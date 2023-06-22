Paul George to Knicks unlikely to happen?

Stefan Bondy: Listen, things can change, but a source said this about Paul George-Knicks: “Nothing to it.” Don’t expect it to happen.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Listen, things can change, but a source said this about Paul George-Knicks:
“Nothing to it.”
Listen, things can change, but a source said this about Paul George-Knicks:
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
With @BA_Turner, what we’re hearing on Clippers forward Paul George being the subject of trade talks: latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 2:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Paul George is really good and a good fit for the Knicks (depending on the cost) — but 33 years old and these games played the last four seasons… pic.twitter.com/stIatnuQfw – 1:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Draft rumors: Scoot Henderson gaining traction at No. 2; Knicks, Clippers talked Paul George trade
NBA Draft rumors: Scoot Henderson gaining traction at No. 2; Knicks, Clippers talked Paul George trade
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Brandon Miller saying Paul George is the GOAT, then Michael Jordan passing on him at No. 2 is proof that the NBA scriptwriters are working on a sitcom. – 12:38 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few pre-draft notes on the Knicks, Paul George, Obi Toppin, Miles McBride and Donte DiVincenzo: pic.twitter.com/AGiXXBgqbb – 12:15 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is going to sound a bit greedy, but if I were the Knicks, I wouldn’t pay what it takes to get Paul George because I’m pretty confident that someone younger, better and/or more durable will try to force their way to New York in the relatively near future. – 12:04 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice Ian que NYK y LAC sostienen pláticas de un canje de Paul George a New York. No me late que a George le entusiasme la noción de irse de su sur de California natal, y encima irse a una ciudad distante de sus raíces.
El nuevo convenio colectivo pesa en Clipperlandia. pic.twitter.com/ztiJQzyhP9 – 11:42 AM
Dice Ian que NYK y LAC sostienen pláticas de un canje de Paul George a New York. No me late que a George le entusiasme la noción de irse de su sur de California natal, y encima irse a una ciudad distante de sus raíces.
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Final pre-draft notebook @YahooSports is live, unpacking news and notes from last night’s Kristaps Porzingis-Marcus Smart-Tyus Jones trade, plus details on Paul George, De’Andre Hunter, Pascal Siakam, the Pacers, Hawks, Lakers and more: sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-draft… – 11:05 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Paul George has averaged > 23 points, > 6 rebounds and > 5 assists per game in each of the past three seasons.
Only five other players have averaged at least 23/6/5 in each of the past three years:
Nikola Jokic,
Giannis Antetokounmpo,
Luka Doncic,
Kevin Durant,
Paul George has averaged > 23 points, > 6 rebounds and > 5 assists per game in each of the past three seasons.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
☕️ morning brew ☕️
Why the Knicks should make a serious run at Paul George:
☕️ morning brew ☕️
Why the Knicks should make a serious run at Paul George:
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
* new words / freshly brewed *
Yes, the Knicks Should Make a Run at Paul George:
* new words / freshly brewed *
Yes, the Knicks Should Make a Run at Paul George:
Austin Burton @AmaarBurton
Paul George was just minding his offseason business, now all of a sudden his career is being scrutinized next to the GOATs of the game. Thanks, Brandon Miller… pic.twitter.com/AuEonZ0Gr4 – 4:54 PM
For all the mounting noise about Paul George’s trade candidacy in Los Angeles, don’t expect the Clippers to part with the eight-time All-Star. Portland has indeed registered interest in creating a package around the No. 3 pick for George, sources said, but those talks did not gain any traction with Los Angeles. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 22, 2023
Ian Begley: The Knicks and Clippers have had contact about a potential Paul George trade, per SNY sources. It is unknown if Clippers are willing to move George. @TheSteinLine reported earlier that Clips gave rival teams the impression that they were gauging George’s trade value last week. -via Twitter @IanBegley / June 22, 2023
“I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball… My GOAT of basketball is Paul George.” Brandon Miller weighs in on the GOAT debate 👀 (via: @ScoopB ) -via Twitter / June 22, 2023