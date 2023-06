Myles Turner, Buddy Hield linked to Lakers ahead of draft?

Hield is entering the final year of his contract. He will earn $19.3 million in 2023-24, which makes him the second highest paid player on the team behind center Myles Turner. The Pacers could work on an extension with him this summer or next season to try to keep him as part of their rebuild, they could package him in a trade, or they could risk letting him walk at the end of next year. Pritchard wasn’t willing to commit to a course of action on Tuesday. “He’s under contract for another year, so we don’t have to early extend,” Pritchard said. “We could. … I think we’ve got to define his role next year. If we can get a role where he’s comfortable and we’re comfortable, then I’m not opposed to it. I’m not saying we’re going to do it for sure, but I’m not opposed to it.” -via Indianapolis Star / April 11, 2023