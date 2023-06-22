Hawks interested in Pascal Siakam?

Atlanta has also maintained a pursuit of Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, according to league sources. The Hawks’ have attempted several creative packages to land the All-NBA talent from Toronto, including at least one three-team scenario.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Final pre-draft notebook @YahooSports is live, unpacking news and notes from last night’s Kristaps Porzingis-Marcus Smart-Tyus Jones trade, plus details on Paul George, De’Andre Hunter, Pascal Siakam, the Pacers, Hawks, Lakers and more: sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-draft… – 11:05 AM
NBA Draft, trade rumors roundup: Minnesota not looking to trade Karl-Anthony Towns, but is Raptors’ Pascal Siakam available?
NBA Draft, trade rumors roundup: Minnesota not looking to trade Karl-Anthony Towns, but is Raptors’ Pascal Siakam available?
Latest NBA rumors: Blazers discussing OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam; Clippers mulling Chris Paul-Russell Westbrook duo
Latest NBA rumors: Blazers discussing OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam; Clippers mulling Chris Paul-Russell Westbrook duo
How will you feel if the Raptors’ six best players to start next season are Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, and Gary Trent Jr. ? – 4:52 PM
If the Raptors’ top six players to start next season are: Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, and Gary Trent Jr. How will you feel? – 4:46 PM
Bleacher Report and TNT NBA insider Chris Haynes reported earlier this week that the Kings are pursuing a trade with the Toronto Raptors for Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. “Well, you know the [Portland Trail] Blazers have been rumored with Pascal, OG over there in Toronto as well,” Haynes said on the “What’s Chad Doing?” podcast. ” … Sacramento is on the chase for those two guys in Toronto as well.” -via NBC Sports Bay Area / June 22, 2023
Speaking of Anunoby, there is a growing sense among executives who have called the Raptors (albeit with some caution) that Pascal Siakam may be easier to deal with than Anunoby currently. One savvy executive did mention that he felt that was a means to judge market value if and when the Raptors do decide to trade Anunoby. However, it’s fair to say front offices are pretty worn out on the attempts by Toronto to get “blood from a stone” as one executive put it at the deadline in any deal. Multiple sources have described the Raptors as frustrating to deal with. So why keep calling? “There are only 29 teams to work with.” -via Action Network / June 18, 2023
One player believed to be on the Hawks’ radar of potential trade targets is Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, sources said, and Toronto marks another team front offices are closely monitoring for trade activity. Similar to the team’s position leading up to the trade deadline, the Raptors are said to still be deliberating various pathways to proceed with their roster. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 16, 2023