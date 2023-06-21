Bruce Brown declining his player option

Shams Charania: Denver Nuggets G/F Bruce Brown Jr. is declining his $6.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brown, a key member of the Nuggets title, faces decision of Denver return in free agency versus deal elsewhere.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Denver Nuggets’ Bruce Brown Jr to become free agent
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bruce Brown is officially a free agent.
Why I think there’s a decent chance that Brown re-signs with the Nuggets, and 10 options to replace him if he doesn’t.
Dennis Schroder might be the best realistic option.
thednvr.com/10-bruce-brown… – 11:16 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bruce Brown this season:
11.5 PPG
4.1 RPG
1.1 SPG
Led the Nuggets bench unit in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. pic.twitter.com/BVUtG6bBHU – 11:03 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
With Bruce Brown declining his $6.8 million player option, as was expected, I’m told the #Nuggets intend on offering him the $7.8 million for next season — the most they can.
Brown could sign a 1+1 in Denver if he chooses to stay. – 10:58 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bruce Brown has officially declined his player option and will explore free agency.
This was expected, even if he does end up returning to Denver.
The Nuggets can offer a max of $7.7 million next year while other teams could offer several million more. – 10:44 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Denver Nuggets G/F Bruce Brown Jr. is declining his $6.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brown, a key member of the Nuggets title, faces decision of Denver return in free agency versus deal elsewhere. – 10:41 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Lots to talk about on today’s show
– Brad Beal
– Bruce Brown’s future
– Mailbag
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll!
On the Bradley Beal trade and why other West teams are going to load up.
Then, Bruce Brown’s free agency and other Nuggets mailbag questions from YOU.
Audio
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=hcvXmd… pic.twitter.com/SgifHKjIM3 – 11:47 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
10 minutes ⏰
Will Bruce Brown stay with the Nuggets in free agency?
Plus, the Bradley Beal trade.
Harrison Wind: Bruce Brown on IG Live, hungover in Vegas: “I’m down bad, and I blame Nikola Jokic.” “I don’t know how I let him get me this drunk.” “I don’t know what he had me drinking last night, but I blame it on 15.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / June 16, 2023
David Hardisty: Woj on Houston’s free agent targets: “You look in Houston, it’s going to be players potentially like Dillon Brooks, Bruce Brown could be a candidate there, Brook Lopez. Those are all among targets. And then of course Harden.” -via Twitter @clutchfans / June 15, 2023
Harrison Wind: Bruce Brown just now: “I’ve got one more question. 1 more year?” pic.twitter.com/jB99DWgBxW -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / June 15, 2023