Cavaliers turn down trade offers for Jarrett Allen

Despite a public declaration that they weren’t planning to make any sweeping roster changes in the aftermath of a disappointing first-round playoff exit, the Cavs continue to receive trade offers for All-Star center Jarrett Allen, sources tell cleveland.com. None of the trade overtures have been appealing enough and thus far the Cavs are telling rival teams, “Thanks but no thanks.”
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are getting trade offers for All-Star center Jarrett Allen, but are currently telling suitors they aren’t interested in moving him.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Phone reminds me Ernie Grunfeld had a pre-draft availability 6 years ago
The Nets netted Jarrett Allen with the Wizards 22nd pick because of the Bojan Bogdanovic rental and Andrew Nicholson salary dump
Feels like an eternity ago pic.twitter.com/1SS31JurWB – 5:50 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove: What are the chances #Cavs trade into first round? What’s the latest on Jarrett Allen? Most likely offseason outcome?
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/06/c… – 5:00 PM
Sources say the Dallas Mavericks, who own the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and have sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. — a player the Cavs discussed at the February trade deadline — were one team that recently reached out about Allen’s availability. While it’s unclear what was offered, the Mavericks have been seeking a pick-and-roll partner for guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / June 22, 2023
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Jarrett Allen called the offensive rebounds the “tyrannosaurus rex in the room.” “We know we’re ultimately judged by the playoffs. We’re ultimately judged by how we’re doing on the biggest stage. I didn’t play to my ultimate form on the biggest stage” -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / April 27, 2023
Danny Cunningham: Jarrett Allen on this series: “Even for me, the lights were brighter than expected.” -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / April 27, 2023