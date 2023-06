Dejounte Murray available for trade?

The team is believed to be looking for a home for John Collins, but some whispers abound that Dejounte Murray could be had in the right deal . Murray is due $18.2 million this season but may not be open to an extension limited to a $25.4 million starting salary. Unless Atlanta can shed significant salary elsewhere, they may not be able to afford Murray at his current price, let alone on a new deal in his likely asking range above $30 million. -via Bleacher Report / June 9, 2023