Damian Lillard on where he ranks among NBA PGs: 'I take pride in being the most consistent'

Damian Lillard: I used to get all into that. “Man, they’re saying I’m not Top 5? I’m Top 2.” At this point, there are so many great point guards in the league. Anybody can be the best on any given night because guys are that good now. I take pride in being the most consistent. I try to have that same impact every night. When I see a guy that’s a top guy, I want to win that matchup. I know if I win that matchup, I’ll give my team a better chance to win. I don’t get caught up in that anymore. If I’m doing me and I’m the best version of myself, I’m going to give my team the best chance to win games. I think when you’re younger, you get more tied into who’s the best and those things. If you did a poll that says who’s the best point guard, a lot of people would probably say Steph Curry, but Jamal Murray just won the championship. He won the championship against Gabe Vincent. So, of course you want to be the best, but when you know you’re at the top as a top-level guard, just be a top-level guard because our ultimate goal is to win. When you get older, you realize it’s really not that important. It’s just an opinion for people to have a conversation.
Scoot Henderson possibly going third to Portland Trail Blazers: “I’m ready to contribute wherever I go. I think I could help Dame [Lillard]… Whatever play time I get, I’m going to go in there and kill.” pic.twitter.com/rpODWFgciN – 11:14 AM
Scoot Henderson said he feels he could complement Damian Lillard well if given the chance:
Scoot Henderson said he got a chance to dap up Damian Lillard before his workout, but didn’t speak at length with him.
The radio show is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Lillard has to choose his version of success, Saban unfiltered, Deion’s NFL-no-thanks, Clippers eye PG trade, @TheRealJHair, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS more.
Could you imagine Zion and Dame in Portland together? 👀
Exclusive: Damian Lillard discussed Portland’s NBA Draft options, his input in front office decisions with the Blazers, the importance of a championship for his legacy, when he’ll retire, and his Modelo Summer Buckets Sweepstakes.
ESPN spent part of morning claiming that a Maxey/Tobias Harris package would beat anything Heat could offer Portland for Lillard. Yes, Maxey is appealing – but 76ers don’t have any first rounder to trade until 2029. That’s a big deal. – 9:53 PM
On tomorrow’s Locked On NBA I absolutely trashed that Bam Adebayo to Portland. If that’s what they are leaking then just say bye to Dame now – 9:13 PM
“That’s why I would tell Damian Lillard, man, just tell [Portland] you want to go”
Pat Riley couldn’t discuss trade rumors, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard or impending free agents today. But he did offer some insight on the Heat’s approach entering an important offseason miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Riley: “We’re not going to take a wrecking ball to this thing.” – 7:55 PM
Heat mailbag: Confidence or a calculated risk? A look at the Heat’s Damian Lillard gamble miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:53 PM
What’s the latest intel on Dame, Draymond, and James Harden?
Is Portland keeping Damian Lillard?
Nets: The under-the-radar trade option who could be Brooklyn’s Damian Lillard backup plan. clutchpoints.com/nets-trade-opt… – 5:10 PM
It’s all about the tax.
NEW: Pat Riley couldn’t discuss trade rumors, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard or impending free agents today. But he did offer some insight on the Heat’s approach entering an important offseason miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Riley: “We’re not going to take a wrecking ball to this thing.” – 3:59 PM
“He’s the one they want forever”
Dice Jake que POR ofrece juventud y selecciones atractivas por Bam Adebayo, lo que MIA rechaza de plano.
Many notable things said by Heat president Pat Riley at his annual post-season news conference (he’s not allowed to talk about Lillard, Beal, etc.): miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:40 PM
✓ Will the Suns’ new superteam work?
Monday’s show was full of Beal, Dame, Zion, and draft talk!
Portland won’t trade the No. 3 pick unless it nets one of a several premium targets to pair with Damian Lillard, league sources told @YahooSports. The Blazers are preparing a significant offer for Miami’s Bam Adebayo, and other notes from around the NBA: sports.yahoo.com/portland-is-de… – 11:01 AM
Damian Lillard: I see myself playing point guard and scoring 25 points a game (laughs). -via HoopsHype / June 21, 2023
Damian Lillard: I think this season was my best season in my career, individually. I’m not going to say statistically, but I think I could be better. I think I can have a better season than I had this year. That doesn’t mean I’m going to score more points or get more assists, but I think I can have a better season than I had this year. I haven’t been healthy for four years up until last year. This past season was the first time I was healthy in four years. -via HoopsHype / June 21, 2023
How involved are you with Portland’s management in decisions while being loyal to them your whole career? Damian Lillard: I don’t take a stance of power, I guess. If they ask me something, I’ll give them the answer. I’ll tell them what I really think. I’m not in there trying to make a decision or anything like that. I do my job. If something’s presented to me or a question is asked to me, I give an honest answer. I try not to be a part of the player empowerment because we’ve seen enough situations where guys who were at their peak and at the top of their game had that power and influence, and when they weren’t at that level anymore or the back end, people remember that. They’ll remember how you used that power and how you leveraged that power. It could determine how you go out. It can affect you towards the end of your career when you might feel disrespected or dealt with in a way that doesn’t represent the kind of career you had. I think in this era, you’ve got to be careful how you handle that position. I think we’ve seen cases where people have handled it in a way that wasn’t the best for them. Hopefully we learned from that. -via HoopsHype / June 21, 2023
