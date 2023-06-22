Pascal Siakam wants to remain in Toronto

Chris Haynes: There’s growing sentiment Toronto star Pascal Siakam — who’s on an expiring deal — would not re-sign with a team who attempts to trade for him as his preference is to remain with the Raptors, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
There’s growing sentiment Toronto star Pascal Siakam — who’s on an expiring deal — would not re-sign with a team who attempts to trade for him as his preference is to remain with the Raptors, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 5:37 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Final pre-draft notebook @YahooSports is live, unpacking news and notes from last night’s Kristaps Porzingis-Marcus Smart-Tyus Jones trade, plus details on Paul George, De’Andre Hunter, Pascal Siakam, the Pacers, Hawks, Lakers and more: sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-draft… – 11:05 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Atlanta has also maintained a pursuit of Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, according to league sources. The Hawks’ have attempted several creative packages to land the All-NBA talent from Toronto, including at least one three-team scenario. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 22, 2023
Bleacher Report and TNT NBA insider Chris Haynes reported earlier this week that the Kings are pursuing a trade with the Toronto Raptors for Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. “Well, you know the [Portland Trail] Blazers have been rumored with Pascal, OG over there in Toronto as well,” Haynes said on the “What’s Chad Doing?” podcast. ” … Sacramento is on the chase for those two guys in Toronto as well.” -via NBC Sports Bay Area / June 22, 2023
Speaking of Anunoby, there is a growing sense among executives who have called the Raptors (albeit with some caution) that Pascal Siakam may be easier to deal with than Anunoby currently. One savvy executive did mention that he felt that was a means to judge market value if and when the Raptors do decide to trade Anunoby. However, it’s fair to say front offices are pretty worn out on the attempts by Toronto to get “blood from a stone” as one executive put it at the deadline in any deal. Multiple sources have described the Raptors as frustrating to deal with. So why keep calling? “There are only 29 teams to work with.” -via Action Network / June 18, 2023