Pacers, Cavs and Pistons interested in Tobias Harris?

Tobias Harris has drawn trade interest from the Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Detroit Pistons, sources told Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Pacers have reportedly shown the most interest. Sources add that the Sixers are overvaluing Harris and demanding “outrageous packages in return.”
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Collected some rumors on Tobias Harris trade market, James Harden latest.
Rumors out of Portland and Houston Draft intel which could impact Lillard market, etc.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Indiana Pacers have made inquiries about Tobias Harris’ availability, according to a source. However, another source said the Sixers will only make a deal that would be hard to pass up.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers offseason preview: Where Philly stands on James Harden, Tobias Harris and 2023 NBA Draft
(By @therealmikekb)
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
More on this storyline
The Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Indiana Pacers have made inquiries about Harris’ availability, according to a source. However, another source said the Sixers will only make a deal that would be hard to pass up. As a result, teams around the league believe the Sixers are overvaluing Harris and asking for “outrageous packages in return,” sources say. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / June 21, 2023
One source familiar with the Sixers’ thinking urged caution when asked if a deal for Harris could materialize this week, suggesting there was no real traction on a deal at present and that the team wouldn’t rush into a deal just to trade Harris for the sake of it. -via Philly Voice / June 21, 2023
Evan Sidery: Tobias Harris, De’Andre Hunter and Dorian Finney-Smith are potential trade targets for the Pacers, per @DraftExpress (https://www.espn.com/nba/insider/story/_/id/37873455/projecting-all-58-picks). Indiana could consolidate some of their additional draft picks (26, 29, 32) by acquiring a starting wing. -via Twitter @esidery / June 20, 2023
