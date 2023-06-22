Celtics trade Marcus Smart to Memphis

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Celtics are trading Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies as part of deal, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Marcus Smart doesn’t seem like the fella Celtics fans wanted to see moved to make Kristaps happen. – 12:01 AM
Marcus Smart doesn’t seem like the fella Celtics fans wanted to see moved to make Kristaps happen. – 12:01 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Marcus Smart about to singlehandedly bring back Grit-N-Grind in Memphis – 12:01 AM
Marcus Smart about to singlehandedly bring back Grit-N-Grind in Memphis – 12:01 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Boston is trading Marcus Smart to Memphis, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:59 PM
Boston is trading Marcus Smart to Memphis, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Celtics are trading Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies as part of deal, sources tell ESPN. – 11:59 PM
The Celtics are trading Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies as part of deal, sources tell ESPN. – 11:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
FWIW
Celtics most used lineup last year with Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
Was with Marcus Smart and Al Horford (-4.2 net in 110 regular season minutes, +28.0 net in 87 postseason minutes) – 7:16 PM
FWIW
Celtics most used lineup last year with Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
Was with Marcus Smart and Al Horford (-4.2 net in 110 regular season minutes, +28.0 net in 87 postseason minutes) – 7:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Celtics new roster:
Kristaps Porzingis
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Al Horford
Robert Williams
Top __ squad in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/fFYL5gzLxH – 4:35 PM
Celtics new roster:
Kristaps Porzingis
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Al Horford
Robert Williams
Top __ squad in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/fFYL5gzLxH – 4:35 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
I fear the Celtics are going to end up trading Marcus Smart or Rob Williams this summer – 8:26 AM
I fear the Celtics are going to end up trading Marcus Smart or Rob Williams this summer – 8:26 AM
More on this storyline
My podcast partner Chris Haynes reported Friday that Boston is looking to move out at least one of its guards to ease a backcourt logjam. Word is the most likely of the group to be dealt, entering the weekend, was Malcolm Brogdon rather than Marcus Smart, Derrick White or Payton Pritchard. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 17, 2023
The Boston Celtics are fielding calls on the multitude of quality guards on their roster, sources tell B/R. With Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard all deserving of playing time, Boston is looking to create some position balance, sources say. -via Bleacher Report / June 16, 2023
The Celtics are particularly loaded in the backcourt with Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard all under contract for next season and the team is investigating moving a guard to improve other areas of the roster per a league source. -via Booth Newspapers / June 15, 2023
Main Rumors, Trade, Kristaps Porzingis, Marcus Smart, Tyus Jones, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards