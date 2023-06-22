Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala heading to Washington in three-team trade

Adam Himmelsbach: According to a league source, the Celtics are sending Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala to the Wizards in the Porzingis trade.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Can the Celtics find a taker or convince the Wizards they can still get a decent asset for Brogdon from someone else this season? If not, packaging asset with Brogdon/Gallinari to land Porzingis would be tougher to swallow from the Celtics side of things. – 11:13 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Swapping Porzingis for Brogdon and Gallo is a win for Boston.
Swapping Porzingis for Brogdon and Gallo AND losing Grant Williams … I don’t know.
Williams struggled in the second half of the season but he’s a versatile defender who proved he *could* be a reliable shooter.… – 5:59 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: It appears Danilo Gallinari’s time in Boston is coming to an end if the Kristaps Porzingis deal gets done masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 5:36 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
I would imagine Danilo Gallinari becomes a buyout candidate now that he’s in Washington.
Marcus Morris could be one around the trade deadline if still on the Wizards. – 5:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
C’s probably won’t get much in a Grant Williams S&T, but worth exploring. Can choose between Mike Muscala/Luke Kornet as depth big options, or further consolidate those salaries into a borderline rotation player…bummer seeing Grant go. Last year was so strange after a big 2022. – 5:21 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Danilo Gallinari is being included in the Kristaps Porzingis trade and will be heading to the Wizards ✈️ pic.twitter.com/b1iPEyNHcG – 5:07 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Danilo Gallinari is being included in the Kristaps Porzingis trade and will heading to the Wizards ✈️ pic.twitter.com/Dds1cvw2m5 – 5:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics go from 2yr 44M in Brogdon to 1yr, 36M in Porzingis. Stay below 2nd apron for now including Gallo. Gives them multiple options and flexibility next summer. Three options in case of injury, needed rest in front court. Assume Horford starts at 4 for limited mins next to KP – 4:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Danilo Gallinari buyout signing with the Nuggets in March is gonna hit like cocaine – 4:35 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Hearing that Danilo Gallinari is being included in the developing three-team trade talks between Boston, Los Angeles and Washington, with Gallinari on track to head to the Wizards. – 3:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon-Morris-Porzingis doesn’t work. #Celtics need to send out about $7.7M more (Muscala/Gallo? Champagnie/Kornet/Muscala?). Morris-Brogdon off by about $1M from LAC side. There’s going to be more to this. How many players can BOS/LAC reasonably pile on the Clipper? – 3:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
If Porzingis declines his 36M player option, #Celtics can’t realistically acquire him. If he opts in, it’ll drastically expand the team’s salary base starting next year. Would he be a rental? C’s would need Grant in a S&T scenario, or Pritchard/Gallo go as salary. Brogdon needed. pic.twitter.com/d7y7NfXfc2 – 2:18 PM
Shams Charania: Breaking: Celtics, Wizards, Clippers are closing in on a trade sending Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Malcolm Brogdon to L.A., and Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 21, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Porzingis would opt-in to his $36M for 2023-2024 to make potential trade happen, but there are still outstanding issues to be completed before a deal can be reached. Boston’s Danilo Gallinari would be in deal to Wizards too, sources said. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 21, 2023
Adam Himmelsbach: Per source, the three-team deal that would bring Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis to Boston is nearing the final stages. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / June 21, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Celtics are trading Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies as part of deal, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 22, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Boston Celtics are finalizing a deal to acquire the Washington Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis, sources tell ESPN. Porzingis is opting into his $36M contract for 2023-2024 and getting his trade to the Celtics. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 21, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Washington is completing a three-way deal with Boston and Memphis that will send guard Tyus Jones to the Wizards, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 21, 2023
