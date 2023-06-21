Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony could be on the move if Magic draft Anthony Black?

Black’s camp initially showed resistance to working out for the Magic, sources said, because of Orlando’s perceived logjam in the backcourt with a trio of first-round guards in Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony. Anthony will become extension eligible this summer and is considered to have a great relationship with the Magic front office, but Orlando has left various personnel with the impression that drafting a guard like Ausar or Black would lead the Magic to exploring trade opportunities for one of Suggs or Anthony.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
We got some pushback on our latest pod for spending a lot of time on Anthony Black. He’s one of six players the Pistons worked out and are considering at five, as I reported last week. We hadn’t talked much about him.
Doesn’t mean they’re 100% taking him, but he’s in that group. – 9:19 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Funny to watch projected lottery picks and they’ll have no impact on the game for 6 full minutes, then have an insane highlight.
Meanwhile, Anthony Black blows up a ball screen, get a deflection, saves the ball to a teammate, and gets the offensive putback in a 30 second span. – 7:42 PM
Aran Smith @nbadraftnet
Draft Buzz: We are hearing that the Washington Wizards have Cason Wallace high on their list and may opt for him at 8 over Anthony Black, if they don’t trade down a few spots (11th pick perhaps) to add a pick and select him. #NBADraft #DraftBuzz – 7:22 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Interesting info from @JakeLFischer on the @utahjazz draft targets.
Jazz have now been linked to Jarace Walker and Anthony Black in recent reports.
sports.yahoo.com/portland-is-de… pic.twitter.com/vy0of8pNfa – 1:04 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Anthony Black or Cason Wallace?
@glennconsor and I look at what the decision would come down to if the Wizards want a PG with the 8th pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/SaEBsWdk3W – 11:58 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
After Wemby and Brandon Milller, lot of guys who don’t shoot it well from deep on the board – whether it’s Scoot, Thompson Twins, Anthony Black and Cam Whitmore.
Will be interesting to see if two best shooters in draft — Gradey Dick or Jordan Hawkins — move up due to lack of… – 9:26 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Anthony Black is one of the easiest prospects to love in this year’s draft class.
Black defends at such a high level. He’s a big, selfless passer who can run P&R, or move without the ball too. The main concern is his jump shot.
I’d love Black for the Wizards at 8 or Jazz at 9. pic.twitter.com/c0Nu1GBzOS – 8:00 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Hadn’t updated the mocks in a while since we know who SA will draft.
Other players in 1st round SA has had prior interest in, in case they try to move up with the 2nds/future 1sts or by moving current player:
Jarace Walker – mock avg 6th
Anthony Black – 8th
Cason Wallace – 14th – 12:06 AM
Other sources say Orlando will keep Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris and Bol. If so, the franchise can reach about $38 million in cap space by stretching Isaac, which should be more than enough for VanVleet or another veteran free agent. Look for Cole Anthony to be available via trade, as he and Chuma Okeke are extension eligible. -via Bleacher Report / June 15, 2023
Aaron Gordon had a known fan in Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard. The Timberwolves were kicking around potential frontcourt fits next to Karl-Anthony Towns. The Celtics were high on Gordon dating back to his own entry into the 2014 draft. The Nuggets, though, were able to include Hampton, an uber-athletic guard whom Orlando, sources said, had strongly considered selecting the previous year, when the Magic ultimately drafted Cole Anthony No. 15 in November 2020. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 31, 2023
Terry’s relationship with the Suggses had fractures Larry and Jalen couldn’t see. After the eighth grade, Terry transferred to DeLaSalle High School without talking to them about it. Terry said in an interview that he had been immature and that he had reconnected with Jalen after Jalen joined him in the N.B.A. But at the time, Larry and his son were mystified and hurt. “Everything that I had known was always with him,” Jalen said, adding that they had talked about attending the same college. “It was hard. It was different. I didn’t completely understand or want to accept it, and to be honest, initially, there was a little resentment.” Larry Suggs said it had been “very tough.” “It’s like losing a son,” he said. -via New York Times / June 19, 2023
Orlando: Franz Wagner (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against Brooklyn. Jalen Suggs (concussion) is also questionable. -via HoopsHype / March 25, 2023
Utah has been in contact with the Pistons about trading up from Nos. 9 and 16, according to league sources, with rival teams of the belief the Jazz are searching to get above Washington’s eighth pick in order to select Arkansas guard Anthony Black. Utah has also contacted Indiana about trading into the seventh selection, sources said. But the Jazz may need to trade above Orlando — or find a trade with the Magic at No. 6 — to secure a chance at Black. Utah has made guard Collin Sexton available in trade talks around the league, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 20, 2023
Jonathan Wasserman: Everyone around NBA seemingly expects Wizards to wind up with Anthony Black. -via Twitter @NBADraftWass / June 19, 2023