Victor Wembanyama: 'I try to live free. I am sort of like a free mind at all times'

“You are in a position to be a generational player. Kobe wanted to be Mike, LeBron had to be better than Mike. But, in some ways, you are going to and you kind of already have, completely broken the mold of what a player is. If people did a create-a-player on 2k or if you ask a six-year-old to draw a sketch of a basketball player, it would look like you and they would have all the skill sets you have,” JJ Redick asked. Victor Wembanyama posited that these things do not bother him at all. Rather, He just likes the idea of playing his true game regardless of the comparisons. “I do not feel any pressure on my shoulders or what, I think the reason is I try to live free. I am sort of like a free mind at all times. The way I play is truly want I want to play. I have wanted to play my whole life. This is me. I am trying to show my true personality on the court and just be myself,” said Victor Wembanyama.
Source: Jay Postrado @ Clutch Points
Source: Jay Postrado @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Victor Wembanyama throw out the first pitch at the Yankees game…. just a bit outside
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/20/wat… – 11:47 PM
Watch Victor Wembanyama throw out the first pitch at the Yankees game…. just a bit outside
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/20/wat… – 11:47 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
I rode the subway to Yankee Stadium with Victor Wembanyama (and some others) this afternoon. nytimes.com/2023/06/20/spo… – 11:40 PM
I rode the subway to Yankee Stadium with Victor Wembanyama (and some others) this afternoon. nytimes.com/2023/06/20/spo… – 11:40 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
—My six fork-in-the-road NBA guys for the next 72 hours.
—@WindhorstESPN with a deep dive on Victor Wembanyama and what makes him truly different (and it’s not just his size).
—Favorite *EARLY* NFL future bets with @BenjaminSolak
open.spotify.com/episode/7KVY0n… – 10:21 PM
New BS Podcast!
—My six fork-in-the-road NBA guys for the next 72 hours.
—@WindhorstESPN with a deep dive on Victor Wembanyama and what makes him truly different (and it’s not just his size).
—Favorite *EARLY* NFL future bets with @BenjaminSolak
open.spotify.com/episode/7KVY0n… – 10:21 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Special ESPN project on the two paths for Victor Wembanyama. Created by @lukeknox & his team. Edited by @marcowill espn.com/espn/feature/s… – 9:10 PM
Special ESPN project on the two paths for Victor Wembanyama. Created by @lukeknox & his team. Edited by @marcowill espn.com/espn/feature/s… – 9:10 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Victor Wembanyama is throwing out the first pitch at the Yankees game tonight. He posted this pic on his IG holding a baseball! #GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/6R66JOH7JT – 6:42 PM
Victor Wembanyama is throwing out the first pitch at the Yankees game tonight. He posted this pic on his IG holding a baseball! #GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/6R66JOH7JT – 6:42 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Victor Wembanyama is throwing the 1st pitch tonight at Yankee Stadium — and he’s wearing Drake’s upcoming Nike NOCTA Glide sneaker 👀
(📷: @joonlee) pic.twitter.com/QQCK4qezTO – 5:46 PM
Victor Wembanyama is throwing the 1st pitch tonight at Yankee Stadium — and he’s wearing Drake’s upcoming Nike NOCTA Glide sneaker 👀
(📷: @joonlee) pic.twitter.com/QQCK4qezTO – 5:46 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Vertical marketing at its finest ⏫
San Antonio rapper Mike Dimes used his “Texas Boy” album release to give Victor Wembanyama a big Texas welcome. pic.twitter.com/OymOz8qG5h – 3:59 PM
Vertical marketing at its finest ⏫
San Antonio rapper Mike Dimes used his “Texas Boy” album release to give Victor Wembanyama a big Texas welcome. pic.twitter.com/OymOz8qG5h – 3:59 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
EXCLUSIVE: Victor Wembanyama’s first coach on the future #Spurs star’s emergence at age 10, cracking up teammates by doing the worm, and becoming a budding NBA phenom long before growing to 7-foot-4 mol.im/a/12214943 via @MailSport – 2:29 PM
EXCLUSIVE: Victor Wembanyama’s first coach on the future #Spurs star’s emergence at age 10, cracking up teammates by doing the worm, and becoming a budding NBA phenom long before growing to 7-foot-4 mol.im/a/12214943 via @MailSport – 2:29 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
How will the Spurs build a roster around Victor Wembanyama? Their options are virtually limitless
By: @SamQuinnCBS
cbssports.com/nba/news/how-w… – 1:54 PM
How will the Spurs build a roster around Victor Wembanyama? Their options are virtually limitless
By: @SamQuinnCBS
cbssports.com/nba/news/how-w… – 1:54 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Victor Wembanyama (surprise!) tops our staff-wide 2023 NBA Mock Draft
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4623811/2023/0… – 1:42 PM
Victor Wembanyama (surprise!) tops our staff-wide 2023 NBA Mock Draft
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4623811/2023/0… – 1:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Crowd greets Victor Wembanyama at airport as he arrives in New York for NBA Draft
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/20/cro… – 12:00 PM
Crowd greets Victor Wembanyama at airport as he arrives in New York for NBA Draft
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/20/cro… – 12:00 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
The last #Spurs top pick was Tim Duncan. He was defrauded for $13 million
Victor Wembanyama would be wise to think like a CEO to avoid similar mistakes.
My convo with @GoldmanSachs Nicole Ross on finances & how #NBA rookies should live frugal #Sportsbiz forbes.com/sites/jabariyo… – 8:43 AM
The last #Spurs top pick was Tim Duncan. He was defrauded for $13 million
Victor Wembanyama would be wise to think like a CEO to avoid similar mistakes.
My convo with @GoldmanSachs Nicole Ross on finances & how #NBA rookies should live frugal #Sportsbiz forbes.com/sites/jabariyo… – 8:43 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Victor Wembanyama already inked contract with Nike for shoes and clothing sportando.basketball/en/victor-wemb… – 3:40 AM
Victor Wembanyama already inked contract with Nike for shoes and clothing sportando.basketball/en/victor-wemb… – 3:40 AM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “I have such high expectations for myself and I’m so determined that the expectations of others are nothing compared to what I place on myself… It’s not that hard to be able to.” Victor Wembanyama on how he handles pressure 😤 (via @GMA) pic.twitter.com/cnLrl0ezme -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 20, 2023
NBA on ESPN: Wemby took the NYC subway for the first time to Yankee Stadium ⚾️ (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/rVnyXPM3lN -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / June 20, 2023
SportsCenter: Victor Wembanyama’s first pitch was a bit outside 😅 @yankees | @vicw_32 -via Twitter / June 20, 2023