Brandon Miller: 'I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball... My GOAT of basketball is Paul George'

“I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball… My GOAT of basketball is Paul George.” Brandon Miller weighs in on the GOAT debate 👀 (via: @ScoopB )
“I witnessed him airball a free throw, too…It’s just him being old.”
Brandon Miller and Michael Jordan were talking trash to each other 😅
Yes, the Knicks Should Make a Run at Paul George:
You guys know the drill:
For the next 24 hours, Brandon Miller is the 2nd coming of LeBron James and Amen Thompson is athletic Ricky Rubio. – 8:11 PM
Your #Hornets recap:
Kupchak: Decision on No. 2 ‘probably’ tomorrow: charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…
Brandon Miller discusses #Hornets, Michael Jordan, G.O.A.T: charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…
What they should do (I): charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…
What they should (II): charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 6:01 PM
Paul George was just minding his offseason business, now all of a sudden his career is being scrutinized next to the GOATs of the game. Thanks, Brandon Miller… pic.twitter.com/AuEonZ0Gr4 – 4:54 PM
“[Michael Jordan] told me I was just a shooter”
Draft prospect, Brandon Miller, wasn’t afraid to talk trash back to Jordan after working out for the Hornets. 🤣
NBA Draft 2023:
Alabama’s Brandon Miller says he hasn’t been told he’ll go No. 2 to Charlotte nj.com/knicks/2023/06… – 3:47 PM
NBA hopeful Brandon Miller does NOT expect to be charged for 'delivering gun used in fatal January 15 shooting' and says teams did background on him and don't have any character concerns
“I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball, my GOAT of basketball is Paul George.”
Brandon Miller weighed in on the GOAT debate 👀
NBA draft odds: Brandon Miller overtakes Scoot Henderson as heavy favorite to go No. 2 overall to Hornets
Brandon Miller of @AlabamaMBB on the advice MJ gave him at the Hornets workouts. ‘Mostly just work ethic’ pic.twitter.com/fzZgd7Rf2E – 11:38 AM
Is the Kawhi Leonard/Paul George era ending in LA? Rumor is Clippers are testing the Paul George trade waters.
If the Clippers trade Paul George to Portland for Simons and the no. 3 pick, the obvious next step would be to trade Kawhi, no? – 9:53 AM
Brandon Miller over Scoot, and here’s why, by @coachthorpe truehoop.com/p/thorpe-brand… – 8:40 AM
Los Angeles Clippers gauging trade value of Paul George
Clippers quietly gauging Paul George’s trade value, rival executives reportedly believe
There’s little chance the Clippers have the stomach to run this team back. With Kawhi sidelined, Paul George is the obvious first guy on the block. – 11:00 PM
Dice Marc que @LAClippers, como parte de su evaluación de su futuro, da la impresión que intentan medir el valor de Paul George en un canje. Según lo describen quienes han hablado con LAC, consideran seriamente la posibilidad de desvincular la dupla de George y Kawhi Leonard. pic.twitter.com/SRCEKLT5E2 – 10:39 PM
Potential lottery pick Gradey Dick sits down with @Stadium: “I love (the crowd), the excitement and people are focused on me…That makes it a whole lot sweeter when I beat their team.” On Kansas, sibling rivalries, player role models like Paul George, and much more. pic.twitter.com/Pq9ugryRCm – 11:16 AM
Clutch Points: “Brandon Miller, I love… He’s got very similar games to a Paul George, a Kevin Durant.” Chandler Parsons is a BIG fan of the projected top-3 pick 😯 (via @FanDuelTV) pic.twitter.com/AN7xVeUXxl -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 21, 2023
League sources tell The Stein Line that the LA Clippers have left various rival teams with the impression through their Draft Week conversations that they are, at a minimum, attempting to gauge Paul George’s trade value and, to hear some describe it, giving real consideration to the idea of disassembling the Kawhi Leonard/George tandem. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 21, 2023
Shams Charania: Potential lottery pick Gradey Dick sits down with @Stadium: “I love (the crowd), the excitement and people are focused on me…That makes it a whole lot sweeter when I beat their team.” On Kansas, sibling rivalries, player role models like Paul George, and much more. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 19, 2023
👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: Michael Jordan’s meeting with Brandon Miller was “exciting” says Miller to @BallySports . “It was exciting to meet him.” Miller also weighed in on the Michael Jordan-LeBron James GOAT debate which he doesn’t feel is an old debate. Miller says: “I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball.” -via Twitter / June 21, 2023
