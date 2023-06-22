Clippers were concerned about Malcolm Brogdon's injury status

Marc Stein: Concerns raised by the Clippers about Malcolm Brogdon’s injury status, league sources say, led to the collapse of the three-team trade expected to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston before midnight tonight. More NBA from me:
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I like this version of the trade better for Boston, though I’m still definitely iffy on making a long-term commitment to Porzingis. I think Brogdon and White were both better than Smart last year, and getting the picks is obviously helpful. – 12:06 AM
I like this version of the trade better for Boston, though I’m still definitely iffy on making a long-term commitment to Porzingis. I think Brogdon and White were both better than Smart last year, and getting the picks is obviously helpful. – 12:06 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Whether or not this trade goes through, we’ll know what the Celtics and the league think about Malcolm Brogdon right now
We also now know that Brad Stevens doesn’t think a Rob Williams/Al Horford front court is cutting any mustard next season – 11:35 PM
Whether or not this trade goes through, we’ll know what the Celtics and the league think about Malcolm Brogdon right now
We also now know that Brad Stevens doesn’t think a Rob Williams/Al Horford front court is cutting any mustard next season – 11:35 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Pau Gasol was dumped by the Lakers in a trade that collapsed in 2011. He played 3 more seasons for LA.
Scottie Pippen was to be traded to Seattle in ’94 but that collapsed. He played 4 seasons in Chicago.
If Malcolm Brogdon has to come back to the Celtics … he’ll be fine. – 11:21 PM
Pau Gasol was dumped by the Lakers in a trade that collapsed in 2011. He played 3 more seasons for LA.
Scottie Pippen was to be traded to Seattle in ’94 but that collapsed. He played 4 seasons in Chicago.
If Malcolm Brogdon has to come back to the Celtics … he’ll be fine. – 11:21 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Can the Celtics find a taker or convince the Wizards they can still get a decent asset for Brogdon from someone else this season? If not, packaging asset with Brogdon/Gallinari to land Porzingis would be tougher to swallow from the Celtics side of things. – 11:13 PM
Can the Celtics find a taker or convince the Wizards they can still get a decent asset for Brogdon from someone else this season? If not, packaging asset with Brogdon/Gallinari to land Porzingis would be tougher to swallow from the Celtics side of things. – 11:13 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Unless Brogdon’s injury prevents him from ever shooting a basketball again, Washington can always flip his contract down the road. Wizards clearly don’t want to add long-term salary but taking him back here would not be the end of the world? – 11:08 PM
Unless Brogdon’s injury prevents him from ever shooting a basketball again, Washington can always flip his contract down the road. Wizards clearly don’t want to add long-term salary but taking him back here would not be the end of the world? – 11:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Celtics won’t want to give up firsts & Washington doesn’t want Brogdon, I’d imagine. Would any 3rd team step up? – 11:02 PM
Celtics won’t want to give up firsts & Washington doesn’t want Brogdon, I’d imagine. Would any 3rd team step up? – 11:02 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Clippers’ concerns on Malcolm Brogdon’s injury status led to the fall of the three-team trade, per @TheSteinLine. pic.twitter.com/tcsI9GZIFx – 10:52 PM
Clippers’ concerns on Malcolm Brogdon’s injury status led to the fall of the three-team trade, per @TheSteinLine. pic.twitter.com/tcsI9GZIFx – 10:52 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
How bad is Brogdon’s injury that the Clippers of all teams decided to pass? – 10:43 PM
How bad is Brogdon’s injury that the Clippers of all teams decided to pass? – 10:43 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Can think of a few teams that make sense as a new third team in the Celtics-Wizards deal, provided they’re comfortable with Brogdon’s medicals:
How about Toronto? If they’re worried about losing FVV, Brogdon could be a nice short-term replacement. – 10:42 PM
Can think of a few teams that make sense as a new third team in the Celtics-Wizards deal, provided they’re comfortable with Brogdon’s medicals:
How about Toronto? If they’re worried about losing FVV, Brogdon could be a nice short-term replacement. – 10:42 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Went through some potential trade destinations for Malcolm Brogdon last week. Imagine the Celtics and Wizards are doing the same thing now masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:39 PM
Went through some potential trade destinations for Malcolm Brogdon last week. Imagine the Celtics and Wizards are doing the same thing now masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:39 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Concerns raised by the Clippers about Malcolm Brogdon’s injury status, league sources say, led to the collapse of the three-team trade expected to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston before midnight tonight.
A direct Wizards/Celtics deal has not been ruled out.
More NBA from me: – 10:35 PM
Concerns raised by the Clippers about Malcolm Brogdon’s injury status, league sources say, led to the collapse of the three-team trade expected to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston before midnight tonight.
A direct Wizards/Celtics deal has not been ruled out.
More NBA from me: – 10:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
FWIW
Celtics most used lineup last year with Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
Was with Marcus Smart and Al Horford (-4.2 net in 110 regular season minutes, +28.0 net in 87 postseason minutes) – 7:16 PM
FWIW
Celtics most used lineup last year with Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
Was with Marcus Smart and Al Horford (-4.2 net in 110 regular season minutes, +28.0 net in 87 postseason minutes) – 7:16 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers in three-team trade talks that would bring them guard Malcolm Brogdon latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 6:47 PM
Clippers in three-team trade talks that would bring them guard Malcolm Brogdon latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 6:47 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Swapping Porzingis for Brogdon and Gallo is a win for Boston.
Swapping Porzingis for Brogdon and Gallo AND losing Grant Williams … I don’t know.
Williams struggled in the second half of the season but he’s a versatile defender who proved he *could* be a reliable shooter.… – 5:59 PM
Swapping Porzingis for Brogdon and Gallo is a win for Boston.
Swapping Porzingis for Brogdon and Gallo AND losing Grant Williams … I don’t know.
Williams struggled in the second half of the season but he’s a versatile defender who proved he *could* be a reliable shooter.… – 5:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We have a long way to go in terms of who is affected by this deal.
But Brogdon feels like an Eric Gordon duplicate in a lot of ways, right down to the 6MOY trophy they both have. – 5:32 PM
We have a long way to go in terms of who is affected by this deal.
But Brogdon feels like an Eric Gordon duplicate in a lot of ways, right down to the 6MOY trophy they both have. – 5:32 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
If you’ve got 87 guards on the roster already and you still can’t get into your offense consistently, you need an 88th guard like Malcolm Brogdon. – 5:12 PM
If you’ve got 87 guards on the roster already and you still can’t get into your offense consistently, you need an 88th guard like Malcolm Brogdon. – 5:12 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Not sure why the LA Clippers keep adding injury prone guys, Brogdon can’t stay healthy along with some of their other stars. – 5:11 PM
Not sure why the LA Clippers keep adding injury prone guys, Brogdon can’t stay healthy along with some of their other stars. – 5:11 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
KRISTAPS PORZINGIS:
– Much better than Malcolm Brogdon ✅
– Much younger than Malcolm Brogdon ✅
– Much unicornier than Malcolm Brogdon ✅
– Much cheaper to acquire in trade than Malcolm Brogdon even in a trade that also features Malcolm Brogdon ✅ – 5:04 PM
KRISTAPS PORZINGIS:
– Much better than Malcolm Brogdon ✅
– Much younger than Malcolm Brogdon ✅
– Much unicornier than Malcolm Brogdon ✅
– Much cheaper to acquire in trade than Malcolm Brogdon even in a trade that also features Malcolm Brogdon ✅ – 5:04 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Celtics are working on a trade to acquire the Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team deal that sends Malcolm Brogdon to Clippers. LA would be sending Marcus Morris, Amir Coffey and 30th pick to Washington. Sides still have more work to do on an agreement. – 4:48 PM
ESPN Sources: The Celtics are working on a trade to acquire the Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team deal that sends Malcolm Brogdon to Clippers. LA would be sending Marcus Morris, Amir Coffey and 30th pick to Washington. Sides still have more work to do on an agreement. – 4:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Malcolm Brogdon is a real loss. Payton Pritchard can’t easily replace him. They got Brogdon in the first place for a reason. – 4:47 PM
Malcolm Brogdon is a real loss. Payton Pritchard can’t easily replace him. They got Brogdon in the first place for a reason. – 4:47 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Singled out the Clippers as a potential landing spot for Malcolm Brogdon last week in offseason deal masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 4:46 PM
Singled out the Clippers as a potential landing spot for Malcolm Brogdon last week in offseason deal masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 4:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
If ultimately traded for the second straight offseason, Malcolm Brogdon will be playing for his 8th different head coach in eight seasons.
And it would be his first time on a Western Conference team. – 4:44 PM
If ultimately traded for the second straight offseason, Malcolm Brogdon will be playing for his 8th different head coach in eight seasons.
And it would be his first time on a Western Conference team. – 4:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic with @ShamsCharania @JaredWeissNBA @JoshuaBRobbins @ByJayKing
A 3-way trade involving the Wizards and Celtics that does not involve Chris Paul
But DOES involve Malcolm Brogdon incoming, longtime power forward Marcus Morris Sr. outgoing
theathletic.com/4629162/2023/0… – 4:43 PM
📰 @TheAthletic with @ShamsCharania @JaredWeissNBA @JoshuaBRobbins @ByJayKing
A 3-way trade involving the Wizards and Celtics that does not involve Chris Paul
But DOES involve Malcolm Brogdon incoming, longtime power forward Marcus Morris Sr. outgoing
theathletic.com/4629162/2023/0… – 4:43 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics go from 2yr 44M in Brogdon to 1yr, 36M in Porzingis. Stay below 2nd apron for now including Gallo. Gives them multiple options and flexibility next summer. Three options in case of injury, needed rest in front court. Assume Horford starts at 4 for limited mins next to KP – 4:41 PM
#Celtics go from 2yr 44M in Brogdon to 1yr, 36M in Porzingis. Stay below 2nd apron for now including Gallo. Gives them multiple options and flexibility next summer. Three options in case of injury, needed rest in front court. Assume Horford starts at 4 for limited mins next to KP – 4:41 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice @TheAthleticNBA que Celtics, Clippers y Wizards andan en pláticas para un canje que enviaría a Kristaps Porzingis a Boston, Malcolm Brogdon a LAC, y Marcus Morris y selecciones del Draft a Washington.
En Boston sobraría un pívot. ¿Quién se va?
¿Qué te parece? pic.twitter.com/1rDBwCrq5k – 4:12 PM
Dice @TheAthleticNBA que Celtics, Clippers y Wizards andan en pláticas para un canje que enviaría a Kristaps Porzingis a Boston, Malcolm Brogdon a LAC, y Marcus Morris y selecciones del Draft a Washington.
En Boston sobraría un pívot. ¿Quién se va?
¿Qué te parece? pic.twitter.com/1rDBwCrq5k – 4:12 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics reportedly in serious talks to acquire Kristaps Porzingis for Malcolm Brogdon
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/06/21/cel… – 3:42 PM
Celtics reportedly in serious talks to acquire Kristaps Porzingis for Malcolm Brogdon
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/06/21/cel… – 3:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
LIVE: Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics? Brogdon to Clippers? | Garden Report Presented by @FDSportsbook, @factormeals & @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:39 PM
LIVE: Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics? Brogdon to Clippers? | Garden Report Presented by @FDSportsbook, @factormeals & @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:39 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Celtics, Clippers, Wizards in serious talks on deal involving Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Malcolm Brogdon to L.A., Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington.
More details at @TheAthletic with @JaredWeissNBA: theathletic.com/4629162/2023/0… – 3:28 PM
Sources: Celtics, Clippers, Wizards in serious talks on deal involving Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Malcolm Brogdon to L.A., Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington.
More details at @TheAthletic with @JaredWeissNBA: theathletic.com/4629162/2023/0… – 3:28 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon-Morris-Porzingis doesn’t work. #Celtics need to send out about $7.7M more (Muscala/Gallo? Champagnie/Kornet/Muscala?). Morris-Brogdon off by about $1M from LAC side. There’s going to be more to this. How many players can BOS/LAC reasonably pile on the Clipper? – 3:24 PM
Brogdon-Morris-Porzingis doesn’t work. #Celtics need to send out about $7.7M more (Muscala/Gallo? Champagnie/Kornet/Muscala?). Morris-Brogdon off by about $1M from LAC side. There’s going to be more to this. How many players can BOS/LAC reasonably pile on the Clipper? – 3:24 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Flipping Brogdon for Porzingis is just good roster management. KP makes Boston better and hedges against Horford aging. – 3:22 PM
Flipping Brogdon for Porzingis is just good roster management. KP makes Boston better and hedges against Horford aging. – 3:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Malcolm Brogdon this season:
— 14.9 PPG
— 4.2 RPG
— 44.4 3P% (4th in NBA)
— 6th Man of the Year
Top 5 in points, assists and 3-pointers off the bench. pic.twitter.com/0hnMF6L5tO – 3:16 PM
Malcolm Brogdon this season:
— 14.9 PPG
— 4.2 RPG
— 44.4 3P% (4th in NBA)
— 6th Man of the Year
Top 5 in points, assists and 3-pointers off the bench. pic.twitter.com/0hnMF6L5tO – 3:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Over/under games played for PG, Kawhi and Brogdon together? 32.5? – 3:06 PM
Over/under games played for PG, Kawhi and Brogdon together? 32.5? – 3:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Wizards, Celtics and Clippers are in strong talks on a trade that would send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington and Malcolm Brogdon to Los Angeles. Sides are still working through details and Porzingis’ $36M player option. – 2:50 PM
Sources: Wizards, Celtics and Clippers are in strong talks on a trade that would send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington and Malcolm Brogdon to Los Angeles. Sides are still working through details and Porzingis’ $36M player option. – 2:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
If Porzingis declines his 36M player option, #Celtics can’t realistically acquire him. If he opts in, it’ll drastically expand the team’s salary base starting next year. Would he be a rental? C’s would need Grant in a S&T scenario, or Pritchard/Gallo go as salary. Brogdon needed. pic.twitter.com/d7y7NfXfc2 – 2:18 PM
If Porzingis declines his 36M player option, #Celtics can’t realistically acquire him. If he opts in, it’ll drastically expand the team’s salary base starting next year. Would he be a rental? C’s would need Grant in a S&T scenario, or Pritchard/Gallo go as salary. Brogdon needed. pic.twitter.com/d7y7NfXfc2 – 2:18 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: The three-team talks on a Porzingis-Brogdon deal with Celtics, Wizards and Clippers have fallen apart, sources tell ESPN. Sides are moving on. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 21, 2023
Jake Fischer: There was plenty of talk around the league about Boston looking to package Payton Pritchard and No. 35 to get into the first round. But one source insisted Celtics were prioritizing ways to trade Malcolm Brogdon for a big swing. Boston adding Kristaps Porzingis certainly counts. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / June 21, 2023
Shams Charania: Breaking: Celtics, Wizards, Clippers are closing in on a trade sending Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Malcolm Brogdon to L.A., and Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 21, 2023
Main Rumors, Injuries, Trade, Kristaps Porzingis, Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards