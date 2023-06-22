Jayson Tatum says goodbye to Marcus Smart: Much love brodie

Souichi Terada: From Jayson Tatum’s Instagram story:
“We gone link back up one day.”
Jayson Tatum shared a heartfelt message for Marcus Smart 🥹
Nashua River Brewers Festival in Fitchburg is Saturday. We have 45 breweries, 3 live bands & tents covering all of them (in case, you know, it rains just a little). Tastings included in admission so feel free to pour one out for Marcus Smart in Boston. patch.com/massachusetts/… – 8:06 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: The Marcus Smart trade was a big swing by the Memphis Grizzlies. I’m glad they took it. They’re betting Smart can be their 4th-best player in a playoff series the next 2-3 years. That doesn’t seem like too much to ask.
New: Brad Stevens is making a big bet with the Marcus Smart trade but it’s a choice that comes with plenty of potential upside when you peel back the layers of the deal masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 6:51 PM
“You can’t win a championship with Marcus Smart.”
The #NBA is drunk on trades. The draft is tonight. @jshector @coachthorpe and I talk about it on today’s show!
The Celtics just traded Marcus Smart. Can teams draft non-shooters tonight?
New for @TheAthleticNBA : If you’re wondering why Chris Paul and Marcus Smart could bring back firsts when Beal and Porzingis didn’t, look at the contracts. It’s always about the contracts:
“You are going to be missing a lot with [Marcus Smart] gone.”
This high-octane podcast episode about Marcus Smart and the fact that if he shot better from 3 he’d still be a Celtic … and what does that imply for iffy shooters in tonight’s draft like Anthony Black, Amen Thompson, and Bilal Coulibaly? link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 – 4:40 PM
New: The Celtics now own future Warriors draft capital after the Marcus Smart deal. So what exactly does the Chris Paul trade to Golden State mean for that asset through a Boston lens? masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 4:19 PM
Here is a good rundown of NBA pick swaps from @ringer which notes the best-case scenario in 2017 when Boston swapped the 27th pick for the 1st pick (they traded back for Jayson Tatum) theringer.com/platform/amp/n… – 4:03 PM
For Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Chris Paul, the Wizards got one first-round pick, protected in 2030
Much revealed about how teams value pricey players.
– Warriors could not create much market for Jordan Poole, took CP3.
– Same happened to Wiz w/Brad Beal.
– Teams like Marcus Smart two 1st-rders & Tyus Jones more than Brogdon.
For @YahooSports: I wrote about Marcus Smart, love and trust, and trading your soul for better odds at an NBA title.
Marcus Smart was “completely shocked” by trade to the Grizzlies, per @AdamHimmelsbach.
As we await further moves by the @Celtics, here are 9 thoughts on Marcus Smart, Kristaps Porzingis, Malcolm Brogdon, financially beneficial timing for Jaylen Brown and a Tony Allen echo from the past.
New from @HeavyOnSports:
Wrote a bunch of words on Marcus Smart, including:
– Memphis is gonna LOVE him!
– Are we sure he’s that much of a size downgrade?
– This move should be about the playoffs.
– Who cares if you don’t ‘win’ the trade!
New: Sources said Marcus Smart was completely shocked by last night’s trade and is still trying to process it today.
“Marcus loves Boston. He thought he was going to retire there. He wanted to retire there.”
LIVE: Celtics Trade Marcus Smart, Acquire Kristaps Porzingis | Garden Report Presented by @FDSportsbook, @factormeals & @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 12:15 PM
This 100 percent has to be Marcus Smart’s jersey in Memphis pic.twitter.com/iRSj7efMBN – 12:11 PM
“That’s two flops back to back!”
Brian Scalabrine reacts to last night’s blockbuster trade that included the Celtics moving Marcus Smart and acquiring Kristaps Porziņģis pic.twitter.com/XrQODAIb7s – 11:42 AM
Breaking down the Marcus Smart, Kristaps Porzingis trade. From a basketball standpoint, pretty good. But throw in all the intangibles, then it gets cloudy. masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:39 AM
My latest for @SInow: Why I really, really hate the Marcus Smart trade for Boston si.com/nba/2023/06/22… – 11:28 AM
🚨Instant Reaction🚨
Marcus Smart fills multiple gaps for the Grizzlies, and his addition only adds to a growing Warriors rivalry in Memphis nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 11:07 AM
Final pre-draft notebook @YahooSports is live, unpacking news and notes from last night’s Kristaps Porzingis-Marcus Smart-Tyus Jones trade, plus details on Paul George, De’Andre Hunter, Pascal Siakam, the Pacers, Hawks, Lakers and more: sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-draft… – 11:05 AM
This was one of my favorite stories ever to work on, mostly because it brought back my own crazy AAU basketball memories, but also because it helped explain what shaped Marcus Smart.
This draft actually feels longer than six years ago. Miiiight’ve gone a bit differently today, especially at the top 😮 Talented draft class: Tatum, Fox, Markkanen, Monk, Mitchell, Bam, OG, J. Allen, Kuzma, Hart pic.twitter.com/9kDfJw1ZEX – 10:39 AM
The Marcus Smart podcast. (And Kristaps Porzingis too, but mostly Smart.) open.spotify.com/episode/3JaUiv… – 10:29 AM
Have a column about the trade going up shortly, but one of my favorite Marcus Smart stats is that in all 9 of his NBA seasons, he’s never had a negative net rating. The Celtics always outscored their opponents with him on the court. Every year. Remarkable stuff. – 10:04 AM
Glass half full:
A White/Brown/Tatum/Porzingis/Rob starting core could be a defensive monster with a lot of offensive juice
Brogdon/Hauser/Horford off the bench ain’t too shabby either. Plus maybe JD
“I love him and I trust him.”
Marcus Smart was the heart and soul of the Celtics for nearly a decade. Now he’s gone. Brad Stevens loves him, yet made a bold move to trade him for a fringe star.
But they didn’t just trade a player. They traded a culture.
Marcus Smart relished his role as the “longest tenured Celtic.” Truly sad he didn’t get to win a title here. Curious how this team will resurrect its defensive identity without its best, most voracious stopper. – 9:15 AM
Unlocked edition of the newsletter today: on the brutal *how* of the Celtics trading Marcus Smart and what it means for the Grizzlies to get him. tinyurl.com/2s4eszvx pic.twitter.com/CY7GVe4ZOk – 9:14 AM
I think it was time for the Marcus Smart Era in Boston to end. It had run its course – especially in this system, where Smart isn’t the best fit from offensive standpoint. Career 32 percent 3-point shooter and majority of those were uncontested. Celtics will miss his toughness,… – 8:49 AM
I was once asked to write a story about the heartbeat of the Celtics. I figured it must be Marcus Smart but asked around anyway. Players agreed it was Smart.
🚨Instant Reaction🚨
@Scalabrine tells @TheFrankIsola his thought’s on last night’s Blockbuster trade that included the Celtics moving Marcus Smart and acquiring Kristaps Porzingis
📻siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
New: A league source tells MassLive the Celtics are far from done after trading for Kristaps Porzingis on Wednesday night. A closer look at the revamped roster and what could be on the horizon after a surprise Marcus Smart deal masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 7:58 AM
The Grizzlies aren’t getting Marcus Smart just to be an elite wing defender. They aren’t getting Marcus Smart to only be a backup point guard. Memphis wants Smart to do both.
Here’s a breakdown on what trading for Smart means for the Grizzlies.
The “Love and Trust” era is over. Marcus Smart and his winning plays were a common thread through the many different iterations of Boston’s banner-hunting teams. He wasn’t the superstar but he was the heartbeat.
Processing a Smart-less future:
That Marcus Smart montage video whenever the Grizzlies play in Boston is going to be EMOTIONAL – 7:42 AM
Let the record show that the last basket scored when Marcus Smart was on the floor as a member of the Boston Celtics was a layup by Kyle Lowry. – 7:14 AM
NEW @CLNSMedia — The #Celtics traded Marcus Smart.
Celtics trade Marcus Smart to Wizards, get Kristaps Porzingis in three-team trade sportando.basketball/en/celtics-wiz… – 3:17 AM
Do you believe this new potential Celtics BIG 3 can cause some damage in the NBA next season? 🫣
🇺🇸 Jaylen Brown
🇱🇻 Kristaps Porzingis
🇺🇸 Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/k5UNr5fpiJ – 2:45 AM
For the first time in NBA history, the last two DPOYs will play together.
New BS Podcast: Part 1 of NBA Draftapalooza… reacting to a shocking Celts/Grizz/Wiz trade (and the end of the Marcus Smart era in Boston) with @KevinOConnorNBA + @ryenarussillo.
A breakdown on the stunning trade of Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porzingis. @DannyLeroux and I get into every aspect of this crazy deal for all 3 teams. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/r1vJ4yoPk9 – 2:17 AM
New on BSJ: Celtics get Kristaps Porzingis, draft picks, in three-team deal centered around Marcus Smart bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/06/22/cel… – 2:02 AM
🚨EMERGENCY POD🚨
I caught up with @fastbreakbreak for the Celtics trade Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porzingis WTF pod. We broke the deal down from every angle and tried to figure out why the hell the Celtics and not the Wizards got a first?!
Some instant analysis on the Grizzlies’ surprise deal for Marcus Smart:
Marcus Smart is the only Celtic in the last 30 years to play 9+ years/500 games and never miss the playoffs.
He’s one of just 10 Celtics who has ever done it.
Kevin McHale
Bill Russell
Bob Cousy
Larry Bird
Sam Jones
Bill Sharman
K.C. Jones
Tom Heinsohn
Frank Ramsey
Marcus Smart was really the connective tissue of this Celtics era. From Isaiah to Kyrie to Tatum, he was the constant.
A fascinating trade for the Memphis Grizzlies lands late on Wednesday night. Marcus Smart to Beale Street.
Roll the ball out, the Grizzlies look like they have a plan to begin the season. But some pretty big questions are up ahead.
Boston just landed Kristaps Porzingis and two first-round picks, but it cost the team Marcus Smart.
We don’t know all of the deets, but here’s my break-down of a surprising deal between the Celtics, Wizards, and Grizzlies.
Via @TheCelticsWire:
For those who feel like the price of two first rounders was too much, Marcus Smart has 3 years left on a very team-friendly deal. This is notable with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. expected to take up more than two-thirds of the Grizzlies’ salary cap in 2024-25. – 1:06 AM
The Celtics are set to be well over the second apron in the future with impending supermax deals for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Trading Marcus Smart and filler for Kristaps Porzingis and two first-round picks is a coup for the Celtics if you’re playing 2k
We’re not supposed to have favorites.
But that’s not how this, or life works.
It was an honor to spend nine years working with Marcus Smart, calling his games, and describing his often indescribable feats of will.
Marcus Smart is a total badass and an unbelievably nice man. Boston just lost a titan. – 12:52 AM
D. White
Jaylen
Tatum
Horford
Porzingis
Pritchard?
Brogdon??
Hauser
Grant???
Rob
One thing the Grizzlies needed to do this summer was create some roster spots. They add one by trading Tyus Jones and #25 for Marcus Smart.
Trade exception from the Green-Temple-Bradley trade led to much bigger exception from Conley trade which led to Iguodala trade into the exception and Warriors pick, which led to Marcus Smart. – 12:47 AM
Marcus Smart 🤝 Ja Morant
The Grizzlies are taking their big swing by acquiring Marcus Smart to fill both the backup point guard and elite wing defender roles vacated by Tyus Jones and Dillon Brooks.
Maybe the Grizzlies gave up one too many picks in this Marcus Smart trade, but they did get better tonight.
Acquiring Marcus Smart is big for the Grizzlies while Ja Morant is suspended. This allows the Grizzlies to roll out a potential starting lineup of:
G – Smart
G – Luke Kennard
F – Desmond Bane
F – Jaren Jackson Jr.
C – Steven Adams
Per sources, here’s the full deal breakdown
Celtics get: Kristaps Porzingis, No. 25 pick in 2023 NBA Draft, 2024 Warriors first-round pick (top-4 protected)
Wizards get: Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, No. 35 pick in 2023 Draft
Woj:
Clippers-Wiz team fell apart at 10:15 or so this evening
The Celtics are reportedly trading Marcus Smart to Memphis as part of a larger blockbuster to land Kristaps Porzingis
Via @TheCelticsWire
Dont want to overstate it, but Marcus Smart was an all-time guy in Boston. Community staple. Lived on the hardwood. Motor never stopped. Played hurt constantly. Became a strong playmaker and led a ‘22 Finals team at point & historic defense. You always thought he’d raise a banner – 12:27 AM
i dont know when or how but i can confidently predict marcus smart is going to be setting a screen at some point, sell contact like crazy, flail into the paint, and get dunked into middle earth by an already mid-air ja. and we will all have a chuckle. – 12:26 AM
MOST GAMES AS A BOSTON CELTIC
(Last 30 years)
1102 – Paul Pierce
581 – MARCUS SMART
552 – Antoine Walker
Marcus Smart will pick up an extra $1M (spread out over 4 seasons) with the trade to Memphis.
Smart had a trade bonus that was the lesser of $1M or 15% of his remaining salary.
He has 3 years left on his contract:
23-24: $18.8M
24-25: $20.2M
25-26: $21.6M
New look Grizzlies:
Ja Morant
Marcus Smart
Desmond Bane
Jaren Jackson Jr
Steven Adams
Ja Morant and Marcus Smart are now teammates 👀 pic.twitter.com/17ENs7CR3H – 12:17 AM
I like Marcus Smart on the Grizzlies but they still really need more scoring/initiating. It’s great if there’s another big move coming but if that was it I don’t get it. – 12:15 AM
Lot of Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard trade rumors, only for Marcus Smart to be the guard actually moved. The Celtics and this front office will definitely stun you. – 12:15 AM
I think people are slightly overrating what Boston got for Marcus Smart. Quality matters more than quantity with picks.
I do like Tyus Jones, but the Wizards are completely blowing it up and getting nothing but expiring contracts and maybe like half a pick swap outta all this. Meanwhile the Celtics just landed two first-rounders for Marcus Smart, this is high comedy – 12:13 AM
MARCUS SMART – CELTICS ALL-TIME LISTS
3-pointers: 4th
Steals: 4th
Assists: 11th
Scoring at TD Garden: 7th
There is no way I’m the first person to make this observation but Marcus Smart is the most spiritually 2011-15 Grizzlies player in the league currently. – 12:12 AM
All Xs and Os aside, Marcus Smart in a diff jersey is gonna be so weird. He was in rumors and stuff for yrs, but Ive never been able to picture him in anything but green. – 12:12 AM
New from @SouichiTerada and I: Instant analysis on the Celtics pivoting to dealing Marcus Smart to pull off the Kristaps Porzingis trade masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:10 AM
Of all the things Marcus Smart did in his near-decade in Boston, one thing that truly stood out was his generosity to children with cancer.
The Grizzlies going from Dillon Brooks to Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/Div9JvdIfI – 12:10 AM
Grizzlies have a very sharp front office led by Zach Kleiman. So I was trying to figure out why the heck they would trade Tyus Jones with all the Ja drama. Then came Marcus Smart and that answered that. – 12:05 AM
Celtics are still short $3.3M in a Marcus Smart and Danilo Gallinari package to match for Kristaps Porzingis. – 12:05 AM
Source confirms Wizards will get Tyus Jones from the Grizzlies as part of the resurrected trade sending Kristaps Porziņģis to Boston and Marcus Smart to Memphis (@wojespn first). Washington gets one of the best backup PGs in the league. – 12:05 AM
Marcus Smart as a Celtic:
— 10.6 PPG
— 4.6 APG
— 1.6 SPG
— DPOY
Memphis fans are going to absolutely LOVE Marcus Smart. What a perfect fit. – 12:02 AM
A league source confirms that Marcus Smart is being sent to the Grizzlies in the revamped deal for Kristaps Porzingis. A stunner. – 12:02 AM
Marcus Smart doesn’t seem like the fella Celtics fans wanted to see moved to make Kristaps happen. – 12:01 AM
Marcus Smart about to singlehandedly bring back Grit-N-Grind in Memphis – 12:01 AM
Boston is trading Marcus Smart to Memphis, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:59 PM
The Celtics are trading Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies as part of deal, sources tell ESPN. – 11:59 PM
Isn’t it still going to be Smart-White-Tatum-Brown-Horford vs. small ball? – 9:52 PM
If the Porzingis trade goes thru, Tatum will no longer be able call himself the 2nd-tallest player on the Celtics, which he liked to randomly point out every now and then – 8:45 PM
Just like that, Smart — the most tenured Celtic, the sixth pick in the 2014 draft, the backbone of this franchise — was gone. According to league sources, Smart reacted to the news with disbelief. “A gut punch,” said one source close to the point guard. “Complete shock.” -via Boston Globe / June 22, 2023
Smart joined a brief call with his closest confidants late Wednesday night, sources said, and expressed hurt that out of all the guards on the roster, the Celtics decided to part ways with him. He had come so far with the franchise and was determined to hang its first championship banner since 2008. He believed they were so close. But as frustration began to swell, sources said, Smart quickly reset. He reminded those close to him that as personal as it might feel, and as strong as his ties to the organization seem, this is ultimately a business. And this is sometimes how things go. -via Boston Globe / June 22, 2023
Clutch Points: “Marcus Smart last night, I can tell you for a fact, he did not see that trade coming until the [Celtics] notified him maybe 10-15 minutes before.” @ShamsCharania on Boston trading Smart to the Grizzlies 🗣 (via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/5RJm1tcggE -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 22, 2023
Jayson Tatum: Anybody else tired of seeing “per source” after every quote? Put a name on it orrrrr keep that shit to ya self lol -via Twitter @jaytatum0 / June 22, 2023
Adam Himmelsbach: Duke assistant Amile Jefferson will be joining the Celtics’ coaching staff, a league source confirms. Jefferson played with Jayson Tatum at Duke and the two remain close friends. @TravisBranham_ had the news first. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / June 21, 2023
And, according to one prominent rival coach, that may be all the Celtics need to complete their now 15-year search for an 18th banner. “As soon as a team gets knocked out of the playoffs — or doesn’t even make the playoffs — you start hearing about all the changes they need to make,” the coach told Heavy Sports. “Right now, there’s a whole lot of GMs and people with my job that would LOVE to see Boston make a bunch of changes. I mean, are there fans up there actually saying they should break up Brown and Tatum? Are you s***ting me? “Sure, you always hope you can tweak things here or there to try to get better, but right now just about every team in the league would trade its roster for Boston’s straight up.” -via Heavy.com / June 16, 2023