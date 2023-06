Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony could be on the move if Magic draft Anthony Black?

Terry’s relationship with the Suggses had fractures Larry and Jalen couldn’t see. After the eighth grade, Terry transferred to DeLaSalle High School without talking to them about it. Terry said in an interview that he had been immature and that he had reconnected with Jalen after Jalen joined him in the N.B.A. But at the time, Larry and his son were mystified and hurt . “Everything that I had known was always with him,” Jalen said, adding that they had talked about attending the same college. “It was hard. It was different. I didn’t completely understand or want to accept it, and to be honest, initially, there was a little resentment.” Larry Suggs said it had been “very tough.” “It’s like losing a son,” he said. -via New York Times / June 19, 2023