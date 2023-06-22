Blazers willing to offer Jerami Grant $150 million, 5 years contract?

Speaking of veterans, Blazers forward Jerami Grant is expected to command $30-plus million annually in free agency, according to several NBA executives who spoke to HoopsHype. Multiple teams with cap space are expected to have interest in Grant, including the Detroit Pistons most notably, and could make a run at Grant, one of the top free agents on the market. Multiple executives around the league believe Grant could command a five-year, $150 million contract from Portland to remain long-term.
Lillard, by all accounts, prefers to remain with Portland, and the Trail Blazers have not shown any willingness to discuss the seven-time All-Star with inquiring teams, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The Blazers view this entire offseason as their canvas to fortify a contender around Lillard, not just this week’s NBA draft, and free agency will bring additional opportunity to bolster this roster beyond plans to re-sign Jerami Grant. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 20, 2023
Although both franchise and superstar appear to be prioritizing building a true playoff contender around Lillard, with ongoing plans to re-sign forward Jerami Grant as well, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 9, 2023
James Edwards: For Detroit, arguably the biggest unrestricted name is Jerami Grant, who was a Piston a year ago. He’s got a great relationship with Troy Weaver and loves the city of Detroit. I believe they’ll have an idea if they can get him right now as we speak. -via HoopsHype / June 9, 2023