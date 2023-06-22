Khris Middleton declines $40 million player option, will become free agent

Adrian Wojnarowski: Three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton has declined his $40 million player option with the Milwaukee Bucks to become a free agent, his agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Grizzlies are dangling future first-round picks for a wing upgrade.
More on Fred VanVleet, Khris Middleton, Nikola Vucevic, Harrison Barnes, Donte DiVincenzo, Grant Williams, and trade talks for OG Anunoby and Jonathan Kuminga on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 12:19 PM
NBA executives across the league who spoke with HoopsHype expect the Milwaukee Bucks to retain Khris Middleton this summer. Those executives project Middleton to command a four-year, $130 million contract from Milwaukee should he decline his $40.4 million player option for the upcoming season and enter unrestricted free agency. -via HoopsHype / June 18, 2023
There have been rumblings about Milwaukee’s interest in Beal as well, as The Athletic first reported, but that would almost certainly have to include All-Star guard Khris Middleton heading back to Washington, and Milwaukee, by all accounts, has plans to bring back both Middleton and Brook Lopez. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 15, 2023
Other free agents-to-be that have been linked to the Rockets in recent weeks include Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, Brooklyn’s restricted free agent Cam Johnson, Memphis’ Dillon Brooks and the Milwaukee duo of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 11, 2023