Hornets prioritizing keeping Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Dennis Smith Jr. in free agency

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly hoping to bring back free-agent forward Miles Bridges for next season. Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN reported the Hornets front office “would like” Bridges back despite him pleading no contest to a domestic violence charge in November. The NBA suspended Bridges for 30 games, giving him credit for 20 during the 2022-23 season. He will be suspended for the first 10 games of next season. -via Bleacher Report / May 26, 2023