Brandon Miller the favorite to be picked No. 2?

It’s been quiet since a busy Monday at Charlotte’s practice facility where both Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson worked out for a second time in front of owner Michael Jordan. Jonathan Givony of Draft Express gave an update of what he heard while appearing on ESPN Tuesday afternoon. “The information I received out of that workout is that Brandon Miller did very well for himself. He looked a lot more engaged defensively, he played harder, he made shots” -via Sports Illustrated / June 20, 2023