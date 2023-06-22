Celtics trade Marcus Smart to Memphis

Celtics trade Marcus Smart to Memphis

Main Rumors

Celtics trade Marcus Smart to Memphis

June 22, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Marcus Smart doesn’t seem like the fella Celtics fans wanted to see moved to make Kristaps happen. – 12:01 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Marcus Smart about to singlehandedly bring back Grit-N-Grind in Memphis – 12:01 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Boston is trading Marcus Smart to Memphis, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Celtics are trading Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies as part of deal, sources tell ESPN. – 11:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
FWIW
Celtics most used lineup last year with Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
Was with Marcus Smart and Al Horford (-4.2 net in 110 regular season minutes, +28.0 net in 87 postseason minutes) – 7:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Celtics new roster:
Kristaps Porzingis
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Al Horford
Robert Williams
Top __ squad in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/fFYL5gzLxH4:35 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
I fear the Celtics are going to end up trading Marcus Smart or Rob Williams this summer – 8:26 AM

More on this storyline

My podcast partner Chris Haynes reported Friday that Boston is looking to move out at least one of its guards to ease a backcourt logjam. Word is the most likely of the group to be dealt, entering the weekend, was Malcolm Brogdon rather than Marcus Smart, Derrick White or Payton Pritchard. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 17, 2023
The Boston Celtics are fielding calls on the multitude of quality guards on their roster, sources tell B/R. With Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard all deserving of playing time, Boston is looking to create some position balance, sources say. -via Bleacher Report / June 16, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home