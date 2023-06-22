Orlando Magic draft Anthony Black at No. 6

Shams Charania: Sources: Orlando is selecting Anthony Black at No. 6.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Orlando is selecting Anthony Black at No. 6. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:40 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My top 10 rankings:
1. Victor Wembanyama
2. Brandon Miller
3. Scoot Henderson
4. Ausar Thompson
5. Amen Thompson
6. Taylor Hendricks
7. Jarace Walker
8. Kobe Bufkin
9. Anthony Black
10. Bilal Coulibaly
Full scouting reports of 60+ NBA draft prospects: nbadraft.theringer.com – 7:56 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Looked at all the mocks I usually use:
– Coulibaly draft range is 8-12, new mock avg of 11th (moved up)
Amen Thompson mock avg 4th
Ausar Thompson mock avg 5th
Anthony Black mock avg 6th
Jarace Walker draft range 5-7 – 6:10 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
This high-octane podcast episode about Marcus Smart and the fact that if he shot better from 3 he’d still be a Celtic … and what does that imply for iffy shooters in tonight’s draft like Anthony Black, Amen Thompson, and Bilal Coulibaly? link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 – 4:40 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
I wonder if Washington would still take Anthony Black at 8 if he’s available, to pair him with Jordan Poole. – 3:14 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Some Jazz draft thoughts today:
– This isn’t a report, no one from the Jazz have told me this. But the scuttlebutt from league folks about the Jazz is that they’re most interested in Jarace Walker or Anthony Black. On the other hand, they’re said to be low on Cam Whitmore. – 12:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Anthony Black is one of the top local NBA prospects who will be taken high in Thursday’s draft. Will he be there when the Mavericks draft 10th?
mavs.com/local-ties/ – 11:03 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The subsequent question now is: What are the Wizards’ intentions with the futures of their point guards? They now have Tyus Jones, Monté Morris and Delon Wright all under contract for 2023-24, plus Chris Paul (for now, anyway). And w/the 8th pick, they might select Anthony Black. – 12:29 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Soooooo … does the Wizards getting Tyus Jones in the new Kristaps deal indicate a concern that Anthony Black wasn’t gonna be there at 8? If not, does this change their approach if he is there at 8? – 12:05 AM
Black’s camp initially showed resistance to working out for the Magic, sources said, because of Orlando’s perceived logjam in the backcourt with a trio of first-round guards in Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony. Anthony will become extension eligible this summer and is considered to have a great relationship with the Magic front office, but Orlando has left various personnel with the impression that drafting a guard like Ausar or Black would lead the Magic to exploring trade opportunities for one of Suggs or Anthony. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 21, 2023