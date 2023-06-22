Pistons draft Ausar Thompson at fifth overall, one pick after twin Amen

Shams Charania: The Thompson Twins are going back to back: Detroit is picking Ausar Thompson at No. 5, sources say.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Ausar Thompson is likely the pick for the Pistons, per a source – 8:33 PM
Ausar Thompson is likely the pick for the Pistons, per a source – 8:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hearing that the Pistons are targeting Ausar Thompson with the No. 5 pick, though it’s not finalized, obviously. – 8:27 PM
Hearing that the Pistons are targeting Ausar Thompson with the No. 5 pick, though it’s not finalized, obviously. – 8:27 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My top 10 rankings:
1. Victor Wembanyama
2. Brandon Miller
3. Scoot Henderson
4. Ausar Thompson
5. Amen Thompson
6. Taylor Hendricks
7. Jarace Walker
8. Kobe Bufkin
9. Anthony Black
10. Bilal Coulibaly
Full scouting reports of 60+ NBA draft prospects: nbadraft.theringer.com – 7:56 PM
My top 10 rankings:
1. Victor Wembanyama
2. Brandon Miller
3. Scoot Henderson
4. Ausar Thompson
5. Amen Thompson
6. Taylor Hendricks
7. Jarace Walker
8. Kobe Bufkin
9. Anthony Black
10. Bilal Coulibaly
Full scouting reports of 60+ NBA draft prospects: nbadraft.theringer.com – 7:56 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Amen Thompson: “[Ausar Thompson] got to keep the PS5, I gotta buy me one…I’m losing everything, it’s like a bad divorce.”
Thompson twins on dividing up their assets 😭
pic.twitter.com/oTAQ9cS1MO – 6:30 PM
Amen Thompson: “[Ausar Thompson] got to keep the PS5, I gotta buy me one…I’m losing everything, it’s like a bad divorce.”
Thompson twins on dividing up their assets 😭
pic.twitter.com/oTAQ9cS1MO – 6:30 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Looked at all the mocks I usually use:
– Coulibaly draft range is 8-12, new mock avg of 11th (moved up)
Amen Thompson mock avg 4th
Ausar Thompson mock avg 5th
Anthony Black mock avg 6th
Jarace Walker draft range 5-7 – 6:10 PM
Looked at all the mocks I usually use:
– Coulibaly draft range is 8-12, new mock avg of 11th (moved up)
Amen Thompson mock avg 4th
Ausar Thompson mock avg 5th
Anthony Black mock avg 6th
Jarace Walker draft range 5-7 – 6:10 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Very intrigued by the potential careers ahead for Amen and Ausar Thompson. Met them a couple years ago while touring Overtime Elite for this story and came away super impressed with the brothers latimes.com/sports/story/2… – 5:36 PM
Very intrigued by the potential careers ahead for Amen and Ausar Thompson. Met them a couple years ago while touring Overtime Elite for this story and came away super impressed with the brothers latimes.com/sports/story/2… – 5:36 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Ahead of the NBA draft tonight, I wanted to re-share this in-depth profile I did recently on Amen and Ausar Thompson, who are expected to become the first twins ever take in the top-10 of the same draft: sfchronicle.com/sports/article… – 2:46 PM
Ahead of the NBA draft tonight, I wanted to re-share this in-depth profile I did recently on Amen and Ausar Thompson, who are expected to become the first twins ever take in the top-10 of the same draft: sfchronicle.com/sports/article… – 2:46 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Draft prospects Amen & Ausar Thompson grew up doing almost everything together
Even when I asked them separately how they’re most different, they gave almost the exact same answer
“I’m calmer” – Ausar
“He’s a little bit more laid back” – Amen
sportico.com/leagues/basket… – 12:23 PM
Draft prospects Amen & Ausar Thompson grew up doing almost everything together
Even when I asked them separately how they’re most different, they gave almost the exact same answer
“I’m calmer” – Ausar
“He’s a little bit more laid back” – Amen
sportico.com/leagues/basket… – 12:23 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I’m wondering how much of an island I’m on with Ausar Thompson ahead of Amen on my draft board? – 10:35 AM
I’m wondering how much of an island I’m on with Ausar Thompson ahead of Amen on my draft board? – 10:35 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Made a new pick for the Pistons in my latest (and final) mock draft.
They could still go several directions, but Ausar Thompson appears to check most of the boxes this front office covets
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 9:00 AM
Made a new pick for the Pistons in my latest (and final) mock draft.
They could still go several directions, but Ausar Thompson appears to check most of the boxes this front office covets
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 9:00 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Three questions each for Amen and Ausar Thompson, who are in play for the Pistons at 5 tonight
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 8:57 AM
Three questions each for Amen and Ausar Thompson, who are in play for the Pistons at 5 tonight
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 8:57 AM
More on this storyline
The chatter about his stock sliding grows louder and while the recent national discourse has been Amen or Whitmore, the internal debate has shifted to Amen or Ausar, sources said. League and team sources are becoming increasingly confident the Rockets will stay the course and select Amen with the fourth overall pick should he be on the board. -via The Athletic / June 21, 2023
Over the last few days, I’ve gotten the sense that both Amen and Ausar Thompson will both be seriously considered if on the board at No. 5, with the latter maybe even being the leader of the two depending on who you ask in Detroit’s front office. Part of me believes Whitmore is still very much in consideration. Also, Walker and Hendricks are in the running. -via The Athletic / June 21, 2023