Bradley Beal trade to Phoenix finalized

Adrian Wojnarowski: Washington and Phoenix have finalized the Bradley Beal trade, landing the Wizards six second-round draft picks and four first-round pick swaps, sources tell ESPN. Suns are sending seconds in 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2030. Pick swaps in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030.
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
Suns only need to guarantee $25.0M of Chris Paul’s $30.8M 2023-24 salary to complete the Beal trade, but I’m guessing they’ll guarantee $28.1M, which avoids using Saric TPE, avoids Wizards from being hard-capped on GSW trade, and gives GSW has no financial incentive to waive CP3. – 4:17 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
For Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Chris Paul, the Wizards got one first-round pick, protected in 2030
For Marcus Smart, the Celtics got two first-round picks, in tonight’s draft and in 2024 – 3:57 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Phoenix is the most all in on a title I’ve seen a team go since the Nets with D-Will/KG/Pierce etc.
Owning zero draft capital for the better part of the next decade with KD and Beal who are going to be hard to flip for more than they paid means it’s truly all or nothing. – 3:47 PM
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
Wizards trade of Bradley Beal for Chris Paul and Wizards trade of Chris Paul for Jordan Poole will be two separate trades, the former done before 7/1 and the latter done after 7/1 (which necessitated adding Hollins). – 3:47 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Much revealed about how teams value pricey players.
– Warriors could not create much market for Jordan Poole, took CP3.
– Same happened to Wiz w/Brad Beal.
– Teams like Marcus Smart two 1st-rders & Tyus Jones more than Brogdon.
– Still weak markets on Ayton, Zion, Siakam … – 3:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Woo buddy. Wizards shut me up. Turning Bradley Beal into Jordan Poole, 6 second-rounders and 4 first-round pick swaps, while also getting Tyus Jones in a separate deal for KP, is not nearly as bad a return as we thought it was 24 hours ago – 3:42 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Poole AND a pick? After Wizards couldn’t get a first rounder for either Beal or KP? – 3:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
So the Wizards turned Beal into Poole, Landry Fields, a 1st and several 2nds. Not bad – 3:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Wrote about this a bit last week, but if the plan is to keep Deandre Ayton and see how he does under Frank Vogel, the defensive end is where we’ll need to see a return to form. His offense/usage isn’t going to change much, especially with Beal now too: bit.ly/3CqkSsM – 2:13 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free Hollinger & Duncan: Debating the Beal Trade and the NBA Draft with @johnhollinger
For Dunc’d On Prime subscribers, my draft board:
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Kristaps Porzingis averaged 23.2/8.4/2.7 last season on .559/.385/.851 shooting and rated as the 18th-best player in the league by EPM. He’s 27. How did the Wizards not get a first for him …. or Bradley Beal? – 10:09 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free Hollinger & Duncan: Debating the Beal Trade and the NBA Draft with @johnhollinger
For Dunc’d On Prime subscribers, my draft board:
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This week's Heat Check podcast with @DBWilson2: What happened with Bradley Beal? A closer look at what may be going on with Damian Lillard? And running through the Heat's draft options at No. 18
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Longest tenure for current players with one team:
Curry (2009)
K. Thompson (2011)
Lillard (2012)
D. Green (2012)
Giannis (2013)
K. Middleton (2013)
Embiid (2014)
Off the list since season’s end –
Haslem (2003) retired
Beal (2012) trade
Smart (2014) trade – 1:00 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Right now it’s a 12.4M TPE from the Porzingis trade and a 5.3M TPE from the Beal trade, but you know Winger is scheming how to combine these two trades into one megadeal that produces a gigantic trade exception. – 12:51 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards will get clowned for a meager direct return on Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Kyle Kuzma but for the first time in a long time they have a direction
Still a lot of subsequent moves to be made and can take on bad contract(s) for future picks too now with cap space – 12:48 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
So lemme get this straight. You mean to tell me that the washington wizards traded Rui Hachimura, Brad Beal and Kristaps Porzingis within a four month span and didn’t get a single first round pick in return? – 12:41 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Wizards turning Beal and Porzingis into *checks notes* nothing at all is pretty wild – 5:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Ironically, the team I would’ve liked Washington to trade Porzingis to was Phoenix. Built-in chemistry with Beal, and the best way to attack Jokic defensively is going five-out. An Ayton-KP swap would’ve made some sense for Phoenix, but wouldn’t really make sense for the Wiz. – 5:13 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Wizards traded Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis for Amir Coffey and a chance at Dariq Whitehead. – 4:55 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Obviously because of the contracts, but Kristaps Porzingis netting more first round picks than Bradley Beal is wild. – 4:52 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Wizards got *a* first-rounder in the Porzingis deal and that’s one more than they got in the Beal deal. – 4:45 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers preseason schedule for 2023-24 was just released and it’s got some notable competition:
Two games against Steph Curry and the Warriors
One against Giannis and the Bucks
One against Mikal Bridges and the upstart Nets
And the finale against KD, DBook, Beal and the Suns pic.twitter.com/fejgHyXifR – 4:34 PM
Sean Deveney: The @Suns are slated to make the No. 52 pick tonight. After that they won’t control another of their picks until 2031, at the earliest. 1sts in 2023, 25, 27 & 29: to BKN 1sts in 24, 26, 28, 30: swapped w Wash 2nds in 2024-28: to Wash 2nd in 29: to OKC 2nd in 30: to Wash -via Twitter @SeanDeveney / June 22, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: In the end, the Wizards made two separate trades with the Suns and Warriors. Phoenix isn’t looped into the Golden State deal. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 22, 2023
