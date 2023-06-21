A dozen teams interested in Grant Williams

There have been over half a dozen teams who have inquired about a potential sign-and-trade deal for Grant Williams, league sources told The Athletic. Williams turned down an extension offer around the projected $12.2 million mid-level exception (MLE) before last season and in spite of a tumultuous year in and out of the rotation, there appears to be a market brewing that could push his value beyond the MLE most teams above the cap could offer.
Source: Jared Weiss @ The Athletic
As the NBA draft approaches, the list of teams inquiring about a Grant Williams sign-and-trade has grown to over half a dozen, sources told @TheAthleticNBA. So will the Celtics part with a guard to make a move for a big on draft night?
A new chapter for @rickyrubio9 🇪🇸
The Spanish playmaker, alongside Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) and the 50-year-old retired player @JalenRose, will join @TheNBPA’s Board of Directors 👔
LIVE Garden Report: Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams STAYING with Celtics? twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:38 PM
Dice @BGlobeSports que @Celtics “no tiene la intención” de canjear a Jaylen Brown y sí de extenderle un contrato supermax por $295 millones y cinco temporadas.
Quieren retener a Grant Williams. Un base tendrá que irse, Brogdon o Pritchard. Brogdon cobra más. pic.twitter.com/vosW2obxcb – 5:13 PM
I understand #Celtics moving Brogdon to retain Grant Williams. I understand trading Grant & taking back less money while retaining Brogdon. If both end up gone and the overall talent of the roster decreases, you can’t feel great about that. Let’s see what happens. – 3:31 PM
It looks like Grant Williams is going to have an interesting free agent market masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 3:30 PM
New: The Celtics continue to explore trades that would reduce their backcourt logjam and have received multiple inquiries about sign-and-trade possibilities involving Grant Williams. Some more here:
Sources: The Grizzlies are dangling future first-round picks for a wing upgrade.
More on Fred VanVleet, Khris Middleton, Nikola Vucevic, Harrison Barnes, Donte DiVincenzo, Grant Williams, and trade talks for OG Anunoby and Jonathan Kuminga on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 12:19 PM
All those cameos in the flash and they couldn’t give me a call😒 pic.twitter.com/znzJPDJjUg – 2:19 AM
Reporting on free agents Fred VanVleet, Khris Middleton, Nikola Vucevic, Harrison Barnes, Donte DiVincenzo, Grant Williams, and trade talks surrounding OG Anunoby and Jonathan Kuminga on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:59 AM
Head coach Joe Mazzulla has to be committed to playing him in a way that wasn’t even close last season to justify the contract. Milwaukee has expressed strong interest in Williams in the past and new Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee is a fan of Williams, so the big man may have a different experience in Boston this upcoming season. Williams’ positional coach Ben Sullivan is leaving for Houston, while assistant coach Aaron Miles and player enhancement coach Jarrell Christian are still weighing their futures, according to team sources. If Williams stays, it could be a more favorable situation that allows him to play through his mistakes and find a rhythm. -via The Athletic / June 21, 2023
A new chapter begins for Ricky Rubio, Grant Williams, and Jalen Rose. The two current professional players and the retired former Indiana Pacers 50-year-old small forward, as officially announced by the NBPA Foundation, will join the association’s Board of Directors. -via EuroHoops.net / June 20, 2023
They joined, among others, the lights of CJ McCollum (President), Andre Iguodala (Director), Chrysa Chin (Director), Serge Ibaka (Director), and Tamika L. Tremaglio (NBPA Executive Director), providing “strategic oversight to the NBPA Foundation to expand both current and former NBA players’ philanthropic footprint globally”. -via EuroHoops.net / June 20, 2023