Kostas Antetokounmpo signs two-year contract with Panathinaikos

GeorgeZakkas: Official: Kostas Antetokounmpo signed his two-year contract with Panathinaikos BC and the Greek team announced the deal. #paobc pic.twitter.com/PlLyQCAJjp
Source: Twitter @ZakkasGeorge
Source: Twitter @ZakkasGeorge
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Panathinaikos officially signs Kostas Antetokounmpo
sportando.basketball/en/panathinaik… – 7:12 AM
Panathinaikos officially signs Kostas Antetokounmpo
sportando.basketball/en/panathinaik… – 7:12 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Official: Kostas Antetokounmpo signed his two-year contract with Panathinaikos BC and the Greek team announced the deal. #paobc pic.twitter.com/PlLyQCAJjp – 6:35 AM
Official: Kostas Antetokounmpo signed his two-year contract with Panathinaikos BC and the Greek team announced the deal. #paobc pic.twitter.com/PlLyQCAJjp – 6:35 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kostas Antetokounmpo comes back to Greece 🇬🇷
He will be coached by Ergin Ataman in Panathinaikos ☘️
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 5:35 AM
Kostas Antetokounmpo comes back to Greece 🇬🇷
He will be coached by Ergin Ataman in Panathinaikos ☘️
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 5:35 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kostas Antetokounmpo officially becomes a free agent
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 4:29 AM
Kostas Antetokounmpo officially becomes a free agent
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 4:29 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Fenerbahce announced that Kostas Antetokounmpo will not continue in their team.
Kostas is expected to join Panathinaikos BC this summer. #paobc – 4:14 AM
Fenerbahce announced that Kostas Antetokounmpo will not continue in their team.
Kostas is expected to join Panathinaikos BC this summer. #paobc – 4:14 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Fenerbahce have parted ways with Kostas Antetokounmpo ✍️ pic.twitter.com/7VJzKT0Wgn – 3:59 AM
Fenerbahce have parted ways with Kostas Antetokounmpo ✍️ pic.twitter.com/7VJzKT0Wgn – 3:59 AM
More on this storyline
BasketNews: According to our sources, Kostas Antetokounmpo is expected to join Panathinaikos Athens 👀 pic.twitter.com/9Wi9edM9vV -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / June 20, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo traveled to Istanbul to watch his younger brother Kostas compete in the Turkish BSL League playoffs with reigning champion Fenerbahce Beko. -via EuroHoops.net / June 1, 2023