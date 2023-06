Nets overvaluing Mikal Bridges in trade talks?

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, Portland is prepared to offer the third overall pick in Thursday’s draft along with guard Anfernee Simons for Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges, but they the Nets are not willing to accept that deal. Because of this, per Lowe, some NBA executives believe that the Nets are essentially overvaluing Bridges in comparison to the alleged trade offered by the Trail Blazers Source: Sharif Phillips-Keaton @ Nets Wire