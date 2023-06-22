Hornets draft Brandon Miller No. 2 overall

Shams Charania: Sources: After seriously debating Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, Charlotte is selecting Miller at No. 2.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking about BRandon Miller to Charlotte and Scoot Henderson to the Portland Trail Blazers now!
Come join @TheBoxAndOne_ and I diving into these players:
youtube.com/live/juiwN3GSS… – 8:26 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: The Charlotte Hornets take Alabama forward Brandon Miller with the second pick in the NBA Draft:
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:24 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
All along, the entire Charlotte Hornets organization has been all-in on Brandon Miller — ownership, front office, scouts, coaches. They see him as a perennial future All-Star player. – 8:23 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson is the right choice by the Hornets. A 6-9 shot-creator and versatile defender over a 6-2 guard. Charlotte will be able to build big lineups alongside Miller and LaMelo Ball, and Miller has P&R playmaking skill to have Ball flourish off-ball. – 8:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA Draft: Hornets select Brandon Miller with No. 2 overall pick
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 8:22 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson is going to go down as an all-time terrible draft pick. – 8:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Now, Brandon Miller vs MJ in a shooting game to earn his name on the back of his jersey.
It’s only right. – 8:20 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
With the 2nd pick of the #NBADraft, the @hornets select Brandon Miller! pic.twitter.com/xJ8PXQOfOe – 8:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Charlotte Hornets select Brandon Miller at No. 2. An opposing NBA team’s executive earlier this week: “I don’t see in any way, shape or form that Charlotte doesn’t take Brandon Miller.” My dispatch for
@Sportsnaut bit.ly/3XpnVev – 8:19 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Charlotte has selected Brandon Miller at No. 2 leaving Scoot Henderson for the Trail Blazers at No. 3. pic.twitter.com/UrFm6tKoRE – 8:19 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: After seriously debating Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, Charlotte is selecting Miller at No. 2. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:15 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
what i would give for Adam Silver to have a Steve Harvey moment and announce Brandon Miller 1 – 8:06 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Charlotte is probably the weirdest situation in the league right now. The people charged with making their pick are all going to be out of a job this time next year after the team is sold, but I’d be shocked if they pass on Brandon Miller – 7:59 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My top 10 rankings:
1. Victor Wembanyama
2. Brandon Miller
3. Scoot Henderson
4. Ausar Thompson
5. Amen Thompson
6. Taylor Hendricks
7. Jarace Walker
8. Kobe Bufkin
9. Anthony Black
10. Bilal Coulibaly
Full scouting reports of 60+ NBA draft prospects: nbadraft.theringer.com – 7:56 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The @Stadium NBA Draft Live show begins, discussing top prospects Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:32 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Woj reiterating on the broadcast that Hornets are “steadfast” with Brandon Miller at 2, fwiw – 7:02 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Amen Thompson’s odds to go No. 3 overall have moved from +1000 to only +150 on @DKSportsbook:
Scoot Henderson = -150
Brandon Miller = +105
Amen Thompson = +150
Thompson now looks to be a serious contender to break up the long projected top three. pic.twitter.com/1vxmgYUzlk – 5:57 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Amen Thompson’s odds to go No. 3 overall have plummeted from +1000 to only +150 on @DKSportsbook:
Scoot Henderson = -150
Brandon Miller = +105
Amen Thompson = +150
Thompson now looks to be a serious contender to break up the long projected top three. pic.twitter.com/ToryZHopO2 – 5:54 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Okay @Utahjazz fans, here’s your choice.
Would you rather have the 5th pick knowing Wemby, Scoot, Brandon Miller, and Amen Thompson are off the board
or…
Taylor Hendricks and the 16th pick. – 5:33 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Really can’t see Brandon Miller falling any further than the Timberwolves at #53. – 3:54 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets should be ecstatic if Brandon Miller falls to four. He possesses every skill you want from a winning player in today’s NBA and he’s ready to contribute at a high level on day one – 2:59 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
2023 #NBADraft Prospect Brandon Miller joined @SiriusXMNBA Radio!
Full interview ➡️ siriusxm.us/brandonmiller
Draft Coverage siriusxm.us/NBAdraft23
Follow @SiriusXMSports pic.twitter.com/Ohucol6pCK – 2:22 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New mock draft up now shifting Scoot Henderson to the Hornets at 2 and Brandon Miller to 3. But could Amen Thompson also be in consideration for the Blazers?
Here’s my full two-round 2023 NBA mock draft and a final big board update: nbadraft.theringer.com/mock-draft – 1:43 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Brandon Miller saying Paul George is the GOAT, then Michael Jordan passing on him at No. 2 is proof that the NBA scriptwriters are working on a sitcom. – 12:38 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Brandon Miller is a very good NBA prospect. I had him in the same tier as Amen Thompson because his NBA floor is rock-solid and think he’d be a reasonable #2 pick in most other drafts.
I just don’t believe he has the same high-end upside as Thompson. – 12:36 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Scoot Henderson is gaining serious momentum at No. 2 with the Charlotte Hornets in tonight’s NBA draft. Hornets have been torn over the last week between Henderson and Brandon MIller. Team has final meetings today to settle on decision. – 12:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Noah Clowney on his Alabama teammate Brandon Miller: “I think one day Brandon’s in the Hall of Fame. For sure. Within a couple years, he’s an All-Star.”
Full interview: youtu.be/Us_gpmIzR6w
All pre-draft interviews: fieldhousefiles.com/p/interviews-d… pic.twitter.com/k9Zm3tmM06 – 11:23 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
An NBA executive’s prediction on what the Charlotte Hornets will do with their No. 2 pick: “I don’t see in any way, shape or form that Charlotte doesn’t take Brandon Miller.” My dispatch for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3XpnVev pic.twitter.com/HEU5xcYBdy – 10:15 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
It’s Draft Day! Opinions on Wemby, Scoot, Brandon Miller, the Thompsons, and much more, in the NBA Draft Confidential, in @TheAthletic:
•Guards: bit.ly/43JQupB
•Wings: bit.ly/3Pix9Hp
•Bigs: bit.ly/42W1hvs
(And, $1/month for 12 months thru June 30!) – 7:00 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I witnessed him airball a free throw, too…It’s just him being old.”
Brandon Miller and Michael Jordan were talking trash to each other 😅
(via @SiriusXMNBA)
pic.twitter.com/vxoWjZVcGU – 11:43 PM
Anthony Puccio: Hornets remain “steadfast” on selecting Brandon Miller 2nd overall, Woj reports on ESPN. -via Twitter @APOOCH / June 22, 2023
Shams Charania: Sources: Scoot Henderson is gaining serious momentum at No. 2 with the Charlotte Hornets in tonight’s NBA draft. Hornets have been torn over the last week between Henderson and Brandon Miller. Team has final meetings today to settle on decision. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 22, 2023
“I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball… My GOAT of basketball is Paul George.” Brandon Miller weighs in on the GOAT debate 👀 (via: @ScoopB ) -via Twitter / June 22, 2023