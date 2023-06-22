Pelicans received a meeting with Scoot Henderson

Shams Charania: Sources: Pelicans received a meeting in recent days with Scoot Henderson. New Orleans has pursued a top 2-3 pick in the Draft but both Charlotte and Portland are so far expressing no interest in moving pick. More coming on @Stadium NBA Draft Live show:
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: After seriously debating Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, Charlotte is selecting Miller at No. 2. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:15 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My top 10 rankings:
1. Victor Wembanyama
2. Brandon Miller
3. Scoot Henderson
4. Ausar Thompson
5. Amen Thompson
6. Taylor Hendricks
7. Jarace Walker
8. Kobe Bufkin
9. Anthony Black
10. Bilal Coulibaly
Full scouting reports of 60+ NBA draft prospects: nbadraft.theringer.com – 7:56 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Scoot Henderson displaying some heavy metal as he smiles for the cameras at Barclays Center – 7:43 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Pelicans received a meeting in recent days with Scoot Henderson. New Orleans has pursued a top 2-3 pick in the Draft but both Charlotte and Portland are so far expressing no interest in moving pick.
More coming on @Stadium NBA Draft Live show: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:36 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The @Stadium NBA Draft Live show begins, discussing top prospects Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:32 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Victor Wembanyama & Scoot Henderson chat before the 2023 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/8kw0zRRyc8 – 6:30 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Amen Thompson’s odds to go No. 3 overall have moved from +1000 to only +150 on @DKSportsbook:
Scoot Henderson = -150
Brandon Miller = +105
Amen Thompson = +150
Thompson now looks to be a serious contender to break up the long projected top three. pic.twitter.com/1vxmgYUzlk – 5:57 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Amen Thompson’s odds to go No. 3 overall have plummeted from +1000 to only +150 on @DKSportsbook:
Scoot Henderson = -150
Brandon Miller = +105
Amen Thompson = +150
Thompson now looks to be a serious contender to break up the long projected top three. pic.twitter.com/ToryZHopO2 – 5:54 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Brandon Miller’s odds to go No. 2 overall on @DKSportsbook have now leapfrogged back above Scoot Henderson less than three hours before the draft begins:
Miller = -170
Henderson = +100
The Hornets hold the keys to how tonight will unfold. – 5:44 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Scoot Henderson brought the grill out for the 2023 #NBADraft 🥶 pic.twitter.com/LlOyZokUZE – 5:28 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
If you missed our interview with 2023 #NBADraft Prospect Scoot Henderson you can listen to it here on the SXM App! ➡️ siriusxm.us/scoothenderson
More Draft Coverage siriusxm.us/NBAdraft23
Follow @SiriusXMSports pic.twitter.com/qrewW6ao10 – 3:19 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New mock draft up now shifting Scoot Henderson to the Hornets at 2 and Brandon Miller to 3. But could Amen Thompson also be in consideration for the Blazers?
Here’s my full two-round 2023 NBA mock draft and a final big board update: nbadraft.theringer.com/mock-draft – 1:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Draft rumors: Scoot Henderson gaining traction at No. 2; Knicks, Clippers talked Paul George trade
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-d… – 1:26 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The Scoot Henderson for #2 odds have flipped yet again on @FDSportsbook. +160 last weekend, then dropped, then favored for 2 days, then one single Woj tweet flipped Miller into being a huge fav, and now today suddenly Scoot is a huge -380 fav. Rollercoaster! pic.twitter.com/HQi1mdPUrf – 12:47 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The Scoot Henderson for #2 odds have flipped yet again on @FDSportsbook. +160 last weekend, then dropped, then favored for 2 days, then one single Woj tweet flipped Miller into being a huge fav, and now today suddenly Scoot is a huge +380 fav. Rollercoaster! pic.twitter.com/GX6oLtJEB5 – 12:47 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Scoot Henderson is now the heavy consensus betting favorite to go No. 2 overall to the Hornets across all sportsbooks. – 12:41 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Scoot Henderson is now the heavy betting favorite to go No. 2 overall to the Hornets, currently at -380 odds on @FDSportsbook. – 12:40 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Word definitely is spreading among teams in the lottery that Charlotte is still strongly considering Scoot Henderson at No. 2, particularly with support from new ownership. General manager Mitch Kupchak told reporters this week Michael Jordan has final say over the selection. – 12:36 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Scoot Henderson is gaining serious momentum at No. 2 with the Charlotte Hornets in tonight’s NBA draft. Hornets have been torn over the last week between Henderson and Brandon Miller. Team has final meetings today to settle on decision. – 12:28 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Scoot Henderson is gaining serious momentum at No. 2 with the Charlotte Hornets in tonight’s NBA draft. Hornets have been torn over the last week between Henderson and Brandon MIller. Team has final meetings today to settle on decision. – 12:13 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Updated the 2023 NBA Mock Draft overnight, where I explain why I’m mocking Scoot Henderson at No. 2 to Charlotte to start what is going to be a wild 2023 NBA Draft Day.
That, plus updated picks following the Wizards/Celtics/Grizzlies deal overnight.
theathletic.com/4623976/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/kssPfsBZ7d – 9:52 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Does Zion Williamson have strong trade value?
🏀 Damian Lillard is key to a Scoot Henderson trade
🏀 How much are the Pelicans willing to give up for Scoot?
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/6JBZdexo7p – 8:25 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers must do right by Damian Lillard: Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
Drafting and keeping Scoot Henderson is only justifiable if no legit deal for the No. 3 pick exists and/or Lillard in cool with the plan moving forward.
#RipCity
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 1:02 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion Williamson’s trade value could be holding up a Scoot Henderson deal to the New Orleans Pelicans
youtube.com/watch?v=ryC60R… pic.twitter.com/dfjwEmzQxW – 11:11 PM
