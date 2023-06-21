Woj: Blazers have shut down anybody who has called for Damian Lillard

Pat McAfee Show: “Miami is very anxiously waiting to see what happens in Portland.. As of right now the Blazers have shut down anybody who has called for Damian Lillard” @Adrian Wojnarowski #PMSLive
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Class of 25 @BadaraDiakite0 has heard from these schools:
Arkansas
Alabama
Georgetown
UConn
Auburn
Pittsburgh
Notre dame
Michigan
Arizona
Providence
Virginia
Louisville
LSU
Oklahoma State
St. John’s
@NY_Lightning pic.twitter.com/MnPtGf0OvN – 4:14 PM
Class of 25 @BadaraDiakite0 has heard from these schools:
Arkansas
Alabama
Georgetown
UConn
Auburn
Pittsburgh
Notre dame
Michigan
Arizona
Providence
Virginia
Louisville
LSU
Oklahoma State
St. John’s
@NY_Lightning pic.twitter.com/MnPtGf0OvN – 4:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think [Damian] Lillard’s game is crazy”.
Draft prospect, Scoot Henderson, shares his thoughts on Lillard and the possibility of joining the Portland Trailblazers.
@thereal013 | @TermineRadio | @sarahkustok | @DalenCuff pic.twitter.com/SyH940X0Lp – 3:28 PM
“I think [Damian] Lillard’s game is crazy”.
Draft prospect, Scoot Henderson, shares his thoughts on Lillard and the possibility of joining the Portland Trailblazers.
@thereal013 | @TermineRadio | @sarahkustok | @DalenCuff pic.twitter.com/SyH940X0Lp – 3:28 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It does seem like it’s all leading towards some movement here.”
Hear @TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine debate what Portland should do with the 3rd pick and how it impacts the future of Damian Lillard #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/M51V4j9rBS – 2:05 PM
“It does seem like it’s all leading towards some movement here.”
Hear @TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine debate what Portland should do with the 3rd pick and how it impacts the future of Damian Lillard #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/M51V4j9rBS – 2:05 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Rumor roundup: Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson, and the Celtics trying to move up in the draft? bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/06/21/rum… – 12:17 PM
Rumor roundup: Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson, and the Celtics trying to move up in the draft? bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/06/21/rum… – 12:17 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Scoot Henderson possibly going third to Portland Trail Blazers: “I’m ready to contribute wherever I go. I think I could help Dame [Lillard]… Whatever play time I get, I’m going to go in there and kill.” pic.twitter.com/rpODWFgciN – 11:14 AM
Scoot Henderson possibly going third to Portland Trail Blazers: “I’m ready to contribute wherever I go. I think I could help Dame [Lillard]… Whatever play time I get, I’m going to go in there and kill.” pic.twitter.com/rpODWFgciN – 11:14 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Scoot Henderson said he feels he could complement Damian Lillard well if given the chance:
“I think I complement his game in many ways… I could learn a lot from him.” pic.twitter.com/knbHZn4SSz – 11:04 AM
Scoot Henderson said he feels he could complement Damian Lillard well if given the chance:
“I think I complement his game in many ways… I could learn a lot from him.” pic.twitter.com/knbHZn4SSz – 11:04 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Scoot Henderson said he got a chance to dap up Damian Lillard before his workout, but didn’t speak at length with him.
“After that he kinda slid out but it was great to see him there and dap him up. First time meeting him in person, it was pretty cool.” pic.twitter.com/6RdWltNSj4 – 10:56 AM
Scoot Henderson said he got a chance to dap up Damian Lillard before his workout, but didn’t speak at length with him.
“After that he kinda slid out but it was great to see him there and dap him up. First time meeting him in person, it was pretty cool.” pic.twitter.com/6RdWltNSj4 – 10:56 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Lillard has to choose his version of success, Saban unfiltered, Deion’s NFL-no-thanks, Clippers eye PG trade, @TheRealJHair, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:47 AM
The radio show is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Lillard has to choose his version of success, Saban unfiltered, Deion’s NFL-no-thanks, Clippers eye PG trade, @TheRealJHair, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:47 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
Could you imagine Zion and Dame in Portland together? 👀
“Box-office duos, this is definitely going to be one of them.” —@alanhahn pic.twitter.com/stwWqXW2Ew – 9:14 AM
Could you imagine Zion and Dame in Portland together? 👀
“Box-office duos, this is definitely going to be one of them.” —@alanhahn pic.twitter.com/stwWqXW2Ew – 9:14 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Exclusive: Damian Lillard discussed Portland’s NBA Draft options, his input in front office decisions with the Blazers, the importance of a championship for his legacy, when he’ll retire, and his Modelo Summer Buckets Sweepstakes.
👉🏼 hoopshype.com/lists/exclusiv… pic.twitter.com/PVBNnd5JpI – 9:05 AM
Exclusive: Damian Lillard discussed Portland’s NBA Draft options, his input in front office decisions with the Blazers, the importance of a championship for his legacy, when he’ll retire, and his Modelo Summer Buckets Sweepstakes.
👉🏼 hoopshype.com/lists/exclusiv… pic.twitter.com/PVBNnd5JpI – 9:05 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
ESPN spent part of morning claiming that a Maxey/Tobias Harris package would beat anything Heat could offer Portland for Lillard. Yes, Maxey is appealing – but 76ers don’t have any first rounder to trade until 2029. That’s a big deal. – 9:53 PM
ESPN spent part of morning claiming that a Maxey/Tobias Harris package would beat anything Heat could offer Portland for Lillard. Yes, Maxey is appealing – but 76ers don’t have any first rounder to trade until 2029. That’s a big deal. – 9:53 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
On tomorrow’s Locked On NBA I absolutely trashed that Bam Adebayo to Portland. If that’s what they are leaking then just say bye to Dame now – 9:13 PM
On tomorrow’s Locked On NBA I absolutely trashed that Bam Adebayo to Portland. If that’s what they are leaking then just say bye to Dame now – 9:13 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“That’s why I would tell Damian Lillard, man, just tell [Portland] you want to go”
@TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 discuss Portland’s 3rd overall pick and what that might mean for Lillard’s future as a Blazer. pic.twitter.com/v6TqQlA2Z4 – 9:01 PM
“That’s why I would tell Damian Lillard, man, just tell [Portland] you want to go”
@TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 discuss Portland’s 3rd overall pick and what that might mean for Lillard’s future as a Blazer. pic.twitter.com/v6TqQlA2Z4 – 9:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pat Riley couldn’t discuss trade rumors, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard or impending free agents today. But he did offer some insight on the Heat’s approach entering an important offseason miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Riley: “We’re not going to take a wrecking ball to this thing.” – 7:55 PM
Pat Riley couldn’t discuss trade rumors, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard or impending free agents today. But he did offer some insight on the Heat’s approach entering an important offseason miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Riley: “We’re not going to take a wrecking ball to this thing.” – 7:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat mailbag: Confidence or a calculated risk? A look at the Heat’s Damian Lillard gamble miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:53 PM
Heat mailbag: Confidence or a calculated risk? A look at the Heat’s Damian Lillard gamble miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:53 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
What’s the latest intel on Dame, Draymond, and James Harden?
The Offer Sheet: nbarankings.theringer.com/the-offer-sheet – 7:01 PM
What’s the latest intel on Dame, Draymond, and James Harden?
The Offer Sheet: nbarankings.theringer.com/the-offer-sheet – 7:01 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Is Portland keeping Damian Lillard?
Is it time for New Orleans to move Zion?
Would Draymond really leave the Warriors?
League sources weigh in on some of the key issues. New from @HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/42QmU07 – 5:14 PM
Is Portland keeping Damian Lillard?
Is it time for New Orleans to move Zion?
Would Draymond really leave the Warriors?
League sources weigh in on some of the key issues. New from @HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/42QmU07 – 5:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets: The under-the-radar trade option who could be Brooklyn’s Damian Lillard backup plan. clutchpoints.com/nets-trade-opt… – 5:10 PM
Nets: The under-the-radar trade option who could be Brooklyn’s Damian Lillard backup plan. clutchpoints.com/nets-trade-opt… – 5:10 PM
More on this storyline
Marc J. Spears: Hearing Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson have been communicating regularly since the G League Ignite star’s workout in Portland, sources said. Dame attended draft workouts and has been working out regularly at the Blazers’ facility. Henderson is a candidate for the third pick. -via The Athletic / June 21, 2023
Damian Lillard: I see myself playing point guard and scoring 25 points a game (laughs). -via HoopsHype / June 21, 2023
Damian Lillard: I think this season was my best season in my career, individually. I’m not going to say statistically, but I think I could be better. I think I can have a better season than I had this year. That doesn’t mean I’m going to score more points or get more assists, but I think I can have a better season than I had this year. I haven’t been healthy for four years up until last year. This past season was the first time I was healthy in four years. -via HoopsHype / June 21, 2023