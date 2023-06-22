Lakers still operating as if LeBron James will be back next season

Though there has been no formal announcement yet, the Lakers continue to operate as if James will be back next season, despite him hinting at the possibility of retirement in a news conference following the Lakers’ season-ending Game 4 defeat to Denver in the West finals.
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Dodgers will be giving away LeBron James bobbleheads on August 19 when they play Miami before going on the road to play Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/Lh3qlHi12k – 11:35 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most All-Star selections by draft position:
1st — Kareem, LeBron (19)
2nd — West (14)
3rd — Jordan (14)
4th — Cousy (13)
5th — Garnett (15)
6th — Bird (12)
7th — Curry (8)
8th — Parish
9th — Dirk (14)
10th — Pierce (10)
11th — Mikkelsen (6)
12th — Erving (11)
13th — Kobe (18)… pic.twitter.com/SGF2jySVwd – 11:10 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Paul George has averaged > 23 points, > 6 rebounds and > 5 assists per game in each of the past three seasons.
Only five other players have averaged at least 23/6/5 in each of the past three years:
Nikola Jokic,
Giannis Antetokounmpo,
Luka Doncic,
Kevin Durant,
LeBron James pic.twitter.com/AAAep9LvU2 – 10:13 AM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Running new numbers based on the rise in cap, which will have an effect on recently signed max deals from LeBron to KAT and Booker – 4:01 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
You guys know the drill:
For the next 24 hours, Brandon Miller is the 2nd coming of LeBron James and Amen Thompson is athletic Ricky Rubio. – 8:11 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball, my GOAT of basketball is Paul George.”
Brandon Miller weighed in on the GOAT debate 👀
(via @ScoopB) pic.twitter.com/5svY9izUA6 – 12:56 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
“Somewhere near San Antonio”
LeBron stands in a field, looking to the sky.
A flying saucer zooms into view, hovers, and sends a tall, slender figure down in a tractor beam.
LeBron hands Wemby a box with a swoosh and an alien logo. pic.twitter.com/MRd1n25LOo – 12:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
11 years ago today, LeBron James won his first NBA Championship:
28.6 PPG
10.2 RPG
7.4 APG
The first player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a Finals… he’s done it 3 times since. pic.twitter.com/vavT5pSIC5 – 12:02 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
LeBron. Griffey. Luck. Ovechkin.
And yes, Wemby.
Today for @sportingnews, we’re going all in on the buzz and ranking the 50 most hyped draft prospects of the last 50 years.
Who is too high? Too low? Wrongfully snubbed?
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/to… – 9:10 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama says he doesn’t feel any pressure ahead of his future in the NBA after being compared to LeBron James, Michael Jordan, or Kobe Bryant 👀 pic.twitter.com/fYm1gOFy0Y – 2:49 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 5/5/5 games since 2000:
1,017 — LeBron James
705 — Russell Westbrook
613 — Jason Kidd
538 — Chris Paul
Nobody else has more than 500. pic.twitter.com/v05I88hjOQ – 7:27 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
Rereading the old LeBron SI cover story from when he was in high school and this line just jumped out at me:
vault.si.com/vault/2002/02/… pic.twitter.com/FnxQGfcqk3 – 2:14 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Following Lou Williams’ retirement, LeBron James is the only remaining player that went straight to the NBA from high school 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Al2t0LK0e3 – 10:28 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The reign of King James will end one day. Who will be the next face of the NBA?
@tim_cato @JaredWeissNBA and I discuss what it means to be the face of the league and who can take up the mantle next. Here’s a discussion that is sure to make people disagree theathletic.com/4614779/2023/0… – 10:01 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff games with…
20 PTS — LeBron
30 PTS — LeBron
40 PTS — Jordan
50 PTS — Jordan
10 REB — Duncan
15 REB — Wilt
20 REB — Wilt
25 REB — Wilt
10 AST — Magic
15 AST — Magic
20 AST — Magic pic.twitter.com/7ed8ZqY9ib – 9:43 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
As Victor Wenbanyama enters the NBA and LeBron James’ reign as the king of the league approaches its end, it’s time to think about who will be the next face of the NBA.
@tim_cato @MikeVorkunov & I drafted our next faces of the NBA in 5 years: theathletic.com/4614779/2023/0… – 9:12 AM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport 5 Biggest Los Angeles Lakers Questions Right Now — LeBron Retiring? Chris Paul? Austin/Rui? How much does the team have to spend? What about the draft?
bleacherreport.com/articles/10079… – 2:55 PM
More on this storyline
StatMuse: Most career PPG by a 1st overall draft pick: 27.4 — Elgin Baylor 27.2 — LeBron James 26.7 — Allen Iverson 25.8 — Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/ymS17dHHta -via Twitter @statmuse / June 22, 2023
Stefan Bondy: Joel Embiid is partnering with LeBron James’s and launching a media company called Miniature Géant. It is backed by LeBron’s SpringHill Company. One of their projects is a documentary on Embiid’s rise from the streets of Cameroon. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / June 22, 2023
StatMuse: Most All-Star selections by draft position: 1st — Kareem, LeBron (19) 2nd — West (14) 3rd — Jordan (14) 4th — Cousy (13) 5th — Garnett (15) 6th — Bird (12) 7th — Curry (8) 8th — Parish (9) 9th — Dirk (14) 10th — Pierce (10) 11th — Mikkelsen (6) 12th — Erving (11) 13th — Kobe (18) 14th — Drexler, Greer (10) -via Twitter @statmuse / June 22, 2023