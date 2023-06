Obi Toppin, Tom Thibodeau had an intense verbal altercation after playoff loss in Miami

The Knicks have the most trade assets among teams that made the playoffs this past season. They had enough to acquire Donovan Mitchell last summer but ultimately chose not to top Cleveland’s offer for him. They can trade up to eight first-round picks this season as well as a combination of players like RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and Obi Toppin. While the Knicks will be on the hunt for an All-Star, Lillard doesn’t seem like an ideal target. They don’t need backcourt help anymore with Jalen Brunson playing at an All-Star level. Their biggest needs are at the frontcourt, so it’s possible we see them pursue players like Jaylen Brown, Pascal Siakam, and Joel Embiid, should any of them become available. -via HoopsHype / June 7, 2023