No traction on Tobias Harris trade

One source familiar with the Sixers’ thinking urged caution when asked if a deal for Harris could materialize this week, suggesting there was no real traction on a deal at present and that the team wouldn’t rush into a deal just to trade Harris for the sake of it.
Source: Philly Voice
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
ESPN spent part of morning claiming that a Maxey/Tobias Harris package would beat anything Heat could offer Portland for Lillard. Yes, Maxey is appealing – but 76ers don’t have any first rounder to trade until 2029. That’s a big deal. – 9:53 PM
Evan Sidery: Tobias Harris, De’Andre Hunter and Dorian Finney-Smith are potential trade targets for the Pacers, per @DraftExpress (https://www.espn.com/nba/insider/story/_/id/37873455/projecting-all-58-picks). Indiana could consolidate some of their additional draft picks (26, 29, 32) by acquiring a starting wing. -via Twitter @esidery / June 20, 2023
Tobias Harris for the Sixers and Tyus Jones for the [Memphis] Grizzlies are two players I am confident will be on new teams by the end of the summer. -via Action Network / June 18, 2023
As the Sixers assess their options to operate over the cap, they are not going to move swiftly toward the second apron and all of the limitations that come with it. Even if Beal were a perfect option, there would be trepidation about going after him. But when you consider the market variables next to Beal’s own limitations — he has played just 90 games in two years, has taken fewer and fewer threes in recent years, and has not accomplished much of anything from a team perspective — he does not scream “must acquire” even if you’re simply flipping Tobias Harris’ contract, a role player, and picks to get a deal done. You are assuming a ton of risk for a theoretical upside that is unclear, and perhaps nuking future flexibility in order to do so. -via Philly Voice / June 14, 2023