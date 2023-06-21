Rockets expect to draft Amen Thompson?

The chatter about his stock sliding grows louder and while the recent national discourse has been Amen or Whitmore, the internal debate has shifted to Amen or Ausar, sources said. League and team sources are becoming increasingly confident the Rockets will stay the course and select Amen with the fourth overall pick should he be on the board.
Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
You guys know the drill:
For the next 24 hours, Brandon Miller is the 2nd coming of LeBron James and Amen Thompson is athletic Ricky Rubio. – 8:11 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony (@draftexpress) is becoming more enamored with Amen Thompson after watching more of his tape, calling him a “mega, mega talent.”
“If I’m a Houston Rocket fan, I’m very, very excited to have him on my roster.” pic.twitter.com/qIaUaCR9Aj – 8:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
For Rockets, Amen Thompson seems a fit at No. 4, but team’s other first-round pick remains uncertain houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:48 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
“When scouting Amen Thompson, the first name that popped into my head was Scottie Barnes.” @coachthorpe on the 2023 NBA draft prospect from @OvertimeElite truehoop.com/p/mysteries-of… – 3:01 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Draft Show with @dannychau on his love for Amen Thompson, Kobe Bufkin rising, Cam Whitmore falling, what the Raptors should do at #13, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/77Zmw4… – 12:27 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New episode of @RedNationHoops w/ @TheBoxAndOne_ :
-What options will be left for Houston at 4th?
-What makes Amen Thompson special?
-What should we take away from the Cam Whitmore to Houston buzz?
-Who should the Rockets pick?
-Rockets options at 20 (if they keep the pick)… – 12:15 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The first dunk in this video is crazy. A spin into the lane straight into a poster. Amen Thompson is the best athlete in the draft. pic.twitter.com/KQDjZNmHHf – 11:07 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
4th overall pick odds (via @betonline_ag):
Amen Thompson -110
Cam Whitmore +165
Ausar Thompson +600 – 11:01 AM
More on this storyline
Over the last few days, I’ve gotten the sense that both Amen and Ausar Thompson will both be seriously considered if on the board at No. 5, with the latter maybe even being the leader of the two depending on who you ask in Detroit’s front office. Part of me believes Whitmore is still very much in consideration. Also, Walker and Hendricks are in the running. -via The Athletic / June 21, 2023
Per league sources, Hendricks was impressive in his workout and interview, the Thompson Twins were good, too, but Whitmore left Pistons brass wanting a little bit more. Draft workouts are just a piece of the pie, not the whole thing, so it’s unsure how much stock Weaver and Co. will put into these glorified tryouts, on either end of the spectrum. -via The Athletic / June 21, 2023