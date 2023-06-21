De'Andre Hunter on the block?

League sources say the Atlanta Hawks have explored the idea of trading De’Andre Hunter with AJ Griffin needing more playing time. Any deal may affect this pick, but Cason Wallace would give the Hawks a different look from Trae Young and Dejounte Murray with his more controlled pace and defense.
Source: Jonathan Wasserman @ Bleacher Report
The most inbound trade calls Atlanta has gotten, dating back to the trade deadline, have been focused on young center Onyeka Okongwu, sources said. Okongwu becomes extension eligible this summer after a decent emergence in Year 3. The same goes for Saddiq Bey, whom Atlanta sacrificed five second-round picks to acquire at the deadline and surely intends to retain long term. That has led opposing front offices to pinpoint Capela and De’Andre Hunter as logical trade candidates for the Hawks in addition to Collins. It is important to consider, though, how much Atlanta has valued Capela’s ideal pick-and-roll partnership as a lob threat for Young, not to mention his rim protection ability when he and the Hawks’ lead guard have to defend the opposition’s same action. Plus, Atlanta values Hunter’s two-way ability in a league that’s still placing heavy premium on wings. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 16, 2023
Indiana explored trade scenarios for OG Anunoby and the concept of sending Chris Duarte plus draft capital to Atlanta for De’Andre Hunter during February’s trade deadline, sources told Yahoo Sports. The Pacers are expected to be one team in the mix for restricted free agent Grant Williams as well. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 15, 2023
Kevin Chouinard: De’Andre Hunter, on watching an upset go down in the East: “They just showed (the template). (Miami) played two play-in games. We played one. They got the #8 seed and beat the #1 seed, and I feel like we could do the same.” -via Twitter @KLChouinard / April 27, 2023
