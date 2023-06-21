Montrezl Harrell to become an unrestricted free agent

Chris Haynes: Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell is declining his $2.7 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Montrezl Harrell opts out of contract with Sixers to become a free agent inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 10:44 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Montrezl Harrell declining his player option is a fairly minor move, but it could come with major implications for the Sixers depending on how the rest of their offseason shakes out phillyvoice.com/sixers-nba-fre… – 9:57 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
A league source confirms that Montrezl Harrell will opt out of the final season of his contract with the Sixers. @ChrisBHaynes was first report the news. – 9:42 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Philadelphia 76ers’ Montrezl Harrell to become unrestricted free agent
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell is declining his $2.7 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 9:07 AM
