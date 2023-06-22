Chris Paul traded to Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole, draft assets

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
I wonder if Washington would still take Anthony Black at 8 if he’s available, to pair him with Jordan Poole. – 3:14 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
CP3 to Golden State doesn’t make too much sense on paper, but you need to look at this as a salary dump not a move to improve. CP3 in Golden State is very interesting though – 3:14 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
I don’t get CP3 to Golden State at ALL, but it sure is fun – 3:14 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Sounds like Jordan Poole will be heading to Washington in a deal that will bring Chris Paul to the four-time champion Golden State Warriors. – 3:12 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Washington and Golden State are close on a trade sending Chris Paul to the Warriors for Jordan Poole, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets. pic.twitter.com/kpNkhqFicp – 3:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Best AST/TOV ratio by an active player (minimum 300 games):
5.27 — Tyus Jones
4.92 — Monte Morris
3.98 — Chris Paul
3.27 — Delon Wright
They all play for the same team. pic.twitter.com/ZmuMrrraUa – 12:44 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Tyus Jones has a $14M contract in 2023-24 and will become an unrestricted FA in 2024.
He joins a backcourt that includes Chris Paul, Monte Morris and Delon Wright.
The Wizards could join the group of teams with cap space this offseason.
Including their first, $120M in salary. – 12:33 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The subsequent question now is: What are the Wizards’ intentions with the futures of their point guards? They now have Tyus Jones, Monté Morris and Delon Wright all under contract for 2023-24, plus Chris Paul (for now, anyway). And w/the 8th pick, they might select Anthony Black. – 12:29 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Every player the Wizards have acquired this week is on an expiring contract:
– Chris Paul
– Landry Shamet
– Tyus Jones
– Danilo Gallinari
– Mike Muscala
Washington is clearing the books for a complete roster overhaul. – 12:27 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards still have more moves to make in the next 24 hours with Chris Paul, Monte Morris, Delon Wright, and now Tyus Jones unofficially on the roster
It will be important to have a veteran point guard on the roster to help develop the youth but the log jam has to be cleared – 12:01 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Michael Winger and Will Dawkins still have a chance to come out happy from a tough situation with future first(s) from the Celtics for Kristaps Porzingis and the Clippers being back in the market for Chris Paul (not sure they give up No. 30 though). – 10:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic with @ShamsCharania @JaredWeissNBA @JoshuaBRobbins @ByJayKing
A 3-way trade involving the Wizards and Celtics that does not involve Chris Paul
But DOES involve Malcolm Brogdon incoming, longtime power forward Marcus Morris Sr. outgoing
theathletic.com/4629162/2023/0… – 4:43 PM
Shams Charania: Warriors are sending Jordan Poole, a protected first-round pick in 2030 and a second-rounder in 2027 to the Wizards for Chris Paul, league sources said. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 22, 2023
Another sign that the Warriors are not in teardown mode: If Chris Paul is waived after he’s officially traded to the Wizards in the Bradley Beal deal, I’ve heard that the Warriors very likely would check in with CP3 and pitch him the chance to go after a championship alongside Curry, Draymond, Klay Thompson and the rest. -via The Athletic / June 22, 2023
Jake Fischer: Have not heard his name at all until right now, from several sources, that Golden State is actively engaged in trade conversations regarding Jordan Poole. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / June 22, 2023
Marc J. Spears: Mike Dunleavy says he plans to have Jordan Poole around for “four more years, at least.” -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / June 19, 2023
