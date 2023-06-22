Scoot Henderson gaining steam with Hornets to go No. 2

Shams Charania: Sources: Scoot Henderson is gaining serious momentum at No. 2 with the Charlotte Hornets in tonight’s NBA draft. Hornets have been torn over the last week between Henderson and Brandon Miller. Team has final meetings today to settle on decision.
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The Scoot Henderson for #2 odds have flipped yet again on @FDSportsbook. +160 last weekend, then dropped, then favored for 2 days, then one single Woj tweet flipped Miller into being a huge fav, and now today suddenly Scoot is a huge -380 fav. Rollercoaster! pic.twitter.com/HQi1mdPUrf – 12:47 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The Scoot Henderson for #2 odds have flipped yet again on @FDSportsbook. +160 last weekend, then dropped, then favored for 2 days, then one single Woj tweet flipped Miller into being a huge fav, and now today suddenly Scoot is a huge +380 fav. Rollercoaster! pic.twitter.com/GX6oLtJEB5 – 12:47 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Scoot Henderson is now the heavy consensus betting favorite to go No. 2 overall to the Hornets across all sportsbooks. – 12:41 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Scoot Henderson is now the heavy betting favorite to go No. 2 overall to the Hornets, currently at -380 odds on @FDSportsbook. – 12:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Scoot Henderson is gaining serious momentum at No. 2 with the Charlotte Hornets in tonight’s NBA draft. Hornets have been torn over the last week between Henderson and Brandon Miller. Team has final meetings today to settle on decision. – 12:28 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Scoot Henderson is gaining serious momentum at No. 2 with the Charlotte Hornets in tonight’s NBA draft. Hornets have been torn over the last week between Henderson and Brandon MIller. Team has final meetings today to settle on decision. – 12:13 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Updated the 2023 NBA Mock Draft overnight, where I explain why I’m mocking Scoot Henderson at No. 2 to Charlotte to start what is going to be a wild 2023 NBA Draft Day.
That, plus updated picks following the Wizards/Celtics/Grizzlies deal overnight.
Updated the 2023 NBA Mock Draft overnight, where I explain why I’m mocking Scoot Henderson at No. 2 to Charlotte to start what is going to be a wild 2023 NBA Draft Day.
That, plus updated picks following the Wizards/Celtics/Grizzlies deal overnight.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Does Zion Williamson have strong trade value?
🏀 Damian Lillard is key to a Scoot Henderson trade
🏀 How much are the Pelicans willing to give up for Scoot?
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Does Zion Williamson have strong trade value?
🏀 Damian Lillard is key to a Scoot Henderson trade
🏀 How much are the Pelicans willing to give up for Scoot?
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers must do right by Damian Lillard: Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
Drafting and keeping Scoot Henderson is only justifiable if no legit deal for the No. 3 pick exists and/or Lillard in cool with the plan moving forward.
#RipCity
Trail Blazers must do right by Damian Lillard: Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
Drafting and keeping Scoot Henderson is only justifiable if no legit deal for the No. 3 pick exists and/or Lillard in cool with the plan moving forward.
#RipCity
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion Williamson’s trade value could be holding up a Scoot Henderson deal to the New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson’s trade value could be holding up a Scoot Henderson deal to the New Orleans Pelicans
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Cam Whitmore and Scoot Henderson list Thunder Legend Russell Westbrook as their favorite player. From the NBA Draft Media Guide. – 5:34 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think [Damian] Lillard’s game is crazy”.
Draft prospect, Scoot Henderson, shares his thoughts on Lillard and the possibility of joining the Portland Trailblazers.
“I think [Damian] Lillard’s game is crazy”.
Draft prospect, Scoot Henderson, shares his thoughts on Lillard and the possibility of joining the Portland Trailblazers.
Jake Fischer: Word definitely is spreading among teams in the lottery that Charlotte is still strongly considering Scoot Henderson at No. 2, particularly with support from new ownership. General manager Mitch Kupchak told reporters this week Michael Jordan has final say over the selection. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / June 22, 2023
Nick DePaula: Scoot Henderson’s 1st shoe launch with @PumaHoops is out now on PUMA.com and in NYC on NBA Draft Day. The rookie is headlining the new All-Pro Nitro shoe with his own PE colorway inspired by his Marietta, Georgia hometown & “Overly Determined to Dominate” mantra. pic.twitter.com/gqKj0Gu34a -via Twitter @NickDePaula / June 22, 2023
Brandon Rahbar: Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Cam Whitmore all name Russell Westbrook as their favorite player. Those KD-Russ Thunder teams were one of the most popular and influential teams for this next generation of players. -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / June 22, 2023