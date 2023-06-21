Myles Turner, Buddy Hield linked to Lakers ahead of draft?

The framework of a deal would likely involve Beasley, Bamba and the No. 17 pick getting exchanged for a starter-level player. The Lakers could also execute a smaller deal with only one of Beasley or Bamba, plus, potentially, the pick. Names around the league that have been linked to the Lakers in recent weeks include Indiana’s Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, Brooklyn’s Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale, Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr. and Washington’s Kristaps Porziņģis, according to multiple league sources not authorized to speak publicly.
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
Lakers likelier than not to trade No. 17 pick, with Myles Turner, Buddy Hield among targets, per report
“The Pacers run a drill they call ‘Ringing the Bell.’ … If you hit 20-of-25, you ring the bell. Prosper hit 23, I’m told. A Pacers rep told me only Buddy Hield had done that this season.” @coachthorpe on Olivier-Maxence Prosper truehoop.com/p/mysteries-of… – 3:04 PM
The Nuggets wanted Murray at No. 7 in the 2016 draft, but had to sweat out the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans picking in the slots ahead of them; Denver viewed both as Murray threats, sources said. The Minnesota Timberwolves took Kris Dunn. New Orleans selected Buddy Hield. -via ESPN / June 13, 2023
Hield is entering the final year of his contract. He will earn $19.3 million in 2023-24, which makes him the second highest paid player on the team behind center Myles Turner. The Pacers could work on an extension with him this summer or next season to try to keep him as part of their rebuild, they could package him in a trade, or they could risk letting him walk at the end of next year. Pritchard wasn’t willing to commit to a course of action on Tuesday. “He’s under contract for another year, so we don’t have to early extend,” Pritchard said. “We could. … I think we’ve got to define his role next year. If we can get a role where he’s comfortable and we’re comfortable, then I’m not opposed to it. I’m not saying we’re going to do it for sure, but I’m not opposed to it.” -via Indianapolis Star / April 11, 2023
Bobby Marks: 💰Kevin Durant- $1.15M 💰Isaiah Hartenstein- $1.05M 💰Buddy Hield- $684K 💰Kyrie Irving- $719K 💰Nikola Jokic- $569K 💰Dejounte Murray- $500K 💰Julius Randle- $2.4M 💰Domantas Sabonis- $1.3M 💰Jarred Vanderbilt- $54K 💰Derrick White- $500K 2/2 -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / April 9, 2023
Gambadoro: The Jae Crowder situation was all on Monty. He told people he was too difficult to handle and coach. Monty didn’t want Jae. It wasn’t the Suns organization. He didn’t want Jae around. As far as Deandre Ayton, Monty didn’t want him either. He wanted them to trade him to Indiana for Myles Turner. He didn’t like coaching Ayton. When Ayton signed his maximum contract when the Suns matched his offer sheet, Monty wasn’t even there and didn’t show up when Ayton signed it at the arena or call him to say congratulations. -via HoopsHype / June 19, 2023
Kelly Iko: I think it’s closer to a pipe dream because the Bucks have expressed an intent to re-sign him. He makes a lot of sense for that core. The Rockets understand this reality. Houston may not be the most attractive place for Brook if he’s trying to compare the level of contention and long-term security. That’s why the Rockets have several succession plans. For example, if Lopez re-signed with Milwaukee, they’d pivot to guys like Clint Capela, Myles Turner, or Kristaps Porzingis. The same goes for their wing targets. They love Cam Johnson, but he’s restricted, and so is Reaves. If the Nets and Lakers are bent on keeping Johnson and Reaves, they have other names in mind, like Dillon Brooks, Josh Hart, and Kelly Oubre. -via HoopsHype / June 13, 2023
Assuming Irving returns, the Mavericks might have an eye (via trade) on Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. Per NBA sources, Dallas also eyed Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Atlanta Hawks forward/center John Collins before the trade deadline. -via Bleacher Report / April 12, 2023
