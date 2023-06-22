Knicks and Clippers have discussed Paul George trade

Ian Begley: The Knicks and Clippers have had contact about a potential Paul George trade, per SNY sources. It is unknown if Clippers are willing to move George. @TheSteinLine reported earlier that Clips gave rival teams the impression that they were gauging George’s trade value last week.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is going to sound a bit greedy, but if I were the Knicks, I wouldn’t pay what it takes to get Paul George because I’m pretty confident that someone younger, better and/or more durable will try to force their way to New York in the relatively near future. – 12:04 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice Ian que NYK y LAC sostienen pláticas de un canje de Paul George a New York. No me late que a George le entusiasme la noción de irse de su sur de California natal, y encima irse a una ciudad distante de sus raíces.
Dice Ian que NYK y LAC sostienen pláticas de un canje de Paul George a New York. No me late que a George le entusiasme la noción de irse de su sur de California natal, y encima irse a una ciudad distante de sus raíces.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
The Knicks and Clippers have had contact about a potential Paul George trade, per SNY sources. It is unknown if Clippers are willing to move George. @TheSteinLine reported earlier that Clips gave rival teams the impression that they were gauging George’s trade value last week. – 11:23 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Final pre-draft notebook @YahooSports is live, unpacking news and notes from last night’s Kristaps Porzingis-Marcus Smart-Tyus Jones trade, plus details on Paul George, De’Andre Hunter, Pascal Siakam, the Pacers, Hawks, Lakers and more: sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-draft… – 11:05 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Paul George has averaged > 23 points, > 6 rebounds and > 5 assists per game in each of the past three seasons.
Only five other players have averaged at least 23/6/5 in each of the past three years:
Nikola Jokic,
Giannis Antetokounmpo,
Luka Doncic,
Kevin Durant,
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Why the Knicks should make a serious run at Paul George:
tommybeer.substack.com/p/yes-the-knic… – 9:41 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Yes, the Knicks Should Make a Run at Paul George:
tommybeer.substack.com/p/yes-the-knic… – 8:32 PM
Austin Burton @AmaarBurton
Paul George was just minding his offseason business, now all of a sudden his career is being scrutinized next to the GOATs of the game. Thanks, Brandon Miller… pic.twitter.com/AuEonZ0Gr4 – 4:54 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball, my GOAT of basketball is Paul George.”
Brandon Miller weighed in on the GOAT debate 👀
(via @ScoopB) pic.twitter.com/5svY9izUA6 – 12:56 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Is the Kawhi Leonard/Paul George era ending in LA? Rumor is Clippers are testing the Paul George trade waters.
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/21/is-… – 11:16 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
If the Clippers trade Paul George to Portland for Simons and the no. 3 pick, the obvious next step would be to trade Kawhi, no? – 9:53 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Los Angeles Clippers gauging trade value of Paul George
sportando.basketball/en/los-angeles… – 4:58 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Clippers quietly gauging Paul George’s trade value, rival executives reportedly believe
cbssports.com/nba/news/clipp… – 12:23 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Said it all year on @RedNationHoops:
There’s little chance the Clippers have the stomach to run this team back. With Kawhi sidelined, Paul George is the obvious first guy on the block. – 11:00 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice Marc que @LAClippers, como parte de su evaluación de su futuro, da la impresión que intentan medir el valor de Paul George en un canje. Según lo describen quienes han hablado con LAC, consideran seriamente la posibilidad de desvincular la dupla de George y Kawhi Leonard. pic.twitter.com/SRCEKLT5E2 – 10:39 PM
For all the mounting noise about Paul George’s trade candidacy in Los Angeles, don’t expect the Clippers to part with the eight-time All-Star. Portland has indeed registered interest in creating a package around the No. 3 pick for George, sources said, but those talks did not gain any traction with Los Angeles. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 22, 2023
“I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball… My GOAT of basketball is Paul George.” Brandon Miller weighs in on the GOAT debate 👀 (via: @ScoopB ) -via Twitter / June 22, 2023
Clutch Points: “Brandon Miller, I love… He’s got very similar games to a Paul George, a Kevin Durant.” Chandler Parsons is a BIG fan of the projected top-3 pick 😯 (via @FanDuelTV) pic.twitter.com/AN7xVeUXxl -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 21, 2023