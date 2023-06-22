Dejounte Murray available for trade?

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly under a mandate from ownership to get under the luxury tax and have been active in trade talks. The Hawks are not expected to entertain a trade of Trae Young, but Dejounte Murray could be available. “One guy I haven’t heard in trade rumors is Trae Young,” said Brian Windhorst. on the Hoop Collective livestream during the draft. “What about Dejounte Murray?” asked Kevin Pelton. “One guy I haven’t heard in trade rumors is Trae Young,” replied Windhorst after clearing his throat.
Source: RealGM
League sources say the Atlanta Hawks have explored the idea of trading De’Andre Hunter with AJ Griffin needing more playing time. Any deal may affect this pick, but Cason Wallace would give the Hawks a different look from Trae Young and Dejounte Murray with his more controlled pace and defense. -via Bleacher Report / June 21, 2023
The Hawks have told opposing teams Atlanta is open to conversations about all of its roster outside of Trae Young, league sources told Yahoo Sports. That does not mean the Hawks are actively shopping Dejounte Murray, whom the franchise sent three first-round picks to acquire from San Antonio last offseason, because Murray, in that respect, would cost quite a lot for Atlanta to part with. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 16, 2023
The team is believed to be looking for a home for John Collins, but some whispers abound that Dejounte Murray could be had in the right deal. Murray is due $18.2 million this season but may not be open to an extension limited to a $25.4 million starting salary. Unless Atlanta can shed significant salary elsewhere, they may not be able to afford Murray at his current price, let alone on a new deal in his likely asking range above $30 million. -via Bleacher Report / June 9, 2023