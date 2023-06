A dozen teams interested in Grant Williams

Head coach Joe Mazzulla has to be committed to playing him in a way that wasn’t even close last season to justify the contract. Milwaukee has expressed strong interest in Williams in the past and new Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee is a fan of Williams, so the big man may have a different experience in Boston this upcoming season. Williams’ positional coach Ben Sullivan is leaving for Houston, while assistant coach Aaron Miles and player enhancement coach Jarrell Christian are still weighing their futures, according to team sources. If Williams stays, it could be a more favorable situation that allows him to play through his mistakes and find a rhythm. -via The Athletic / June 21, 2023