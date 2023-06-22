Nets overvaluing Mikal Bridges in trade talks?

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, Portland is prepared to offer the third overall pick in Thursday’s draft along with guard Anfernee Simons for Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges, but they the Nets are not willing to accept that deal. Because of this, per Lowe, some NBA executives believe that the Nets are essentially overvaluing Bridges in comparison to the alleged trade offered by the Trail Blazers.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Happy NBA Draft day! The Sixers do not currently have a pick tonight, so here’s a look back at their post-Process drafts including the good (Tyrese Maxey), the bad (Mikal Bridges trade) and the TBD (Jaden Springer) inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 10:28 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Mikal Bridges got trade reassurances from #Nets: ‘Unbelievable love’ #nba nypost.com/2023/06/21/mik… via @nypostsports – 10:22 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers preseason schedule for 2023-24 was just released and it’s got some notable competition:
Two games against Steph Curry and the Warriors
One against Giannis and the Bucks
One against Mikal Bridges and the upstart Nets
And the finale against KD, DBook, Beal and the Suns pic.twitter.com/fejgHyXifR – 4:34 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Mikal Bridges is arguably the biggest bargain in the NBA.
2023-24: $21.7M
2024-25: $23.3M
2025-26: $24.9M
Averaged 26 PPG with the Nets (27 games). Available, produces, and has a good attitude. Contract is cheap.
No mystery why his value is so high. – 12:43 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Rayan Rupert says Mikal Bridges is his favorite NBA player:
“I think he’s one of the best two-way players in the league and I want to be one of the best two-way players in the league.”
Nets GM Sean Marks personally scouted Rupert in Australia and New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/2clB7HhJ8d – 11:24 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
“Mikal Bridges is a guy they’re going to build around… The kind of offers the Nets have gotten for him speaks to how valuable he is, a player, I think for Brooklyn, they keep in place for the next big star that’s available in a trade.”
– Woj on ESPN pic.twitter.com/okQi7pN7rW – 8:34 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: Mikal Bridges on his “wild” draft night, getting traded, his Ironman streak, getting more opportunity in Brooklyn and more. si.com/nba/2023/06/20… – 4:59 PM
The Grizzlies have dangled multiple first-round picks in pursuit of various wing players such as Mikal Bridges dating back to the February trade deadline, sources said. Magic swingman Franz Wagner is believed to be another young player Memphis has targeted in recent months. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 22, 2023
But the Nets, who rejected four first-round picks for him in February, aren’t interested in dealing him even for that high return. Bridges has become a building block. “Yeah, it’s unbelievable love, and I appreciate it a lot. It makes you feel good,” Bridges told The Post. “I think a lot goes into it, with just how I play, how I work, how I am as a person off the court, and just being a good person. I think that helps a lot, where they could obviously trade me and do this or that. -via New York Post / June 22, 2023
“Not really, no. I see [the rumors] all over, though. I see it all over. And I kind of talk to him just to see,” Bridges told The Post. “They don’t know anything, and that’s good, I don’t want to know anything even if you do know something. I want you to do y’all job, I’m not here to do that. I’m here to just hoop, try to be the best teammate, player I can be, be coachable. … If they find out about something, I think they’ll tell me. But other than that, just waiting to see. We’ll see.” -via New York Post / June 22, 2023