Sixers overvaluing Tobias Harris in trade talks?

The Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Indiana Pacers have made inquiries about Harris’ availability, according to a source. However, another source said the Sixers will only make a deal that would be hard to pass up. As a result, teams around the league believe the Sixers are overvaluing Harris and asking for “outrageous packages in return,” sources say.
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
The Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Indiana Pacers have made inquiries about Tobias Harris' availability, according to a source. However, another source said the Sixers will only make a deal that would be hard to pass up.
76ers offseason preview: Where Philly stands on James Harden, Tobias Harris and 2023 NBA Draft
ESPN spent part of morning claiming that a Maxey/Tobias Harris package would beat anything Heat could offer Portland for Lillard. Yes, Maxey is appealing – but 76ers don't have any first rounder to trade until 2029. That's a big deal.
One source familiar with the Sixers’ thinking urged caution when asked if a deal for Harris could materialize this week, suggesting there was no real traction on a deal at present and that the team wouldn’t rush into a deal just to trade Harris for the sake of it. -via Philly Voice / June 21, 2023
Evan Sidery: Tobias Harris, De’Andre Hunter and Dorian Finney-Smith are potential trade targets for the Pacers, per @DraftExpress (https://www.espn.com/nba/insider/story/_/id/37873455/projecting-all-58-picks). Indiana could consolidate some of their additional draft picks (26, 29, 32) by acquiring a starting wing. -via Twitter @esidery / June 20, 2023
Tobias Harris for the Sixers and Tyus Jones for the [Memphis] Grizzlies are two players I am confident will be on new teams by the end of the summer. -via Action Network / June 18, 2023
