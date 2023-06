Woj: Blazers have shut down anybody who has called for Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard: I think this season was my best season in my career, individually. I’m not going to say statistically, but I think I could be better. I think I can have a better season than I had this year. That doesn’t mean I’m going to score more points or get more assists, but I think I can have a better season than I had this year. I haven’t been healthy for four years up until last year. This past season was the first time I was healthy in four years. -via HoopsHype / June 21, 2023