/v05I88hjOQ – 7:27 PM
Most 5/5/5 games since 2000:
1,017 — LeBron James
705 — Russell Westbrook
613 — Jason Kidd
538 — Chris Paul
Nobody else has more than 500. pic.twitter.com/v05I88hjOQ – 7:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From Monday:
‘I was surprised, too’: Chris Paul learned about trade on flight tinyurl.com/246acvpz
‘What’s the deal?’ New Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. on Bradley Beal trade tinyurl.com/3nr82ae5
#Suns getting Isaiah Todd, Jordan Goodwin in trade tinyurl.com/z9um4mcs – 4:30 PM
From Monday:
‘I was surprised, too’: Chris Paul learned about trade on flight tinyurl.com/246acvpz
‘What’s the deal?’ New Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. on Bradley Beal trade tinyurl.com/3nr82ae5
#Suns getting Isaiah Todd, Jordan Goodwin in trade tinyurl.com/z9um4mcs – 4:30 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice Brian que Wizards están en pláticas para explorar una transacción que lleve a Chris Paul de vuelta a @LAClippers. No se informa interés alguno en ese tipo de transacción por parte de @Lakers.
Si se trancan esas pláticas, esperan a que despidan/salden a CP3. Veremos. pic.twitter.com/WdHx7Mli3a – 1:44 PM
Dice Brian que Wizards están en pláticas para explorar una transacción que lleve a Chris Paul de vuelta a @LAClippers. No se informa interés alguno en ese tipo de transacción por parte de @Lakers.
Si se trancan esas pláticas, esperan a que despidan/salden a CP3. Veremos. pic.twitter.com/WdHx7Mli3a – 1:44 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA rumors: Blazers preparing an offer for Bam Adebayo; Clippers haven’t held significant Chris Paul talks
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 1:17 PM
NBA rumors: Blazers preparing an offer for Bam Adebayo; Clippers haven’t held significant Chris Paul talks
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 1:17 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! How does the Bradley Beal trade to PHX impact the Lakers when it comes to Chris Paul… D’Angelo Russell… Kyle Kuzma(!)… and their standing in the Western Conference? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 11:55 AM
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! How does the Bradley Beal trade to PHX impact the Lakers when it comes to Chris Paul… D’Angelo Russell… Kyle Kuzma(!)… and their standing in the Western Conference? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 11:55 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Bradley Beal trade observations: On Isiah Thomas’ subversive Suns role, the continuation of Super Teams and Chris Paul’s future, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4623948/2023/0… – 11:13 AM
Bradley Beal trade observations: On Isiah Thomas’ subversive Suns role, the continuation of Super Teams and Chris Paul’s future, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4623948/2023/0… – 11:13 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Your NBA Draft preview and Trade Talk pod latest w/ @ChrisBHaynes from #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Bradley Beal
🏀 Chris Paul
🏀 Russell Westbrook
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 Draft chatter with special guest Rafael @Barlowe500
LISTEN HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 9:48 AM
Your NBA Draft preview and Trade Talk pod latest w/ @ChrisBHaynes from #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Bradley Beal
🏀 Chris Paul
🏀 Russell Westbrook
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 Draft chatter with special guest Rafael @Barlowe500
LISTEN HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 9:48 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Dray opts out as Warriors run nears its end, Isiah’s influence, CP3 speaks, Ja still doesn’t get it, Cook & Hopkins, @SamQuinnCBS, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:41 AM
The radio show is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Dray opts out as Warriors run nears its end, Isiah’s influence, CP3 speaks, Ja still doesn’t get it, Cook & Hopkins, @SamQuinnCBS, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:41 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is it time for the Heat to live in the moment no matter the cost? Latest “Ask Ira at sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/20/ask… Plus: Should Wizards have waited? Chris Paul as Heat option? – 9:09 AM
Is it time for the Heat to live in the moment no matter the cost? Latest “Ask Ira at sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/20/ask… Plus: Should Wizards have waited? Chris Paul as Heat option? – 9:09 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Prior to the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade, the Warriors were reportedly one of the teams discussing potential deals with the Suns for Chris Paul. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/19/rep… – 10:00 PM
Prior to the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade, the Warriors were reportedly one of the teams discussing potential deals with the Suns for Chris Paul. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/19/rep… – 10:00 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ tonight at 7p
-Why Lakers should not trade for CP3 (only sign for vet minimum)
-How much better are Suns with Beal?
-Kuzma back with the LakeShow?
-Will Draymond return to Warriors?
Guest: @DuaneRankin covers Suns for @azcentral
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:17 PM
‘Lakers Talk’ tonight at 7p
-Why Lakers should not trade for CP3 (only sign for vet minimum)
-How much better are Suns with Beal?
-Kuzma back with the LakeShow?
-Will Draymond return to Warriors?
Guest: @DuaneRankin covers Suns for @azcentral
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:17 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice Chris Paul a @NYTSports que se enteró de su canje a Washington a través de un texto de su hijo Chris II. Dice que el propietario Matt Ishbia de Suns y su asesor Isiah Thomas “querían ir en otra dirección”.
Habló con el GG James Jones ese día, sin indicios de lo que venía. pic.twitter.com/bQfsaQMQi7 – 9:16 PM
Dice Chris Paul a @NYTSports que se enteró de su canje a Washington a través de un texto de su hijo Chris II. Dice que el propietario Matt Ishbia de Suns y su asesor Isiah Thomas “querían ir en otra dirección”.
Habló con el GG James Jones ese día, sin indicios de lo que venía. pic.twitter.com/bQfsaQMQi7 – 9:16 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
NBA free agency is not far away, and here are five teams that could potentially target Fred VanVleet. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-free… – 8:00 PM
NBA free agency is not far away, and here are five teams that could potentially target Fred VanVleet. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-free… – 8:00 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on how the Suns acquired Bradley Beal, where Chris Paul will land, Deandre Ayton’s future, how Frank Vogel won Mat Ishbia over in his interview, and a free agency preview with @Gambo987 on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/suns-rum… – 6:41 PM
Reporting on how the Suns acquired Bradley Beal, where Chris Paul will land, Deandre Ayton’s future, how Frank Vogel won Mat Ishbia over in his interview, and a free agency preview with @Gambo987 on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/suns-rum… – 6:41 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @JLEdwardsIII and I are about to go live and podcast! We’re going to talk a bit about the weird Zion Williamson situation, the Chris Paul/NYT interview, and then the Pistons, who are at a weird intersection of everything this offseason.
youtube.com/live/QZlyDrW5e… pic.twitter.com/nENoP1rRHT – 6:09 PM
Hello! @JLEdwardsIII and I are about to go live and podcast! We’re going to talk a bit about the weird Zion Williamson situation, the Chris Paul/NYT interview, and then the Pistons, who are at a weird intersection of everything this offseason.
youtube.com/live/QZlyDrW5e… pic.twitter.com/nENoP1rRHT – 6:09 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Here are the pathways that would land Chris Paul to one of the Los Angeles teams, either via buyout or trade:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ch… – 5:28 PM
Here are the pathways that would land Chris Paul to one of the Los Angeles teams, either via buyout or trade:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ch… – 5:28 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Biggest thing I don’t get about this trade is people acting like Chris Paul is some washed scrub. Higher BPM than Beal last year and played more games.
theathletic.com/4621136/2023/0… – 5:25 PM
Biggest thing I don’t get about this trade is people acting like Chris Paul is some washed scrub. Higher BPM than Beal last year and played more games.
theathletic.com/4621136/2023/0… – 5:25 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Latest NBA rumors: Blazers discussing OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam; Clippers mulling Chris Paul-Russell Westbrook duo
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 4:53 PM
Latest NBA rumors: Blazers discussing OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam; Clippers mulling Chris Paul-Russell Westbrook duo
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 4:53 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
How will you feel if the Raptors’ six best players to start next season are Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, and Gary Trent Jr. ? – 4:52 PM
How will you feel if the Raptors’ six best players to start next season are Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, and Gary Trent Jr. ? – 4:52 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There’s a small part of me that thinks, a few years from now, Chris Paul’s career is going to end with him winning a championship as the backup point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 4:50 PM
There’s a small part of me that thinks, a few years from now, Chris Paul’s career is going to end with him winning a championship as the backup point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 4:50 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
If the Raptors’ top six players to start next season are: Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, and Gary Trent Jr. How will you feel? – 4:46 PM
If the Raptors’ top six players to start next season are: Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, and Gary Trent Jr. How will you feel? – 4:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Paul found out about trade to Wizards in a text from his son, was ‘surprised’ by the move
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 4:39 PM
Chris Paul found out about trade to Wizards in a text from his son, was ‘surprised’ by the move
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 4:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Obviously still time for him to add to/change his legacy, but what team will you most associate with Chris Paul after he retires? – 4:20 PM
Obviously still time for him to add to/change his legacy, but what team will you most associate with Chris Paul after he retires? – 4:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Huddled with @DanWoikeSports and @BA_Turner to talk about Chris Paul this morning and what we’re hearing:
latimes.com/sports/story/2… – 4:19 PM
Huddled with @DanWoikeSports and @BA_Turner to talk about Chris Paul this morning and what we’re hearing:
latimes.com/sports/story/2… – 4:19 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport 5 Biggest Los Angeles Lakers Questions Right Now — LeBron Retiring? Chris Paul? Austin/Rui? How much does the team have to spend? What about the draft?
bleacherreport.com/articles/10079… – 2:55 PM
Latest @BleacherReport 5 Biggest Los Angeles Lakers Questions Right Now — LeBron Retiring? Chris Paul? Austin/Rui? How much does the team have to spend? What about the draft?
bleacherreport.com/articles/10079… – 2:55 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
NEW: Sat down with Chris Paul this morning for a lengthy chat in NYC. He said he found out about the trade via a text message from his 14 year old son. Cited multiple times that that Mat Ishbia and *Isiah Thomas* wanted to go in a different direction.
nytimes.com/2023/06/19/spo… – 2:54 PM
NEW: Sat down with Chris Paul this morning for a lengthy chat in NYC. He said he found out about the trade via a text message from his 14 year old son. Cited multiple times that that Mat Ishbia and *Isiah Thomas* wanted to go in a different direction.
nytimes.com/2023/06/19/spo… – 2:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘I was surprised, too’: Chris Paul learned about trade on plane ride to New York for GMA appearance (w/video from @GMA) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/bQKahmKufs – 2:52 PM
‘I was surprised, too’: Chris Paul learned about trade on plane ride to New York for GMA appearance (w/video from @GMA) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/bQKahmKufs – 2:52 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
F Isaiah Todd has also been sent to the Suns as part of the Beal-CP3 trade, per @wojespn.
Total details on the deal 👇 pic.twitter.com/1toxKaL4o3 – 2:30 PM
F Isaiah Todd has also been sent to the Suns as part of the Beal-CP3 trade, per @wojespn.
Total details on the deal 👇 pic.twitter.com/1toxKaL4o3 – 2:30 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Joined @dpshow to talk Beal trade, the risk for Phoenix, Ayton’s future, why the Wizards could hold onto Chris Paul (for now), more youtube.com/watch?v=xrC9FP… – 1:37 PM
Joined @dpshow to talk Beal trade, the risk for Phoenix, Ayton’s future, why the Wizards could hold onto Chris Paul (for now), more youtube.com/watch?v=xrC9FP… – 1:37 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“[Phoenix] just becomes an offensive juggernaut if healthy”
@Scalabrine & @TheFrankIsola react to all the angles of the blockbuster Bradley Beal-Chris Paul trade between the Wizards and Suns pic.twitter.com/FdKcm07h5y – 1:30 PM
“[Phoenix] just becomes an offensive juggernaut if healthy”
@Scalabrine & @TheFrankIsola react to all the angles of the blockbuster Bradley Beal-Chris Paul trade between the Wizards and Suns pic.twitter.com/FdKcm07h5y – 1:30 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Prior to the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade, the Warriors were reportedly one of the teams discussing potential deals with the Suns for Chris Paul. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/19/rep… – 12:25 PM
Prior to the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade, the Warriors were reportedly one of the teams discussing potential deals with the Suns for Chris Paul. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/19/rep… – 12:25 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Grizzlies are dangling future first-round picks for a wing upgrade.
More on Fred VanVleet, Khris Middleton, Nikola Vucevic, Harrison Barnes, Donte DiVincenzo, Grant Williams, and trade talks for OG Anunoby and Jonathan Kuminga on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 12:19 PM
Sources: The Grizzlies are dangling future first-round picks for a wing upgrade.
More on Fred VanVleet, Khris Middleton, Nikola Vucevic, Harrison Barnes, Donte DiVincenzo, Grant Williams, and trade talks for OG Anunoby and Jonathan Kuminga on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 12:19 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
NBA free agency is not far away, and here are five teams that could potentially target Fred VanVleet. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-free… – 11:05 AM
NBA free agency is not far away, and here are five teams that could potentially target Fred VanVleet. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-free… – 11:05 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Chris Paul was on a plane when he found out he was traded to the Wizards 😳
Seemed like that was still a touchy subject this morning.
(via @GMA)
pic.twitter.com/vvJFTfSlsW – 10:39 AM
Chris Paul was on a plane when he found out he was traded to the Wizards 😳
Seemed like that was still a touchy subject this morning.
(via @GMA)
pic.twitter.com/vvJFTfSlsW – 10:39 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
For the second Monday in a row, we discuss a possible reconnection between the LA Clippers and Chris Paul.
But it’s not just how and why the Clippers would be interested in CP3 2.0. Here’s a look at the other stakeholders involved too.
theathletic.com/4621420/2023/0… – 10:27 AM
🆕 @TheAthletic
For the second Monday in a row, we discuss a possible reconnection between the LA Clippers and Chris Paul.
But it’s not just how and why the Clippers would be interested in CP3 2.0. Here’s a look at the other stakeholders involved too.
theathletic.com/4621420/2023/0… – 10:27 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New #HoopCollective with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon on all sides of the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade: what it means for the Suns and Wizards, what’s next for Chris Paul, how it could impact Damian Lillard and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/6hwyQu… – 9:47 AM
New #HoopCollective with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon on all sides of the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade: what it means for the Suns and Wizards, what’s next for Chris Paul, how it could impact Damian Lillard and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/6hwyQu… – 9:47 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Chris Paul says he found out he was traded on a flight to NY for his @GMA appearance: “In this league, anything can happen. You just figure out what’s next.” This was prescheduled to promote his new book, Sixty-One. pic.twitter.com/pFiwsfCmww – 9:44 AM
Chris Paul says he found out he was traded on a flight to NY for his @GMA appearance: “In this league, anything can happen. You just figure out what’s next.” This was prescheduled to promote his new book, Sixty-One. pic.twitter.com/pFiwsfCmww – 9:44 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
If it’s true Chris Paul would frequently fly back to LA to be with family in between Suns obligations, I don’t really see how he ends up anywhere other than California – 9:40 AM
If it’s true Chris Paul would frequently fly back to LA to be with family in between Suns obligations, I don’t really see how he ends up anywhere other than California – 9:40 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In light of Clippers monitoring Chris Paul situation, this interaction from @TheShopUN where Paul showed his appreciation for Tyronn Lue as an assistant in 2013-14 hits a little different.
CP: “I haven’t played for him as a head coach, but I’m sure he’s still the same way.” pic.twitter.com/cKRhgrpb73 – 8:52 AM
In light of Clippers monitoring Chris Paul situation, this interaction from @TheShopUN where Paul showed his appreciation for Tyronn Lue as an assistant in 2013-14 hits a little different.
CP: “I haven’t played for him as a head coach, but I’m sure he’s still the same way.” pic.twitter.com/cKRhgrpb73 – 8:52 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Chris Paul on the move again? Clippers reunion potentially on the cards
sportando.basketball/en/chris-paul-… – 2:16 AM
Chris Paul on the move again? Clippers reunion potentially on the cards
sportando.basketball/en/chris-paul-… – 2:16 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
What the Bradley Beal trade tells us about Kyrie Irving’s free agency, Chris Paul’s future and more … all covered in tonight’s column: tinyurl.com/mrywc6ek – 11:17 PM
What the Bradley Beal trade tells us about Kyrie Irving’s free agency, Chris Paul’s future and more … all covered in tonight’s column: tinyurl.com/mrywc6ek – 11:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul’s legacy in Phoenix shouldn’t be about the lack of a championship and instead it should focus on a basketball genius that made all of us watching smarter.
Column on his time with the Suns: arizonasports.com/story/3526255/… – 10:28 PM
Chris Paul’s legacy in Phoenix shouldn’t be about the lack of a championship and instead it should focus on a basketball genius that made all of us watching smarter.
Column on his time with the Suns: arizonasports.com/story/3526255/… – 10:28 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
—Should PHX have gone all-in on Beal?
—What happens to CP3 now?
—Best Zion Trades possible plus other fake trades we like
—Why we are both Scoot guys
—Could SA or OKC get weird?
Not covered: Could Rory back-door this???
open.spotify.com/episode/1x5iYh… – 9:18 PM
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
—Should PHX have gone all-in on Beal?
—What happens to CP3 now?
—Best Zion Trades possible plus other fake trades we like
—Why we are both Scoot guys
—Could SA or OKC get weird?
Not covered: Could Rory back-door this???
open.spotify.com/episode/1x5iYh… – 9:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Earlier this week @TheAthletic
@DannyLeroux and I discussed Clippers cash considerations as it related to Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul
I said then that Westbrook would prefer to return to LAC, despite seeking more than minimum.
theathletic.com/4602394/2023/0… – 7:43 PM
Earlier this week @TheAthletic
@DannyLeroux and I discussed Clippers cash considerations as it related to Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul
I said then that Westbrook would prefer to return to LAC, despite seeking more than minimum.
theathletic.com/4602394/2023/0… – 7:43 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Rapid fire Q&A with @BobbyMarks42 on Beal/Ayton/CP3 transaction logistics + what’s next begins at ~1:08:50
📺youtube.com/watch?v=6wH5Sb… pic.twitter.com/72xKHq2lCn – 7:25 PM
Rapid fire Q&A with @BobbyMarks42 on Beal/Ayton/CP3 transaction logistics + what’s next begins at ~1:08:50
📺youtube.com/watch?v=6wH5Sb… pic.twitter.com/72xKHq2lCn – 7:25 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Paul trade rumors: Clippers want reunion with veteran, who is likely to be rerouted in Bradley Beal deal
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 7:19 PM
Chris Paul trade rumors: Clippers want reunion with veteran, who is likely to be rerouted in Bradley Beal deal
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 7:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Bradley Beal in Phoenix just makes me love the idea of Fred VanVleet as a Laker more, though it doesn’t seem like they can make the money work.
A point guard that could ease LeBron’s ball-handling burden without hampering Reaves that’s also a defender? Perfect fit. – 6:50 PM
Bradley Beal in Phoenix just makes me love the idea of Fred VanVleet as a Laker more, though it doesn’t seem like they can make the money work.
A point guard that could ease LeBron’s ball-handling burden without hampering Reaves that’s also a defender? Perfect fit. – 6:50 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
If CP3 suits up for the Wizards, then the Wizards, Clippers, and Rockets will have all cycled through the same 3 PGs 😳 pic.twitter.com/9D5q8mCKBy – 6:13 PM
If CP3 suits up for the Wizards, then the Wizards, Clippers, and Rockets will have all cycled through the same 3 PGs 😳 pic.twitter.com/9D5q8mCKBy – 6:13 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Washington saved $26M-$36Mish by going with the Phoenix offer. Maybe more depending on what happens with CP3. Maybe it was that simple. – 5:58 PM
Washington saved $26M-$36Mish by going with the Phoenix offer. Maybe more depending on what happens with CP3. Maybe it was that simple. – 5:58 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Wizards are “likely to reroute” Chris Paul in a trade and the Clippers are expected to potentially reunite with Paul, per @ChrisBHaynes. pic.twitter.com/VIsFN2aInJ – 5:53 PM
The Wizards are “likely to reroute” Chris Paul in a trade and the Clippers are expected to potentially reunite with Paul, per @ChrisBHaynes. pic.twitter.com/VIsFN2aInJ – 5:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The Wizards could complete the two-team trade right now and then trade CP3 later; the primary advantage of doing a three-team deal straight away is to end up with a larger trade exception, especially if one of the players they take back fits into Rui’s $6.26M exception. – 5:51 PM
The Wizards could complete the two-team trade right now and then trade CP3 later; the primary advantage of doing a three-team deal straight away is to end up with a larger trade exception, especially if one of the players they take back fits into Rui’s $6.26M exception. – 5:51 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
As @JoshuaBRobbins just reported, there’s a last shoe to drop – what the Wizards eventually get for CP3 if/more likely when he informs he wants to go to a contender. – 5:48 PM
As @JoshuaBRobbins just reported, there’s a last shoe to drop – what the Wizards eventually get for CP3 if/more likely when he informs he wants to go to a contender. – 5:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
What contracts would the Wizards want from the Clippers in a Chris Paul swap?
Eric Gordon is non-guaranteed for next year, so I’d imagine a scenario in which the trade happens before his June 28th guarantee date would be preferable.
Morris, RoCo and Batum are all expiring. – 5:47 PM
What contracts would the Wizards want from the Clippers in a Chris Paul swap?
Eric Gordon is non-guaranteed for next year, so I’d imagine a scenario in which the trade happens before his June 28th guarantee date would be preferable.
Morris, RoCo and Batum are all expiring. – 5:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Clippers could flip 2 of Marcus Morris, Robert Covington and Eric Gordon as expiring contracts to DC to make the Chris Paul $ work. Would be a tough depth loss for a player they probably hoped would be available for the minimum, though it’d guarantee they beat the Lakers to him. – 5:46 PM
#Clippers could flip 2 of Marcus Morris, Robert Covington and Eric Gordon as expiring contracts to DC to make the Chris Paul $ work. Would be a tough depth loss for a player they probably hoped would be available for the minimum, though it’d guarantee they beat the Lakers to him. – 5:46 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Washington Wizards are likely to reroute Chris Paul in a trade and the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to pursue a reunion with the future Hall of Famer, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 5:36 PM
The Washington Wizards are likely to reroute Chris Paul in a trade and the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to pursue a reunion with the future Hall of Famer, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 5:36 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Part of the reason for holding up full completion on the Wizards-Suns trade will be to allow Washington to field offers from third teams that would give Chris Paul a chance to land with a contender, sources tell ESPN. – 5:35 PM
Part of the reason for holding up full completion on the Wizards-Suns trade will be to allow Washington to field offers from third teams that would give Chris Paul a chance to land with a contender, sources tell ESPN. – 5:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
They are going to broadcast the first KD/LeBron Book/CP3 Suns/Lakers game on Mars. – 5:28 PM
They are going to broadcast the first KD/LeBron Book/CP3 Suns/Lakers game on Mars. – 5:28 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
With the structure of a deal in place to send the Wizards’ Bradley Beal to Phoenix for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple 2nd round picks, the possibility is open for a third team to get involved to find a home for Chris Paul, per sources. – 5:28 PM
With the structure of a deal in place to send the Wizards’ Bradley Beal to Phoenix for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple 2nd round picks, the possibility is open for a third team to get involved to find a home for Chris Paul, per sources. – 5:28 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A league source has told @TheAthleticNBA that Wizards officials would like to have Chris Paul on their team. But if Paul decides in the next few days he would like to be on a contender, the Wizards would work w/ the Suns to find a 3rd team in the trade to send CP3 to a contender. – 5:28 PM
A league source has told @TheAthleticNBA that Wizards officials would like to have Chris Paul on their team. But if Paul decides in the next few days he would like to be on a contender, the Wizards would work w/ the Suns to find a 3rd team in the trade to send CP3 to a contender. – 5:28 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Wizards had just let Bradley Beal walk a year ago, they could’ve tried to tank for Wemby and had no long-term money on the books.
Now they have to pay Chris Paul $25 million to go away and owe Landry Shamet three years of money… for some 2nd round picks and fake swaps. – 5:23 PM
If the Wizards had just let Bradley Beal walk a year ago, they could’ve tried to tank for Wemby and had no long-term money on the books.
Now they have to pay Chris Paul $25 million to go away and owe Landry Shamet three years of money… for some 2nd round picks and fake swaps. – 5:23 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
In 17 games last season without Chris Paul in the lineup, Devin Booker averaged 29.0 points and 8.2 assists on an elite 65.0 TS%.
Booker is more than capable of handling primary ball handler duties while maintaining incredible scoring efficiency.
Phoenix’s offense is now fully… pic.twitter.com/4sChSurLIS – 5:20 PM
In 17 games last season without Chris Paul in the lineup, Devin Booker averaged 29.0 points and 8.2 assists on an elite 65.0 TS%.
Booker is more than capable of handling primary ball handler duties while maintaining incredible scoring efficiency.
Phoenix’s offense is now fully… pic.twitter.com/4sChSurLIS – 5:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul should go down as one of the greatest Suns ever. Anytime we see an epic individual playoff performance in the future, his closeout efforts will be among what those are stacked up against. He’s right up there with Booker, Jones and Williams for turning it around here. – 5:19 PM
Chris Paul should go down as one of the greatest Suns ever. Anytime we see an epic individual playoff performance in the future, his closeout efforts will be among what those are stacked up against. He’s right up there with Booker, Jones and Williams for turning it around here. – 5:19 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Regardless of how you feel about Bradley Beal’s fit on the Suns, this move was a no-brainer. They were going to cut Chris Paul anyway, so they basically gave up Landry Shamet, 2nd-rounders and pick swaps for a 3-time All-Star. That’s a low-risk, high-reward move you have to make. – 5:16 PM
Regardless of how you feel about Bradley Beal’s fit on the Suns, this move was a no-brainer. They were going to cut Chris Paul anyway, so they basically gave up Landry Shamet, 2nd-rounders and pick swaps for a 3-time All-Star. That’s a low-risk, high-reward move you have to make. – 5:16 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
If the NBA could step in and veto the Chris Paul to Lakers trade they need to do the same here lol ya kidding me? – 5:15 PM
If the NBA could step in and veto the Chris Paul to Lakers trade they need to do the same here lol ya kidding me? – 5:15 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Highest ratio of mid-range attempts to 3-point attempts (min. 200 total FGA outside the paint) last season. 4 Suns in top 14. One of these $50M dudes probably needs to shoot more 3s.
Chris Paul (0.84) was 20th, but also ranked 7th in 3-point assists per game (3.1). pic.twitter.com/Ue05ZLmCMI – 5:14 PM
Highest ratio of mid-range attempts to 3-point attempts (min. 200 total FGA outside the paint) last season. 4 Suns in top 14. One of these $50M dudes probably needs to shoot more 3s.
Chris Paul (0.84) was 20th, but also ranked 7th in 3-point assists per game (3.1). pic.twitter.com/Ue05ZLmCMI – 5:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
For those asking, Chris Paul cannot re-sign with the Suns in the event Washington waives him. The CP3 era in Phoenix is officially over. Cannot say enough about what he did for this organization on and off the court. A no-brainer Ring of Honor guy, even after just 3 seasons – 5:09 PM
For those asking, Chris Paul cannot re-sign with the Suns in the event Washington waives him. The CP3 era in Phoenix is officially over. Cannot say enough about what he did for this organization on and off the court. A no-brainer Ring of Honor guy, even after just 3 seasons – 5:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns landing Bradley Beal in blockbuster deal involving Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, sources inform @azcentral #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:07 PM
Phoenix Suns landing Bradley Beal in blockbuster deal involving Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, sources inform @azcentral #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:07 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
What are the CP3 re-signs back with the Suns for cheap after being waived odds at ? – 5:04 PM
What are the CP3 re-signs back with the Suns for cheap after being waived odds at ? – 5:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With CP3 unable to go back to PHX now, it may be a foregone conclusion that he ends up with the Lakers if he’s bought out by the Wizards (which will likely happen). – 5:00 PM
With CP3 unable to go back to PHX now, it may be a foregone conclusion that he ends up with the Lakers if he’s bought out by the Wizards (which will likely happen). – 5:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
CP3’s tenure in Phoenix:
– 15/4/10
– 48/37/87%
– 2x All-Star
– 2x All-NBA
– 2021 Finals appearance
– Snapped Suns’ 10-year playoff drought pic.twitter.com/L8XrMlMCsa – 4:59 PM
CP3’s tenure in Phoenix:
– 15/4/10
– 48/37/87%
– 2x All-Star
– 2x All-NBA
– 2021 Finals appearance
– Snapped Suns’ 10-year playoff drought pic.twitter.com/L8XrMlMCsa – 4:59 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
For All-Star Bradley Beal, the Suns will send CP3, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and pick swaps to the Wizards, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/WFUDQbDq5t – 4:53 PM
For All-Star Bradley Beal, the Suns will send CP3, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and pick swaps to the Wizards, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/WFUDQbDq5t – 4:53 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Agent Mark Bartelstein confirms there is a framework in place for the Wizards to trade Bradley Beal to the Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and second-round picks
The Suns will have a new Big 3 with KD, Devin Booker and Beal
First by @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/3WjMGzqTJT – 4:48 PM
Agent Mark Bartelstein confirms there is a framework in place for the Wizards to trade Bradley Beal to the Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and second-round picks
The Suns will have a new Big 3 with KD, Devin Booker and Beal
First by @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/3WjMGzqTJT – 4:48 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The plan?
One year of CP3 to teach Marcus Smart how to perfect the ways of the point god pic.twitter.com/d376tiEYBG – 4:46 PM
The plan?
One year of CP3 to teach Marcus Smart how to perfect the ways of the point god pic.twitter.com/d376tiEYBG – 4:46 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
With Chris Paul presumably waived by the Wizards soon, all eyes look towards the Los Angeles Lakers as his likely destination.
The Lakers could sign CP3 on a veteran’s minimum contract, maintaining flexibility to retain key restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. – 4:45 PM
With Chris Paul presumably waived by the Wizards soon, all eyes look towards the Los Angeles Lakers as his likely destination.
The Lakers could sign CP3 on a veteran’s minimum contract, maintaining flexibility to retain key restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. – 4:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal trade: Suns land Wizards star as Chris Paul heads to Washington in blockbuster
cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl… – 4:40 PM
Bradley Beal trade: Suns land Wizards star as Chris Paul heads to Washington in blockbuster
cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl… – 4:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The last player to lead the NBA in ___ in at least three straight seasons:
PPG — Harden (2018-20)
RPG — Drummond (2018-20)
APG — Nash (2005-07)
SPG — CP3 (2011-14)
BPG — Marcus Camby (2006-08)
FG% — DeAndre Jordan (2013-17)
3P% — Never
FT% — Rick Barry (1978-80) pic.twitter.com/6dErDauF3Q – 4:40 PM
The last player to lead the NBA in ___ in at least three straight seasons:
PPG — Harden (2018-20)
RPG — Drummond (2018-20)
APG — Nash (2005-07)
SPG — CP3 (2011-14)
BPG — Marcus Camby (2006-08)
FG% — DeAndre Jordan (2013-17)
3P% — Never
FT% — Rick Barry (1978-80) pic.twitter.com/6dErDauF3Q – 4:40 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Also, what a terrible return for Washington.
Essentially a bunch of second round picks and you have to pay Chris Paul ~$25 million to go away, and Landry Shamet is owed $32 million over the next three years.
Yikes. – 4:39 PM
Also, what a terrible return for Washington.
Essentially a bunch of second round picks and you have to pay Chris Paul ~$25 million to go away, and Landry Shamet is owed $32 million over the next three years.
Yikes. – 4:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A lot of people about to learn how good Bradley Beal is. We did this three years ago with Chris Paul.
Do it twice, if you must. – 4:37 PM
A lot of people about to learn how good Bradley Beal is. We did this three years ago with Chris Paul.
Do it twice, if you must. – 4:37 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Chris Paul is 100% going back to LA to sign with the Lakers or Clippers now. – 4:36 PM
Chris Paul is 100% going back to LA to sign with the Lakers or Clippers now. – 4:36 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Bradley Beal acepta el traspaso a @Suns a cambio de Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, selecciones múltiples de segunda vuelta e intercambio de otras selecciones en drafts por venir.
@MiamiHEAT no pudo o quiso superar esta oferta, o sencillamente Beal decidió que prefería PHX vs MÍA. pic.twitter.com/wHCe9j05au – 4:36 PM
Bradley Beal acepta el traspaso a @Suns a cambio de Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, selecciones múltiples de segunda vuelta e intercambio de otras selecciones en drafts por venir.
@MiamiHEAT no pudo o quiso superar esta oferta, o sencillamente Beal decidió que prefería PHX vs MÍA. pic.twitter.com/wHCe9j05au – 4:36 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Bradley Beal acepta en traspaso a @Suns a cambio de Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, selecciones múltiples de segunda vuelta e intercambio de otras selecciones en drafts por venir.
@MiamiHEAT no pudo o quiso superar esta oferta, o sencillamente Beal decidió que prefería PHX vs MÍA. pic.twitter.com/EifSh0QNcN – 4:35 PM
Bradley Beal acepta en traspaso a @Suns a cambio de Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, selecciones múltiples de segunda vuelta e intercambio de otras selecciones en drafts por venir.
@MiamiHEAT no pudo o quiso superar esta oferta, o sencillamente Beal decidió que prefería PHX vs MÍA. pic.twitter.com/EifSh0QNcN – 4:35 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Chris Paul will have his guarantee for 2023-24 increased from $15.8M to at least $25M to facilitate the Bradley Beal trade. – 4:32 PM
Chris Paul will have his guarantee for 2023-24 increased from $15.8M to at least $25M to facilitate the Bradley Beal trade. – 4:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are trading three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, a handful of second-round picks, and multiple pick swaps, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:31 PM
BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are trading three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, a handful of second-round picks, and multiple pick swaps, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:31 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Suns are expected to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and pick swaps to Wizards, sources tell ESPN. Phoenix has no available first-rounders to include in trade. Beal’s no-trade limited Wizards’ marketplace. Deal could take a few days to be finalized. – 4:31 PM
Suns are expected to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and pick swaps to Wizards, sources tell ESPN. Phoenix has no available first-rounders to include in trade. Beal’s no-trade limited Wizards’ marketplace. Deal could take a few days to be finalized. – 4:31 PM
More on this storyline
Evan Sidery: Chris Paul and the Clippers have mutual interest in reuniting, per @WindhorstESPN: – Clippers, not the Lakers, are favorites to acquire Paul. – Wizards and Clippers already in discussions on potential CP3 trade package. – Another team could become involved to help take on salary from Clippers in three-team deal. -via Twitter @esidery / June 20, 2023
The Memphis Grizzlies have been floated as a possible landing spot for the 38-year-old. However, according to NBA insider Zach Lowe of ESPN, Paul does not seem amenable to potentially teaming up with Ja Morant in Memphis: “I asked some people last night, would he ever want to go to Memphis and be the veteran mentor that this team, who’s not going to have its point guard for the first 25 games of the season, so badly needs? Didn’t get a lot of good feedback on that one,” Lowe said on Monday’s episode of The Lowe Post podcast. -via Clutch Points / June 20, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: “Chris Paul is waiting now for the Washington Wizards to continue trade conversations around the league about expanding this two-way deal with the Suns into a three-way deal that perhaps could send Chris Paul to a contender. (…) If they’re not able to do this, Washington imagines a scenario I’m told, where Chris Paul is their point guard this season. They’re in a rebuild, they’re reshaping this roster. I don’t sense they’re trying to bottom out and really tank tank.” -via Twitter @wojespn / June 20, 2023
Josh Lewenberg. With Trent’s money on the books for next season, it becomes tougher to bring back Fred VanVleet and Jakob Poeltl at market rate while also avoiding the luxury tax. Not impossible but will require some cap gymnastics or making changes/unloading salary elsewhere. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / June 20, 2023
Toronto Raptors free agent guard Fred VanVleet is expected to command $30-plus million annually, according to NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype. New Rockets coach Ime Udoka is believed to covet a veteran point guard, according to league sources, and VanVleet is among a wide list of targets for Houston this offseason, as noted in a recent HoopsHype podcast with Rockets beat writer Kelly Iko of The Athletic. -via HoopsHype / June 18, 2023
If VanVleet and Siakam are both back with the Raptors flanking Barnes, then that scenario could make Anunoby one of the most coveted players on the trade market. Sacramento has been increasingly mentioned by league figures as an Anunoby suitor, while the Kings consider the future of free-agent forward Harrison Barnes. Toronto, though, is expected to hold significant asking prices for both Anunoby and Siakam, as has been the Raptors’ practice. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 16, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Trade, Chris Paul, Fred VanVleet, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards