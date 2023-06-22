Russell Westbrook is the favorite player of Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Cam Whitmore

Brandon Rahbar: Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Cam Whitmore all name Russell Westbrook as their favorite player. Those KD-Russ Thunder teams were one of the most popular and influential teams for this next generation of players.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers must do right by Damian Lillard: Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
Drafting and keeping Scoot Henderson is only justifiable if no legit deal for the No. 3 pick exists and/or Lillard in cool with the plan moving forward.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion Williamson’s trade value could be holding up a Scoot Henderson deal to the New Orleans Pelicans
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: The NBA Draft Confidential in @TheAthletic
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
📈 Wemby on the court
📉 Wemby on the mound
@CespedesBBQ with a full breakdown of Victor Wembanyama’s pitching mechanics at Yankee Stadium:
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The NBA has big hopes for Victor Wembanyama, whose uniqueness is all about his height. But at least one prospect isn’t intimidated:
“That’s a big dude but he don’t got no muscle. So it doesn’t really phase me.”
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Don’t listen to the speculations, I am playing”
🔊Projected Top Pick Victor Wembanyama (@vicw_32) clears the air about summer league. #NBADraft
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“The way he dunks too, I’m gonna try and dunk like him a little bit”
🏀Projected Lottery Pick Cam Whitmore explains why Russell Westbrook was his favorite player growing up. #2023NBADraft
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Hear Victor Wembanyama on NBA Radio at 5:40p ET.
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
Mike Finger @mikefinger
The Spurs have won lots of championships. They’ve had lots of Hall of Famers.
But they’ve never had a franchise player with the celebrity starpower of Victor Wembanyama, who at 19 seems impossibly at ease with the attention his predecessors never wanted.
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs weren’t the only ones who thought they got lucky on draft lottery night. Victor Wembanyama did too.
On the eve of the NBA draft, here is a look at what everyone involved hopes could become a beautiful basketball union.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think [Damian] Lillard’s game is crazy”.
Draft prospect, Scoot Henderson, shares his thoughts on Lillard and the possibility of joining the Portland Trailblazers.
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Victor Wembanyama confirms he intends on playing in Summer League after 2023 NBA Draft
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Victor Wembanyama was asked what he thinks about the hype around him, which seems to have spiraled out of control at times:
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA draft odds: Brandon Miller overtakes Scoot Henderson as heavy favorite to go No. 2 overall to Hornets
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Evan Sidery @esidery
Update on the status of the Trail Blazers’ No. 3 overall pick via @wojespn:
– Portland hasn’t received any trade offer that would move them off staying at No. 3.
– Portland views Scoot Henderson as a potential future All-Star.
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Victor Wembanyama
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Victor Wembanyama says the Spurs are synonymous with winning:
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Scoot Henderson said he feels he could complement Damian Lillard well if given the chance:
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Scoot Henderson said he got a chance to dap up Damian Lillard before his workout, but didn’t speak at length with him.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Is KD right when he says Harden, Kyrie and Westbrook are 3 of the most influential players? Rather build around Ohtani or Judge? & more! Guests: @adaniels33 @EphraimSalaam @martinweiss
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Victor Wembanyama confirms he will play in Summer League.
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I’ll be playing in the summer league.”
Victor Wembanyama playing in Summer League confirmed ✅
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Victor Wembanyama had never been to New York before this week, so naturally he rode the subway to Yankee Stadium.
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Victor Wembanyama goes No. 1, then intrigue starts; Duke’s Dereck Lively II enters top 10
(By @ColinCBSSports)
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Wood Harris on making sports films, working with Scoot Henderson, Tupac and others
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Here at the NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama will address the media in one conference room while all the other Draft guys will share another room for press conferences.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
While Victor Wembanyama is hands down the most anticipated prospect in this year’s NBA Draft, check out the other International prospects 🙌
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The wait is almost over for Victor Wembanyama and European upstarts #NBAdraft
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 5/5/5 games since 2000:
1,017 — LeBron James
705 — Russell Westbrook
613 — Jason Kidd
538 — Chris Paul
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Your NBA Draft preview and Trade Talk pod latest w/ @ChrisBHaynes from #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Bradley Beal
🏀 Chris Paul
🏀 Russell Westbrook
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 Draft chatter with special guest Rafael @Barlowe500
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Latest NBA rumors: Blazers discussing OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam; Clippers mulling Chris Paul-Russell Westbrook duo
Michael Dugat @mdug
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
NBA on ESPN: If CP3 suits up for the Wizards, then the Wizards, Clippers, and Rockets will have all cycled through the same 3 PGs 😳 pic.twitter.com/9D5q8mCKBy -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / June 18, 2023
Sources say the team hopes to bring back Russell Westbrook at a hometown discount ($3.8 million) for a year, to be paid next summer with Early Bird Rights (like Nicolas Batum and, formerly with the team, Reggie Jackson). -via Bleacher Report / June 15, 2023
Here is what he told JJ Redick during a recent interview (via The Old Man & The Three): “I know I’m never going to lose grasp of reality and do some [expletive] because I know what I want. I’m driven from the inside of my heart. Nothing can put me out of my path. I do everything I can so I deserve what I get. I think some players are really talented, physically or technically, really really talented. But their mind isn’t as good as their body is. You know what I’m saying? So they get results and they get titles and they get drafted or whatever. But truly they don’t deserve what they get. They [expletive] up afterwards.” -via For The Win / June 22, 2023
Clutch Points: “I know it’s gonna feel really special when I play against the top guys… Especially LeBron. When I play against LeBron, it’s gonna feel so weird.” Victor Wembanyama on who he is most excited to play against in the NBA 🙌 (via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/jhHhnnfZEs -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 21, 2023
Clutch Points: “You got to be different, You got to be yourself… You don’t deserve nothing without hard work.. You need to deserve what you get.” Victor Wembanyama shares some advice to the next generation of young players 🙌❤ (via @jrnba) pic.twitter.com/b0quq7u4pw -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 21, 2023
Marc J. Spears: Hearing Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson have been communicating regularly since the G League Ignite star’s workout in Portland, sources said. Dame attended draft workouts and has been working out regularly at the Blazers’ facility. Henderson is a candidate for the third pick. -via The Athletic / June 21, 2023
Henderson has provided a roadmap. “It’s his intellectual maturity and emotional maturity,” G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim told USA TODAY Sports. “You want him to struggle some and see how he managed the difficult times, how he managed success, how he owned mistakes, how he grew. … Across the board, he’s just really like unique in that sense for someone his age.” Abdur-Rahim, who spent 12 seasons in the NBA, credits Henderson’s parents, Chris and Crystal, for instilling those qualities. “They supported him and allowed him to grow up and get prepared,” Abdur-Rahim said. (Henderson’s sister, Crystal, led Kell (Marietta, Ga.) High to a 5A state title in 2023, scoring 29 points in the championship game, and she will play college basketball at Georgia State, according to the school’s web site.) -via USA Today Sports / June 21, 2023
