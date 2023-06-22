Pelicans haven't offered Zion Williamson in any trades this offseason

Evan Sidery: Zion Williamson hasn’t been offered in any trades by the Pelicans this offseason, per @wojespn. New Orleans remains committed to building around Williamson.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jordan Hawkins was 12th in the nation in 3-pointers made this season. Will get a lot of open looks playing next to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. pic.twitter.com/LcY2HV5nDX – 9:38 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Zion Williamson hasn’t been offered in any trades by the Pelicans this offseason, per @wojespn.
New Orleans remains committed to building around Williamson. – 9:38 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jordan Hawkins is the pick at 14. Electric movement shooter around Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. – 9:35 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 110 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss the @PelicansNBA and what they should do with Zion.
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Much revealed about how teams value pricey players.
– Warriors could not create much market for Jordan Poole, took CP3.
– Same happened to Wiz w/Brad Beal.
– Teams like Marcus Smart two 1st-rders & Tyus Jones more than Brogdon.
– Still weak markets on Ayton, Zion, Siakam … – 3:46 PM
Aran Smith @nbadraftnet
New Orleans trades up to 2? Ingram? Zion? Charlotte can’t be that foolish, right? – 2:36 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Does Zion Williamson have strong trade value?
🏀 Damian Lillard is key to a Scoot Henderson trade
🏀 How much are the Pelicans willing to give up for Scoot?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pelicans’ Griffin, Benson met with Zion Williamson to improve relationship sportando.basketball/en/pelicans-gr… – 4:48 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion Williamson’s trade value could be holding up a Scoot Henderson deal to the New Orleans Pelicans
youtube.com/watch?v=ryC60R… pic.twitter.com/dfjwEmzQxW – 11:11 PM
StatMuse: Most career PPG by a 1st overall draft pick: 27.4 — Elgin Baylor 27.2 — LeBron James 26.7 — Allen Iverson 25.8 — Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/ymS17dHHta -via Twitter @statmuse / June 22, 2023
Bobby Marks: The big winners from the cap and tax increasing Super max contracts Nikola Jokic: $272M to $276M Joel Embiid: $210M to $213M Rookie extensions Zion, Ja and Darius Garland: $194M to $197M Tax teams A team like Golden St. saved $20M -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / June 21, 2023
When asked about the issue, however, McCollum refuted the talks and shared how Williamson respects him and his approach. “I think that he does. That’s a really good question. From a respect standpoint, he respects my approach, he respects my resume,” McCollum said when asked if Zion listens to him, via The Ryen Russillo Podcast. “We’re very close and we very much so communicate often more than the public eye would understand. If you asked him, he would say absolutely.” -via Clutch Points / June 21, 2023