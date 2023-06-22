Monte Morris could be next Wizard on the move?

The Wizards have already begun contacting opposing teams about trading Monte Morris, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Evan Sidery @esidery
With Tyus Jones now set to become the Wizards’ starting point guard, feels like Monte Morris and Delon Wright could be available on the trade market.
Based off Washington’s actions this week, the asking price probably won’t be much for contenders seeking reliable guard depth. – 1:25 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Best AST/TOV ratio by an active player (minimum 300 games):
5.27 — Tyus Jones
4.92 — Monte Morris
3.98 — Chris Paul
3.27 — Delon Wright
They all play for the same team. pic.twitter.com/ZmuMrrraUa – 12:44 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Tyus Jones has a $14M contract in 2023-24 and will become an unrestricted FA in 2024.
He joins a backcourt that includes Chris Paul, Monte Morris and Delon Wright.
The Wizards could join the group of teams with cap space this offseason.
Including their first, $120M in salary. – 12:33 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It would be hard to find two players more statistically similar than Tyus Jones and Monte Morris, who were 1st and 2nd in the NBA this season in ast/to ratio.
Even the same height (6-2) and age (27). pic.twitter.com/Mh2mzJ4NCp – 12:32 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards still have more moves to make in the next 24 hours with Chris Paul, Monte Morris, Delon Wright, and now Tyus Jones unofficially on the roster
It will be important to have a veteran point guard on the roster to help develop the youth but the log jam has to be cleared – 12:01 AM
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray: “We’ve got Stan and Josh (Kroenke) in the locker room, win or loss. That means a lot. I’ll still get messages from Tim (Connelly). I’ll still get messages from Monte (Morris).” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / June 11, 2023
Adam Mares: Jokic on Monte Morris showing up for game 4: He’s a guy I really like as a friend. Says he’s heard from Wilson Chandler, Mike Miller, Jameer Nelson, and a few others. As well as his teammates from Serbia. -via Twitter @Adam_Mares / June 11, 2023
While Terry Rozier has been often rumored as a Suns target, seemingly since Phoenix registered interest in the combo guard when he reached 2019 free agency, the Suns’ front office led by president and general manager James Jones has not recently pursued Rozier from Charlotte, sources said. Phoenix does hold Knicks Sixth Man of the Year finalist Immanuel Quickley in high regard, sources told Yahoo Sports, dating back to Quickley’s entry in the 2020 NBA Draft. Payton Pritchard, the former first-round pick who fell out of Boston’s rotation, has several supporters in Phoenix’s front office, sources said, and is expected to feature prominently in the NBA’s general trade landscape this summer, when Pritchard becomes extension eligible. Kings guard Davion Mitchell is another rookie-scale player who’s been on the Suns’ radar. Phoenix also monitored Washington table-setter Monte Morris and Miami guard Gabe Vincent, according to league sources. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 9, 2023