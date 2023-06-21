Brandon Miller the favorite to be picked No. 2?

Clutch Points: “Brandon Miller further solidified his standing as Charlotte’s choice at No. 2… Both Miller and Scoot Henderson came back to Charlotte for second workouts… Miller was better the second time around.” @wojespn on the Hornets’ draft night plans 👀 pic.twitter.com/uuauLDuZRB
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Hornets are preparing to select Brandon Miller at No. 2 overall, per @wojespn:
– Miller impressed Michael Jordan and Co. during his second private workout yesterday.
– Charlotte prefers Miller’s fit alongside LaMelo Ball over Scoot Henderson. pic.twitter.com/P3dsnpCl2P – 11:07 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Vegas might know if Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller is going 2nd overall | Draft prospect roundup
youtube.com/watch?v=-eNUWB… pic.twitter.com/CiuUi26Dyh – 10:54 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Reports from ESPN suggest Brandon Miller’s 2nd workout “Helped his standing”
si.com/nba/hornets/nb… – 6:35 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Take Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson, or trade the pick. What should Charlotte do with the second pick?
@tatefrazier and @KevinOConnorNBA break it down on @oneshiningpod: youtu.be/mMn0PmFWF5U – 1:49 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
✓ Will the Suns’ new superteam work?
✓ Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller?
✓ Is it Dame Time in Miami?
@KevinOConnorNBA on everything happening around the draft and with free agency around the corner: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/19/… – 1:24 PM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
Read @davidaldridgedc Draft confidential and scouts like Brandon Miller more than I, lol.
But yeah, the only reason I like him is because he spent a few months in Tuscaloosa, 😂 – 7:59 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
It’s NBA Draft week and the final phase is underway for the #Hornets. Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller are in town today.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 12:33 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Projected top 10 draft picks based off current @FDSportsbook betting odds:
1. Spurs = Victor Wembanyama
2. Hornets = Scoot Henderson (-145)
3. Trail Blazers = Brandon Miller (-135)
4. Rockets = Amen Thompson (-135)
5. Pistons = Cam Whitmore (+115)
6. Magic = Ausar Thompson… pic.twitter.com/1GPTlZ8xRK – 6:35 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Reporting with @Draftexpress: The Charlotte Hornets are expecting to conduct a second-round of workouts and interviews with Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson on Monday – with an audience who’ll include outgoing owner Michael Jordan: es.pn/42L9ans – 10:09 AM
It’s been quiet since a busy Monday at Charlotte’s practice facility where both Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson worked out for a second time in front of owner Michael Jordan. Jonathan Givony of Draft Express gave an update of what he heard while appearing on ESPN Tuesday afternoon. “The information I received out of that workout is that Brandon Miller did very well for himself. He looked a lot more engaged defensively, he played harder, he made shots” -via Sports Illustrated / June 20, 2023
Evan Sidery: Trail Blazers update leading into the draft via @wojespn: – Prepared to draft whoever is left between Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller. – Very engaged around the league about turning No. 3 into a star-level player, but it would take a “tremendous” package to trade out. -… pic.twitter.com/oA5iHK6Eab -via Twitter @esidery / June 19, 2023