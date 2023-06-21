Clippers gauging trade interest in Paul George?

League sources tell The Stein Line that the LA Clippers have left various rival teams with the impression through their Draft Week conversations that they are, at a minimum, attempting to gauge Paul George’s trade value and, to hear some describe it, giving real consideration to the idea of disassembling the Kawhi Leonard/George tandem.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Clippers quietly gauging Paul George’s trade value, rival executives reportedly believe
cbssports.com/nba/news/clipp… – 12:23 AM
Clippers quietly gauging Paul George’s trade value, rival executives reportedly believe
cbssports.com/nba/news/clipp… – 12:23 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Said it all year on @RedNationHoops:
There’s little chance the Clippers have the stomach to run this team back. With Kawhi sidelined, Paul George is the obvious first guy on the block. – 11:00 PM
Said it all year on @RedNationHoops:
There’s little chance the Clippers have the stomach to run this team back. With Kawhi sidelined, Paul George is the obvious first guy on the block. – 11:00 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice Marc que @LAClippers, como parte de su evaluación de su futuro, da la impresión que intentan medir el valor de Paul George en un canje. Según lo describen quienes han hablado con LAC, consideran seriamente la posibilidad de desvincular la dupla de George y Kawhi Leonard. pic.twitter.com/SRCEKLT5E2 – 10:39 PM
Dice Marc que @LAClippers, como parte de su evaluación de su futuro, da la impresión que intentan medir el valor de Paul George en un canje. Según lo describen quienes han hablado con LAC, consideran seriamente la posibilidad de desvincular la dupla de George y Kawhi Leonard. pic.twitter.com/SRCEKLT5E2 – 10:39 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Potential lottery pick Gradey Dick sits down with @Stadium: “I love (the crowd), the excitement and people are focused on me…That makes it a whole lot sweeter when I beat their team.” On Kansas, sibling rivalries, player role models like Paul George, and much more. pic.twitter.com/Pq9ugryRCm – 11:16 AM
Potential lottery pick Gradey Dick sits down with @Stadium: “I love (the crowd), the excitement and people are focused on me…That makes it a whole lot sweeter when I beat their team.” On Kansas, sibling rivalries, player role models like Paul George, and much more. pic.twitter.com/Pq9ugryRCm – 11:16 AM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Potential lottery pick Gradey Dick sits down with @Stadium: “I love (the crowd), the excitement and people are focused on me…That makes it a whole lot sweeter when I beat their team.” On Kansas, sibling rivalries, player role models like Paul George, and much more. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 19, 2023
Law Murray: Paul George sending off Lou Williams with lemon pepper wings 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/K22IiKGgW9 -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / June 18, 2023
ClutchPoints: “I don’t buy into this goat stuff. There’s a lot of smelly goats around.” Jerry West and Paul George discuss the GOAT debate… Agree or disagree with Jerry West? 🤔 (via @PodcastPShow ) -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 16, 2023