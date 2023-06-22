Cavaliers turn down trade offers for Jarrett Allen

Despite a public declaration that they weren’t planning to make any sweeping roster changes in the aftermath of a disappointing first-round playoff exit, the Cavs continue to receive trade offers for All-Star center Jarrett Allen, sources tell cleveland.com. None of the trade overtures have been appealing enough and thus far the Cavs are telling rival teams, “Thanks but no thanks.”
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are getting trade offers for All-Star center Jarrett Allen, but are currently telling suitors they aren’t interested in moving him.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/06/c…4:52 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Phone reminds me Ernie Grunfeld had a pre-draft availability 6 years ago
The Nets netted Jarrett Allen with the Wizards 22nd pick because of the Bojan Bogdanovic rental and Andrew Nicholson salary dump
Feels like an eternity ago pic.twitter.com/1SS31JurWB5:50 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove: What are the chances #Cavs trade into first round? What’s the latest on Jarrett Allen? Most likely offseason outcome?
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/06/c…5:00 PM

