Grizzlies have targeted Franz Wagner in recent months?

The Grizzlies have dangled multiple first-round picks in pursuit of various wing players such as Mikal Bridges dating back to the February trade deadline, sources said. Magic swingman Franz Wagner is believed to be another young player Memphis has targeted in recent months.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Imagine if all stars would play in the World Cup 👀
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
🇷🇸 Bogdan Bogdanovic
🇱🇹 Jonas Valanciunas
🇱🇻 Kristaps Porzingis
🇫🇷 Rudy Gobert
🇩🇪 Franz Wagner
🇫🇮 Lauri Markkanen
🇯🇵 Rui Hachimura pic.twitter.com/MVxb14xpp9 – 9:18 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Head coach Gordon Herbert has unveiled the squad for the German national team as they gear up for the highly anticipated FIBA Basketball World Cup, set to commence on July 31, 2023, in Bonn. -via EuroHoops.net / June 12, 2023
Full list: Isaac Bonga (Bayern), Oscar Da Dilva (Barcelona), Niels Giffey (Bayern), Justus Hollatz (Rio Breogan), Maxi Kleber (Mavericks), David Kramer (Lowen Braunschweig), Leon Kratzer (Bonn), Maodo Lo (ALBA), Andreas Obst (Bayern), Dennis Schroder (Lakers), Christian Sengfelder (Brose Bamberg), Daniel Theis (Pacers), Johannes Thiemann (ALBA), Johannes Voigtmann (Emporio Armani), Franz Wagner (Magic), Moritz Wagner (Magic), Nick Weiler-Babb (Bayern), Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann (Hamburg Towers). -via EuroHoops.net / June 12, 2023
This past season, those seeds sprouted, with Wagner stepping up in the roles the Magic needed him to play. “Obviously, there’s always stuff to improve, but I’ve improved a lot, not just on the court but my focus level,” Wagner told the Orlando Sentinel before the season ended. “The game has slowed down a little bit for me, and I don’t think I was as consistent as I would’ve loved to be. But my focus and effort were where it should be.” -via Orlando Sentinel / April 20, 2023