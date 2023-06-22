Kostas Antetokounmpo signs two-year contract with Panathinaikos

Kostas Antetokounmpo signs two-year contract with Panathinaikos

Main Rumors

Kostas Antetokounmpo signs two-year contract with Panathinaikos

June 22, 2023- by

By |

GeorgeZakkas: Official: Kostas Antetokounmpo signed his two-year contract with Panathinaikos BC and the Greek team announced the deal. #paobc pic.twitter.com/PlLyQCAJjp
Source: Twitter @ZakkasGeorge

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Panathinaikos officially signs Kostas Antetokounmpo
sportando.basketball/en/panathinaik…7:12 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Official: Kostas Antetokounmpo signed his two-year contract with Panathinaikos BC and the Greek team announced the deal. #paobc pic.twitter.com/PlLyQCAJjp6:35 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kostas Antetokounmpo comes back to Greece 🇬🇷
He will be coached by Ergin Ataman in Panathinaikos ☘️
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/…5:35 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kostas Antetokounmpo officially becomes a free agent
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/…4:29 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Fenerbahce announced that Kostas Antetokounmpo will not continue in their team.
Kostas is expected to join Panathinaikos BC this summer. #paobc4:14 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Fenerbahce have parted ways with Kostas Antetokounmpo ✍️ pic.twitter.com/7VJzKT0Wgn3:59 AM

More on this storyline

BasketNews: According to our sources, Kostas Antetokounmpo is expected to join Panathinaikos Athens 👀 pic.twitter.com/9Wi9edM9vV -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / June 20, 2023

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home