KJ Martin available?

Kelly Iko: KJ’s situation is tricky. When you look at Houston’s perspective, they have most of the leverage. They don’t have to be rushed into anything. If they picked up the fourth year, they can always do that and then extend him during the season. Their priority is their cap space this summer. If they decline it and he’s restricted, the onus is on the marketplace, and where can he get the money from? He’d prefer to get paid now, given the year he’s coming off. The future is unknown. Even with the new TV deal and the cap going up, and he could make more theoretically next year, you never know what could happen. If he wants to get paid now, can he find a sign-and-trade somewhere? There are a few teams that have kept interest in him, like Dallas, the Clippers, and Phoenix, that still like KJ Martin . -via HoopsHype / June 13, 2023