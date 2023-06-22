Amen Thompson to Rockets at No. 4 overall

Shams Charania: Sources: Houston is picking Amen Thompson at No. 4.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Houston is picking Amen Thompson at No. 4. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:25 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My top 10 rankings:
1. Victor Wembanyama
2. Brandon Miller
3. Scoot Henderson
4. Ausar Thompson
5. Amen Thompson
6. Taylor Hendricks
7. Jarace Walker
8. Kobe Bufkin
9. Anthony Black
10. Bilal Coulibaly
Full scouting reports of 60+ NBA draft prospects: nbadraft.theringer.com – 7:56 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Amen Thompson: “[Ausar Thompson] got to keep the PS5, I gotta buy me one…I’m losing everything, it’s like a bad divorce.”
Thompson twins on dividing up their assets 😭
pic.twitter.com/oTAQ9cS1MO – 6:30 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Looked at all the mocks I usually use:
– Coulibaly draft range is 8-12, new mock avg of 11th (moved up)
Amen Thompson mock avg 4th
Ausar Thompson mock avg 5th
Anthony Black mock avg 6th
Jarace Walker draft range 5-7 – 6:10 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Amen Thompson’s odds to go No. 3 overall have moved from +1000 to only +150 on @DKSportsbook:
Scoot Henderson = -150
Brandon Miller = +105
Amen Thompson = +150
Thompson now looks to be a serious contender to break up the long projected top three. pic.twitter.com/1vxmgYUzlk – 5:57 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Amen Thompson’s odds to go No. 3 overall have plummeted from +1000 to only +150 on @DKSportsbook:
Scoot Henderson = -150
Brandon Miller = +105
Amen Thompson = +150
Thompson now looks to be a serious contender to break up the long projected top three. pic.twitter.com/ToryZHopO2 – 5:54 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Okay @Utahjazz fans, here’s your choice.
Would you rather have the 5th pick knowing Wemby, Scoot, Brandon Miller, and Amen Thompson are off the board
or…
Taylor Hendricks and the 16th pick. – 5:33 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
This high-octane podcast episode about Marcus Smart and the fact that if he shot better from 3 he’d still be a Celtic … and what does that imply for iffy shooters in tonight’s draft like Anthony Black, Amen Thompson, and Bilal Coulibaly? link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 – 4:40 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New mock draft up now shifting Scoot Henderson to the Hornets at 2 and Brandon Miller to 3. But could Amen Thompson also be in consideration for the Blazers?
Here’s my full two-round 2023 NBA mock draft and a final big board update: nbadraft.theringer.com/mock-draft – 1:43 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Brandon Miller is a very good NBA prospect. I had him in the same tier as Amen Thompson because his NBA floor is rock-solid and think he’d be a reasonable #2 pick in most other drafts.
I just don’t believe he has the same high-end upside as Thompson. – 12:36 PM
Chris Haynes: Houston Rockets will select Amen Thompson with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, league sources tell @NBAonTNT , @BleacherReport . -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / June 22, 2023
NBA Central: “Amen Thompson had a very strong workout in Portland and he made an impression on them.” 👀 – @ShamsCharania (Via @PatMcAfeeShow ) pic.twitter.com/0nwosCK4NL -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / June 22, 2023
The chatter about his stock sliding grows louder and while the recent national discourse has been Amen or Whitmore, the internal debate has shifted to Amen or Ausar, sources said. League and team sources are becoming increasingly confident the Rockets will stay the course and select Amen with the fourth overall pick should he be on the board. -via The Athletic / June 21, 2023