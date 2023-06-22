Hornets prioritizing keeping Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Dennis Smith Jr. in free agency

Heading into free agency, Charlotte will prioritize bringing back Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, and Dennis Smith Jr., league sources told HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Following a workout with the Pacers, Whitmore compared his game to Miles Bridges, Jaylen Brown and Anthony Edwards. Whitmore also worked out with the Jazz. -via HoopsHype / June 8, 2023
The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly hoping to bring back free-agent forward Miles Bridges for next season. Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN reported the Hornets front office “would like” Bridges back despite him pleading no contest to a domestic violence charge in November. The NBA suspended Bridges for 30 games, giving him credit for 20 during the 2022-23 season. He will be suspended for the first 10 games of next season. -via Bleacher Report / May 26, 2023
