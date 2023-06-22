Mavericks pick up Richaun Holmes in trade with Kings

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
This last season wasn’t great, but Richaun Holmes had a lot of great moments here in Sacramento. He always brought great energy & was great to interact with. I wish him the absolute best. – 10:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Some slick work by Dallas tonight, turning the 10th pick and Davis Bertans into the 12th pick, 24th pick and Richaun Holmes. – 10:43 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Kings are trading Richaun Holmes and No. 24 to Dallas, sources tell ESPN. – 10:41 PM
Richaun Holmes @Rich_Holmes22
90 min by myself….90 mf minutes by myself….*raises up slowly* 90 MF MINUTES…BY MY MF SELF – 1:32 PM

